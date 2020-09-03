Clear

Trump won't stop interfering in the election

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina, President Trump appeared to encourage people to vote twice, once by mail and once in person, purportedly to double-check that their initial vote was counted. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump is the election meddler-in-chief.

In his latest assault on the integrity of November's vote, Trump denigrated mail-in voting and in a staggering moment, appeared to suggest North Carolinians should try to vote twice -- a potential crime -- to test its security.

More evidence of meddling came earlier Wednesday with the news that Trump's Department of Homeland Security withheld an intelligence bulletin warning of a Russian plot to spread misinformation about Joe Biden's health, which mirrored the President's own attacks. The report, first revealed by ABC News, followed the Director of National Intelligence's decision to stop in-person lawmaker briefings about election interference -- a move Democrats say could shield foreign actors who want to help Trump.

If the story of the 2016 election was a broad meddling operation by a foreign power to favor Trump, the emerging story of the 2020 election increasingly appears to be an attempt by the President to use executive power to swing the election his way. There has never been a modern American election in which a President has so publicly and unashamedly tried to portray the sacred quadrennial exercise in democracy as corrupt.

Trump's attempt to discredit mail-in voting got a strong assist from Attorney General William Barr, who declared that changing to such a system would be "reckless and dangerous," in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

"This is playing with fire. We're a very closely divided country here," Barr told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." Asked for evidence to defend his claim that foreign adversaries could dump large numbers of fraudulent mail-in ballots into the system, Barr told Blitzer: "Logic." US intelligence officials have said there is no evidence to suggest that the election could be threatened in such a manner. Barr also claimed that China, not Russia, was the most active foreign foe in interfering in the election. Last month, intelligence officials said that while Beijing wanted Trump to lose, Russia was making a far more aggressive attempt to hurt Biden.

Barr's comments will stir fresh concerns that he is acting as a political functionary for Trump rather than in the traditionally more neutral role expected of an attorney general. Such suspicions were provoked by the way he intervened to ease the political sting of the Mueller report and the probes he has set up apparently to discredit previous investigations into 2016 election interference.

An election that is already tainted

The President's effort to discredit the election is not limited to his false and frequent claims that mail-in voting -- a reassuring option for many voters amid a pandemic that has killed more than 185,000 Americans so far -- is stained by massive fraud. The President has warned that the election will be the most corrupt in US history and said, without evidence, that Americans may never know who won. He also threatened to send US attorneys and sheriffs to polling places to ensure there is no fraud, a tactic that would be construed as voter intimidation, especially among minority voters given grim historic echoes.

Trump has no reservations about using the authority of the presidency to mess with democracy. After all, he was impeached for an audacious attempt to coerce a foreign power -- Ukraine -- into intervening in the election to hurt Biden's campaign. And he has consistently rejected his own intelligence agencies' assessments that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help him -- once, infamously at the side of President Vladimir Putin.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Trump's latest attempt to cast doubt on the election comes as several new polls show he still trails Biden nationally, despite predictions by his campaign that convention season would dramatically narrow the gap. A new CNN/SSRS poll has Biden's lead steady at 8 points, 51% to 43% among registered voters. A Quinnipiac University survey has Trump down 10 points.

Whether the President is seeking to construct a face-saving exit from power if he loses in November or is mounting a more overt effort to stack the deck, one thing is clear: Given his fervent support among tens of millions of Americans, the election -- the bedrock of the country's democratic government and rule by the people for the people -- has already been deeply tarnished.

Trump's warning could spark chaos at polling places

Each time the President speaks about mail-in voting, which he distinguishes from absentee voting but is functionally the same, he introduces more doubt about the integrity of a system used without problems in many states.

He seemed to suggest in an interview with a local station in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday that people should vote once by mail, then show up at their polling place to see if their preference had been registered.

"Well, they'll go out and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates then they won't be able to do that," Trump said.

"So let them send it in, and let them go vote, and if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote. If it isn't tabulated they won't be able to vote, so that's the way it is. And that's what they should do."

Trump's advice could lead to considerable chaos and recriminations at polling stations if it is followed by thousands of Republican voters. It could also lengthen the time that it takes for votes to be counted. Trump is already raising likely delays in tabulating results to claim, falsely, that the election is not secure.

There is also no current evidence to support his implication that significant numbers of mail-in votes could go astray or not be counted in the Tar Heel state. The North Carolina State Board of Elections says in voter advice on its website that there are "numerous safeguards" included in the absentee-by-mail voting process. It also says that if someone has "voted by absentee ballot and then shows up to vote in person, the check in system will alert the poll worker that the person has already voted."

Patrick Gannon, the board's public information officer, said people do not need to go to the polls on Election Day if their ballot has been counted.

"In fact, we'd strongly advise against that, to allow other people who haven't yet cast a ballot to vote."

The state's Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein said he would do everything in his power to ensure the will of the people is upheld.

"President Trump outrageously encouraged NCians to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election. Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice!" Stein tweeted.

Voting arrangements, which vary from state to state, are often complicated and can confuse some voters. So at a minimum, it is irresponsible for a President, with all of his visibility and power, to repeatedly cast doubt on the system.

And more fundamentally, voting twice is illegal.

Barr appeared to support the President's inflammatory suggestion that North Carolinians should try to vote twice to test the system.

"So let them send it in by mail and let them go vote, let them send in the ballot, and then let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote," Barr said on "The Situation Room."

Long-term effects of a tainted election

Trump's constant claims that the election will not be free and fair threaten to leave deep damage whoever wins in November.

If he loses but claims he was cheated, Trump will delegitimize the result among millions of voters who backed him but who might accept a loss if he graciously conceded, as is expected of every defeated presidential candidate who puts nation above self. An election seen as stolen by Trump could have unpredictable effects among those who believe they were disenfranchised.

The appearance of a tainted election would also shatter hopes that a Biden administration might harbor of uniting a divided nation and of summoning national resolve to finally prevail over a pandemic that Trump mismanaged.

It would also sow distrust of elections on the right, potentially for decades, further fueling conspiratorial fringe groups like QAnon.

And it would all seem so unnecessary given the facts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 77085

Reported Deaths: 1882
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23372883
Ramsey9311299
Dakota6084112
Anoka4816121
Stearns330622
Washington307154
Scott206832
Olmsted205824
Nobles187013
Blue Earth13035
Wright12776
Rice12078
Mower11873
Carver11404
Sherburne93013
Clay91340
St. Louis90824
Kandiyohi8251
Lyon5403
Winona50717
Todd4522
Nicollet44515
Watonwan4454
Steele4412
Benton4123
Freeborn4021
Le Sueur3862
McLeod3691
Beltrami3271
Chisago3211
Crow Wing31516
Otter Tail2974
Waseca2713
Goodhue2629
Martin2377
Polk2044
Cottonwood2020
Becker2012
Itasca20112
Carlton1961
Pipestone1899
Isanti1790
Douglas1731
Dodge1580
Pine1570
Unassigned15752
Murray1432
Chippewa1421
Sibley1403
Brown1332
Wabasha1250
Morrison1211
Faribault1160
Meeker1122
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1043
Jackson971
Pennington941
Yellow Medicine941
Koochiching893
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston800
Roseau730
Redwood710
Lincoln700
Kanabec656
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens541
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall380
Mahnomen371
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle180
Lake of the Woods130
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66259

Reported Deaths: 1125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13547227
Woodbury417756
Johnson416426
Black Hawk384376
Linn301894
Story258416
Dallas239738
Scott225921
Dubuque206436
Buena Vista183012
Marshall166732
Pottawattamie166634
Wapello109551
Webster10489
Muscatine97652
Sioux9173
Clinton85713
Cerro Gordo84820
Crawford8413
Warren7926
Plymouth77218
Tama62929
Jasper59230
Des Moines5815
Wright5201
Marion5111
Lee4475
Dickinson4316
Carroll4293
Louisa39614
Bremer3567
Boone3504
Washington34911
Franklin30317
Henry2964
Hamilton2862
Clarke2413
Clay2383
Hardin2321
Delaware2313
Mahaska23018
Winneshiek2244
Emmet2238
Floyd2203
Jackson2191
Shelby2191
Butler2132
Benton2111
Poweshiek1858
Allamakee1845
Clayton1843
Buchanan1761
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16610
Hancock1582
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1502
Fayette1441
Cherokee1412
Howard1372
Grundy1331
Mills1321
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Sac1210
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Monroe1148
Page1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monona1071
Van Buren1031
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose873
Davis863
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk691
Fremont610
Greene580
Wayne542
Adair491
Decatur470
Ida450
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned80
Rochester
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer air has returned...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 9/3

Image

September is National Recovery Month

Image

'Exercisabilities' receives $30,000 grant

Image

Vehicle crashes into Liberty's Restaurant

Image

Music in the Med City: Sidewalk Sessions Support Local Artists, Businesses

Image

Countering Crows: Rochester looks to solve crow conundrum

Image

Pandemic forcing more people to seek help for mental illness

Image

Crow Conundrum for Rochester

Image

Local farmer thinks tariffs are the right move to deal with China

Image

Hayfield preps for first home athletic event

Community Events