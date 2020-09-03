Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

David Graeber, author and activist known for popularizing the phrase 'We are the 99%,' dies

In 2018, anthropologist David Graeber spoke about "BS jobs" with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "We've driven ourselves into this situation where we're essentially making up meaningless jobs just to keep ourselves busy," Graeber said.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

David Graeber, an anthropologist and a leading figure of the Occupy Wall Street movement, has died, his wife told CNN. He was 59.

Graeber was a professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics, known for his sharp critiques of capitalism and bureaucracy as well as his anarchist views.

In his book "Bullshit Jobs: A Theory," inspired by an essay in 2013 that went viral, Graeber argued that large swaths of society were working in meaningless jobs that ultimately result in damaging psychological consequences. His book "Debt: The First 5,000 Years" focused on the history of how people have used credit systems to buy and sell goods.

"David was a hugely influential anthropologist, political activist and public intellectual," Laura Bear, head of the anthropology department at the London School of Economics, said in a statement to CNN.

"He will be greatly missed as a friend and colleague in our department. Our community of staff and students will not be the same now he is gone, but we know his brilliant work will be read by generations to come."

Graeber's wife Nika Dubrovsky wrote of his death in a post on Twitter.

"Yesterday the best person in a world, my husband and my friend . @davidgraeber died in a hospital in Venice," she wrote.

The press office of the hospital told CNN that Graeber was in Venice on Wednesday and that his family called an ambulance after he wasn't feeling well. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Graeber was born and raised in New York by working-class parents, he noted on his website. His father was a plate stripper who fought as part of the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War, while his mother was a garment worker who had been a female lead in a musical called "Pins and Needles."

He said on his website that he got into anthropology after he "was discovered by some Maya archaeologists because of an odd hobby I had developed of translating Maya hieroglyphics." He graduated from the State University of New York at Purchase with a bachelor's degree in anthropology in 1984.

After stints in places including Chicago and Madagascar, Graeber became a professor at Yale University. The university's decision in 2004 not to continue his contract generated controversy at the time, with Graeber and others suggesting the decision may have been motivated by his anarchist activism.

Graeber worked at Goldsmiths, University of London from 2007 to 2013, before becoming a professor at the London School of Economics.

Graeber became involved in alterglobalization movements beginning in 2000 and was a part of the initial meetings that launched Occupy Wall Street. Though he has been credited with popularizing the movement's slogan "We are the 99%," he notes that he didn't come up with it.

"No, I didn't personally come up with the slogan 'We are the 99%,'" he wrote. "I did first suggest that we call ourselves the 99%. Then two Spanish indignados and a Greek anarchist added the "we" and later a food-not-bombs veteran put the "are" between them. And they say you can't create something worthwhile by committee!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 77085

Reported Deaths: 1882
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23372883
Ramsey9311299
Dakota6084112
Anoka4816121
Stearns330622
Washington307154
Scott206832
Olmsted205824
Nobles187013
Blue Earth13035
Wright12776
Rice12078
Mower11873
Carver11404
Sherburne93013
Clay91340
St. Louis90824
Kandiyohi8251
Lyon5403
Winona50717
Todd4522
Nicollet44515
Watonwan4454
Steele4412
Benton4123
Freeborn4021
Le Sueur3862
McLeod3691
Beltrami3271
Chisago3211
Crow Wing31516
Otter Tail2974
Waseca2713
Goodhue2629
Martin2377
Polk2044
Cottonwood2020
Becker2012
Itasca20112
Carlton1961
Pipestone1899
Isanti1790
Douglas1731
Dodge1580
Pine1570
Unassigned15752
Murray1432
Chippewa1421
Sibley1403
Brown1332
Wabasha1250
Morrison1211
Faribault1160
Meeker1122
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1043
Jackson971
Pennington941
Yellow Medicine941
Koochiching893
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston800
Roseau730
Redwood710
Lincoln700
Kanabec656
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens541
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall380
Mahnomen371
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle180
Lake of the Woods130
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66259

Reported Deaths: 1125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13547227
Woodbury417756
Johnson416426
Black Hawk384376
Linn301894
Story258416
Dallas239738
Scott225921
Dubuque206436
Buena Vista183012
Marshall166732
Pottawattamie166634
Wapello109551
Webster10489
Muscatine97652
Sioux9173
Clinton85713
Cerro Gordo84820
Crawford8413
Warren7926
Plymouth77218
Tama62929
Jasper59230
Des Moines5815
Wright5201
Marion5111
Lee4475
Dickinson4316
Carroll4293
Louisa39614
Bremer3567
Boone3504
Washington34911
Franklin30317
Henry2964
Hamilton2862
Clarke2413
Clay2383
Hardin2321
Delaware2313
Mahaska23018
Winneshiek2244
Emmet2238
Floyd2203
Jackson2191
Shelby2191
Butler2132
Benton2111
Poweshiek1858
Allamakee1845
Clayton1843
Buchanan1761
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16610
Hancock1582
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1502
Fayette1441
Cherokee1412
Howard1372
Grundy1331
Mills1321
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Sac1210
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Monroe1148
Page1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monona1071
Van Buren1031
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose873
Davis863
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk691
Fremont610
Greene580
Wayne542
Adair491
Decatur470
Ida450
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
More rain coming in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bible Reading Marathon

Image

Olmsted County Prepares For Covid Vaccine

Image

Silver Lake Pool Closing

Image

Seans Weather 9/3

Image

September is National Recovery Month

Image

'Exercisabilities' receives $30,000 grant

Image

Vehicle crashes into Liberty's Restaurant

Image

Music in the Med City: Sidewalk Sessions Support Local Artists, Businesses

Image

Countering Crows: Rochester looks to solve crow conundrum

Image

Pandemic forcing more people to seek help for mental illness

Community Events