Pfizer now says the company might know if its Covid-19 vaccine is safe for use as early as October, which Dr. Anthony Fauci says is unlikely, but not impossible, as the country braces for the holiday weekend. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 7:40 PM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN