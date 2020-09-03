Clear

Airbnb CEO: People are booking months-long stays

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky joins CNN's Richard Quest to discuss the company's continued plans to go public in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 7:50 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Airbnb has seen longer-term bookings rise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company revealed in June its bookings were actually higher than they were a year ago, before the pandemic put a stranglehold on the broader travel industry.

"There's this really new trend where traveling and living are starting to blur together," the company's CEO, Brian Chesky, told CNN Business' Richard Quest on Thursday. "People are booking for weeks at a time or even months at a time."

He suggested most of those bookings are from people looking to break up the quarantine boredom.

Travelers are "not crossing borders, they're not traveling for business — but what they're doing is they're getting in a car, and they're going for two or 300 miles to nearby destination dive destinations, and they're staying at home," Chesky said. "And this has been something that's really been a huge and welcome surprise for Airbnb."

People who want to get away from home see an Airbnb as a social-distancing friendly alternative to staying at a hotel or in large cities, Chesky added. And the boom in business has spurred Airbnb to continue planning to make its stock market debut later this year, despite ongoing market volatility.

"We started this year we were planning on going public, and the pandemic hit and it seemed inconceivable that this company will go public," Chesky said. "But what I will say is that the business is so much more resilient than I think any of us even gave ourselves credit for."

Airbnb's IPO plans have faced skepticism: Though the company said it was profitable in 2017 and 2018, setting it apart from many other unicorn companies that have bled money before and after going public, it reportedly started losing money in 2019. Meanwhile, Wall Street is growing increasingly wary of so-called tech "unicorns," which are companies that reach massive private valuations only to flop on the stock market when the public has more access to their financial details.

And Airbnb's turnaround didn't come without its drawbacks, as the company said in May that it would lay off about 1,900 workers — a quarter of its staff.

Like other emerging "gig economy" startups, Airbnb has faced a number of regulatory battles and negative attention for safety-related issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 77085

Reported Deaths: 1882
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23372883
Ramsey9311299
Dakota6084112
Anoka4816121
Stearns330622
Washington307154
Scott206832
Olmsted205824
Nobles187013
Blue Earth13035
Wright12776
Rice12078
Mower11873
Carver11404
Sherburne93013
Clay91340
St. Louis90824
Kandiyohi8251
Lyon5403
Winona50717
Todd4522
Nicollet44515
Watonwan4454
Steele4412
Benton4123
Freeborn4021
Le Sueur3862
McLeod3691
Beltrami3271
Chisago3211
Crow Wing31516
Otter Tail2974
Waseca2713
Goodhue2629
Martin2377
Polk2044
Cottonwood2020
Becker2012
Itasca20112
Carlton1961
Pipestone1899
Isanti1790
Douglas1731
Dodge1580
Pine1570
Unassigned15752
Murray1432
Chippewa1421
Sibley1403
Brown1332
Wabasha1250
Morrison1211
Faribault1160
Meeker1122
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1043
Jackson971
Pennington941
Yellow Medicine941
Koochiching893
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston800
Roseau730
Redwood710
Lincoln700
Kanabec656
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens541
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall380
Mahnomen371
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle180
Lake of the Woods130
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66259

Reported Deaths: 1125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13547227
Woodbury417756
Johnson416426
Black Hawk384376
Linn301894
Story258416
Dallas239738
Scott225921
Dubuque206436
Buena Vista183012
Marshall166732
Pottawattamie166634
Wapello109551
Webster10489
Muscatine97652
Sioux9173
Clinton85713
Cerro Gordo84820
Crawford8413
Warren7926
Plymouth77218
Tama62929
Jasper59230
Des Moines5815
Wright5201
Marion5111
Lee4475
Dickinson4316
Carroll4293
Louisa39614
Bremer3567
Boone3504
Washington34911
Franklin30317
Henry2964
Hamilton2862
Clarke2413
Clay2383
Hardin2321
Delaware2313
Mahaska23018
Winneshiek2244
Emmet2238
Floyd2203
Jackson2191
Shelby2191
Butler2132
Benton2111
Poweshiek1858
Allamakee1845
Clayton1843
Buchanan1761
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16610
Hancock1582
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1502
Fayette1441
Cherokee1412
Howard1372
Grundy1331
Mills1321
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Sac1210
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Monroe1148
Page1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monona1071
Van Buren1031
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose873
Davis863
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk691
Fremont610
Greene580
Wayne542
Adair491
Decatur470
Ida450
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain coming in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

clip of brook

Image

Feehan convenes law enforcement roundtable

Image

KIMT Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Thursday

Image

United Way Food Drive

Image

Businesses providing day care options

Image

Dog and owner reunited after car theft

Image

Health experts urge flu vaccines

Image

Dog Reunited With Owner

Image

Bible Reading Marathon

Community Events