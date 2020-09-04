Clear

Stocks fall again as the tech wreck continues

The economy is still down 11.5 million jobs since Covid-19 hit. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4%. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stocks were sliding again Friday, despite a solid August jobs report. The Dow fell nearly 500 points after initially opening higher. The S&P 500 was down more than 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 3.5%.

The market sell-off accelerated following a report from the Financial Times saying that Japanese investing giant SoftBank had made a massive bet on risky derivatives tied to big tech stocks, amounting to billions of dollars that could have fueled the Nasdaq rally.

Investors were selling even though the US economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, which was in line with expectations and down from 1.7 million jobs added in July and 4.8 million in June. Every person who can go back to work is a win for the recovery from the coronavirus-fueled joblessness crisis, but America is still down 11.5 million jobs from February.

Tesla, which has been one of the market's biggest winners in 2020, continued to fall sharply too since splitting its stock earlier this week to lower its share price. Shares were down 6% and are off nearly 25% from their all-time high.

Friday's failed attempt at a market rebound follows Thursday's massive drop for stocks, which was led by big sell-offs in red hot tech leaders such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

The Dow slid more than 800 points Thursday, in what was the worst day for stocks since June. That pullback came just one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new all-time highs and is a sign that market volatility may be back.

It also appears that investors have decided to rotate out of riskier tech stocks, which have helped lead the broader market higher for the past few years, and into more cyclical companies.

To that end, financial giants American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Travelers were Dow leaders Friday. So were big dividend payers Verizon and Coca-Cola as well as new Dow components Honeywell and Amgen.

Software company Salesforce, another new Dow member, was the biggest loser Friday, plunging 8%.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
