Miley Cyrus opens up about marriage to Liam Hemsworth and more with Joe Rogan

Singer Miley Cyrus talked about sobriety and her divorce from Liam Hemsworth during an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Miley Cyrus' breakup with Liam Hemsworth didn't happen the way you might believe.

The singer/actress appeared on a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast and talked about everything from quitting smoking to her divorce.

Cyrus and Hemsworth shocked fans last year when they split less than a year after getting married.

She told Rogan that it was tough to go through a very public divorce.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore, that's OK, I can accept that," she said. "I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories. It's amazing that the public kind of thinks there's no gap of time they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this."

She likened being in love with addiction and said she had difficulty ending the marriage, comparing it to a child losing the comfort of a pacifier.

"It was that thing I just needed not because we were in love anymore, but because the comfort and because my brain said, 'Oh, this feels better. This is comforting,'" Cyrus said. "But actually, knowing that I was giving in to an addiction made me feel way worse."

"I had the hangover. Next day, OK, we sleep together, next day, I'm totally hungover," she added. "It felt like a relapse every time I'd go back."

Cyrus has experience with addiction, which she said runs in her family, and said she is now sober.

Her father, singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus, has supported her a great deal, and she said she's learned from his career experiences.

She also shared that her dad has no WiFi or internet access at his 500-acre farm where he lives.

"Every now and then he'll drive to our uncle's house to FaceTime us," she said.

