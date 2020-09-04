Clear
5 things to know for September 4: Covid-19, election, protests, economy, Hong Kong

CNN's Drew Griffin looks into President Trump's repeated false claims that widespread voter fraud will affect the November election.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2020 6:40 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

You've almost made it to a long Labor Day weekend! Enjoy yourself, protect your health and stay cool: More than 50 million people will be under extreme heat alerts this holiday. We'll see you again next Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

A key model predicts the US will see 410,000 Covid-19 deaths by January, less than a year after the coronavirus established itself on American soil. A lot can happen before then, but experts aren't confident we'll have a vaccine ready by Election Day. President Trump has repeatedly put pressure on the FDA to furnish a vaccine by then, but doctors say even a highly effective vaccine -- one that could blow through clinical trials -- probably wouldn't be available until December. Around the world, Brazil has surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases, and New Zealand has recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than three months.

2. Election 2020

Russia is trying to sow doubt about the integrity of the upcoming US elections. That's the unsettling warning in an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security. Russian entities are allegedly amplifying false mail-in voting claims pushed by President Trump to try to raise questions about election integrity and erode public trust in the voting process. Now, Facebook, which recently said it detected Russian meddling on its platform, says it will label misinformation about the election and voting -- though it will still let politicians run lies in ads. Meantime, people are already receiving mail-in ballots for November's races. Check your state's mail-in ballot application deadline here.

3. Protests 

A Portland man wanted in the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group during recent clashes was himself shot and killed last night as police tried to apprehend him. He appeared to admit to the earlier killing. As unrest continues to plague the Oregon city, three members of its voluntary police oversight body have resigned over the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Joe Biden visited Kenosha and talked with relatives of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot and seriously wounded there. Wisconsin's governor said the visit was "night and day" compared with President Trump's earlier visit. In Rochester, New York, the mayor says seven officers involved in the March arrest of a Black man who was pinned to the ground and later died have been suspended. Daniel Prude's death came to the national forefront this week after his family demanded accountability in his case.

4. Stimulus 

The White House is looking to avoid a government shutdown as Congress digs in for more tense negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid. The sides need to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown by the end of September. The White House told lawmakers it wants a stopgap measure to keep the government afloat until mid-December, which means the current Congress -- with the Senate controlled by Republicans -- would be on the hook to approve a bill for President Trump to sign, even if he loses the election. A longer stopgap measure would benefit Democrats if Joe Biden wins and his party wins back the Senate. At the same time, stimulus talks are stalled: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's $2.2 trillion proposal was rejected by the White House and GOP leaders, and Senate Republicans will try next week to push their $500 billion relief plan.

5. Hong Kong

Students are returning to school in Hong Kong, raising new questions about the scope of that controversial national security law. About 24 arrests have been made since the law went into effect at the end of June. That includes four student activists who were arrested over social media posts. Hong Kong has some of the best universities in Asia, but the law has made unclear what can legally be said and taught in a classroom. Schools have already been ordered by the government to remove books that contain content "which is outdated or involves the four crimes under the law," as well as works by several prominent pro-democracy activists.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 41°
More rain coming in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

