Clear

This market mayhem will test Robinhood's newbie investors

Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities says working from home has "accelerated tech names from a growth perspective, one to two years." He remains bullish on tech despite the massive drop.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The sudden return of turbulence on Wall Street is a rude awakening for newbie investors who grew accustomed to a stock market that went almost exclusively in one direction: straight up.

The monster rally since late March was driven in part by an influx of money from retail investors, many of them first-time investors on the millennial-focused app Robinhood. Some made dazzling returns on the meteoric rise of momentum stocks like Tesla, Zoom and Amazon.

But markets don't go straight up forever. On Thursday, the Dow plummeted more than 800 points, or 2.8%, and the S&P 500 suffered its biggest one-day drop from a record high since May 1999, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Selling continued Friday, leaving the Nasdaq at risk of its worst two-day performance since the depths of the bear market in March.

Some of the biggest winners during the pandemic were hit the hardest this week. Apple has lost 10% of its value in just three days, briefly dropping the company below the $2 trillion level it achieved last month . Tesla is now down about 20% from record highs.

The September mayhem is testing even seasoned investors who are more accustomed to volatility — something the new Robinhood crowd may not have seen before.

"That new money is fickle. It's not battle-tested. It hasn't sustained hits before," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading. "This is not easy. It is not a game. It could get dangerous for some folks."

'This feels like 1999'

Extreme euphoria and a fear of missing out drove market valuations to heady levels last seen during the dot-com bubble. The S&P 500 closed on Wednesday at 23.4 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. That was a new cycle high and the richest multiple since 2000, when it peaked at 24.4.

"This feels like 1999," said Saluzzi. "I just don't know if it's the beginning of 1999 or the end, which is a big difference. During that year there were monster runups. We're not at that craziness but going in that direction."

Robinhood, with its free-trading ethos and sleek mobile app, added 3 million accounts during the first four months of the year alone. An untold number of other people signed up this spring and summer as stocks zoomed toward record highs.

Half of Robinhood's new customers this year are first-time investors, the startup has said. That means they weren't around for the 1,000-point drops of early 2018, let alone the May 2010 flash crash or the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in 2008. For some, this could be their first real brush with market stress.

"Welcome to Wall Street. That's the way it goes here," said Nicholas Colas, a 30-year Wall Street veteran and co-founder of DataTrek Research. "Over the long-term, stocks do very well. But over the short-term they can break your heart. You have to be prepared for both."

Retail trading volume is way up

Even though many Robinhood traders may not have large accounts, together they can have a large impact on individual stocks and the market at large. That's especially the case because Robinhood has made it easier and cheaper for retail investors to use sophisticated trading instruments like options, which tend to magnify moves in stock prices.

"There is a lot of them and they trade very aggressively," Colas said of the Robinhood crowd. "It's like seeing a million minnows in a lake. You know that individually they are small but then you see a mass of them and it's impressive."

It's hard to quantify precisely how much of a factor the influx of retail traders had on the stunning market comeback since late March.

But one telling stat comes from Citadel Securities, the biggest retail market maker. In July, Citadel Securities told Bloomberg News that retail traders account for about a fifth of stock-market trading and as much as a quarter on the most active days. That's well above the historical range of just 10%.

Of course, there are other large players driving financial markets today, too.

SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate run by Masayoshi Son, has bought billions of dollars' worth of options in tech stocks during the past month, the Financial Times reported Friday. The size of the bets stunned bankers and helped drive the rally in tech, leading some to dub SoftBank the "Nasdaq whale," the paper said. SoftBank, a big owner of tech stocks, declined to comment on the report.

Stock split euphoria, unusual VIX movements

Still, recent action in the stock market suggested a degree of speculation not seen in decades.

For instance, shares of Apple and Tesla took off after they announced stock splits last month. That's despite the fact that stock splits are cosmetic moves that don't change the fundamentals of a company like earnings or cash flow.

"It reminds me of what happened when Yahoo split its stock back then," said Saluzzi, referring to the spike in shares of dot-com stocks during the bubble that eventually imploded. "Everyone knew it was stupid and would end poorly — and it did."

Another element of the recent market rally has hinted at the role of retail investors.

Normally, the VIX volatility index is low when stocks are high. But the opposite happened recently.

The VIX closed on Wednesday at its highest level ever for a day when the S&P 500 set a record, according to Bespoke Investment Group and Goldman Sachs. Some market analysts warned that rare combination of a rising VIX and record high stock prices is a "red flag" for the stock market.

Fittingly, the previous record was set during the dot-com bubble.

Don't get caught up in the FOMO

Meanwhile, the options market is now being "dominated by small retail traders," according to said Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research.

"There is a lot of froth and speculation in the options market," Bianco said. "By a lot of measures, it is more out of control than during the 2000 peak."

The risk is that new investors overreact to market selloffs, even though drops after big spikes can be a healthy thing.

"The work-from-home gang has only seen a rally going up," said Saluzzi. "When it's going down, it's painful. And you tend to do things that are stupid, like taking on too much risk to make money back that you lost. Don't get caught up in the FOMO and greed."

Colas, the Wall Street veteran, offered similar advice.

"Brokerage accounts can make you feel very wealthy or very poor. But it isn't real money until you sell," said Colas. "If you put your stimulus check into a Robinhood account and that $1,200 is now $3,000, take your $1,200 out. You'll be left with house money."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
More rain coming in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 9/4

Image

COVID-19 saliva testing coming to Minnesota Public Schools

Image

Urban Forest Master Plan Project underway in Rochester

Image

Free Drive-In Movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

Image

Dog reunites with owner after car theft

Image

Feehan convenes law enforcement experts for listening session

Image

Free drive-in movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

Image

Local businesses hope holiday weekend brings tourism dollars

Image

Rotarians give layettes to moms in Nicaragua

Image

Clear Lake preps for interesting matchup with Regina

Community Events