The US coronavirus death toll is projected to reach 410,000 in the next 4 months if mask use wanes

A new model often cited by top health experts predicts that the coronavirus death toll in the United States could reach 410,000 by January 1. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, Faith Karimi and Marcelo Garate, CNN

More than 410,000 people in the US could die from the coronavirus by January 1, more than doubling the current death toll, a new model often cited by top health officials predicted Friday.

That would mean 224,000 more lives lost in the US over the next four months.

Near-universal mask use could cut the number of projected additional fatalities by more than half, according to the model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. But it also warns the cumulative death toll could be much higher by the new year if all restrictions are eased.

"If a herd immunity strategy is pursued, meaning no further government intervention is taken from now to Jan 1st, the death toll could increase to 620,000," according to IHME's briefing.

The death rate could reach an unprecedented 3,000 a day by December, due in part to "declining vigilance of the public," the IHME expects. For now, the model points to declining mask use in some regions from peak usage in early August.

The IHME model is more aggressive in its predictions than others. It comes a day after a new CDC ensemble forecast predicted 211,000 US deaths from Covid-19 by September 26.

Coronavirus has infected over 6.1 million people nationwide, and more than 186,800 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Campuses urged to ban tobacco use in the fall

Lawmakers are reiterating a call for universities and college campuses to prohibit tobacco use this fall due to the pandemic.

In a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Democratic lawmakers urged the federal health agency to review its Covid-19 guidelines and recommend no smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco in schools.

The letter cites a study suggesting that young people who've used e-cigarettes can be five times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19. Stanford University researchers published the report last month in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

"Following the Stanford study, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced that it was banning tobacco use on campus in the fall ... In making that decision, UNLV took into account that if someone is smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco, they cannot be complying with requirements to wear a mask," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin wrote in the letter.

With the public health risk posed by coronavirus, they said, the CDC should "act quickly and forcefully."

Last month, Krishnamoorthi wrote a letter to the Food and Drug Administration asking it to temporarily clear the market of all e-cigarettes during the coronavirus crisis. He wrote it on behalf of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.

Young people urged to be cautious

More young people are getting infected with the coronavirus at higher numbers. Experts fear that will only grow as many colleges and schools reopen.

In August alone, for example, nearly 7,000 people between ages 18-24 tested positive for Covid-19 in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said. About 30% of the new cases in the state are among that age group.

"While young, healthy people are likely to have mild symptoms and quick recoveries ... they may unknowingly carry Covid-19 to someone older or with underlying conditions, who is unable to fight off the virus. This is why it is so important for young people to take precautions and understand the responsibility," Parson said.

While more young people continue to test positive, the vast majority of them have not required hospitalization.

"I know there is a lot of concern right now regarding college students. But I want to assure you that our colleges, and our universities, have plans in place and are taking all steps necessary to keep their students and communities as safe as possible," Parson said.

College campuses in at least 40 states have seen outbreaks of the virus, and officials are urging caution heading into the holiday weekend.

"I understand many will probably not be going home since they just got on campus. So they'll be around and they'll have some free time," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "You've got to be cautious over this weekend."

Over 200 of the 969 new cases reported in the state are from Washington County, home to the University of Arkansas, he said. In the county, four out of every five positive tests were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Dr. Anthony Fauci pointed out measures that colleges and universities should take to open successfully.

Colleges should only consider reopening if they have several protocols in place, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN by phone. They include testing every student, surveillance testing at various intervals and readily available quarantine spaces.

"They've got to have the capability of doing the testing to begin with," said Fauci, who emphasized testing upon arrival. "They've got to have the capability of doing surveillance testing as you get into the school year, and they have to have a plan of how they handle the inevitability of some students who are going to wind up getting affected."

It would be unrealistic to assume that there are no Covid-19 cases on campus, he said, noting that planning should include designated specific quarantine spaces for students who contract the virus.

Pressure for a vaccine grows as election nears

With a persistent polling deficit and a struggling economy, President Donald Trump has cranked up pressure on federal health officials to expedite work on a coronavirus vaccine and treatments.

In his public remarks and through private prodding, Trump has pushed for more good news on the pandemic, insisting that even developments considered minor by health experts be expanded into major announcements for which he can claim credit.

In the last week alone, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn was forced to apologize for an overhyped plasma announcement, subsequently removed a new communications aide and found himself on the receiving end of criticism from the West Wing.

And officials inside the FDA have told CNN that Trump has consistently pressed agencies to speed up their time line for developing a vaccine so he can have a vaccine victory by Election Day.

While the CDC has asked states to get ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by as early as next month, health officials have said this time line is unlikely.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
