Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Houston residents struggle as America's evictions crisis hits home

CNN's Kyung Lah speaks with residents in Houston who are facing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to pay their rent, they now face eviction.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Kyung Lah, CNN

Twenty-month-old Israel Rodriguez's tiny head peeked over the second-story Houston apartment railing. His 4-year-old brother, Fabian, emerged next to him, holding a package of toilet paper and an empty baby bottle.

Moments earlier, Deputy Bennie Gant of the Harris County Constable's Office had knocked on their door to evict them and their parents.

"Constable!" Gant announced.

The father, Israel Rodriguez Sr., answered the door.

"We ain't got nowhere to go," he pleaded with Gant and the other Harris County Constable deputies.

Rodriguez had plenty of warning about his non-payment of rent, both from his apartment manager and from the Harris County court. But the warnings didn't change his circumstances -- he still didn't have the thousands in rent money he owed.

"Since the Covid-19 issue, I've had no significant number of families that are crying like that, men and women," said Gant, shaking his head as workers threw the family's possessions onto the sidewalk. "It's tough. I've got six kids, six children myself."

Gant can't stop the eight court-ordered evictions on his plate today. They are among the estimated 30-40 million Americans living on the edge of eviction and already struggling with job losses in the Covid-19 economy.

For many Americans, a weekly $600 stipend from the federal CARES Act helped stall problems with paying rent and other bills. When those payments expired July 31, all the economic pain rushed in, just as eviction moratoriums lifted in the country.

Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary halt in residential evictions until the end of the year, starting Friday. When it goes into effect, it will delay mass evictions but not solve the rental crisis, said Emily Benfer, a housing expert and co-creator of a Covid-19 housing policy scorecard with Princeton University's Eviction Lab.

"The CDC order provides crucial temporary relief for renters, but it doesn't end the eviction crisis," says Benfer. "Congress must bolster it with significant rental assistance for its purpose to be realized," she said.

Nowhere to go with $361

"It's my fault, because I'm supposed to be the man of the house," said Rodriguez, his voice breaking as he stood with his children in the parking lot of his now-former apartment complex. "We ain't got nowhere to go right now. It was a lot going on there with the corona. When it hit, I lost my job."

But Rodriguez was eager to show that he was still managing to earn some money. He pulled a $361 uncashed check out of his pocket. "I wanted to save it for my next apartment," he said.

In one arm, he carried baby Israel. In front of him, a stroller was stuffed with baby clothes and snacks to carry away what he could.

Rodriguez, 24, says he came to Houston from New Orleans to get away from the street elements that marked his hard upbringing. Without a car, they would have to leave the possessions from their apartment behind. "It's trash now," said Rodriguez.

With no family to turn to in Houston, Rodriguez and his girlfriend contemplated where their feet could take them.

They carried a flyer with a list of homeless shelters in Houston, a flyer created by the deputies enforcing the eviction order who work under Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

"We're human beings," said Rosen. "It's horrible. It's horrible to have to evict somebody out of a home. This is their shelter. This is where their family life is."

Rosen oversees a staff of more than 500 -- they are officers of the court for the justice of the peace -- and executing evictions is among the more heart-wrenching jobs for his deputies during an economic downturn like this one.

While he'll order his deputies to abide by their statutory obligations, Rosen also said the federal government needs to find a longer-term solution for his city so eviction orders don't need to be written up.

The fear for Rosen is what economic pain means for public safety and the fabric of his community, especially in communities of color.

"I am calling on the federal government to put additional money locally so that we can continue to help people with rent so that they don't get kicked out," said Rosen. "We don't want this. This is no one's fault."

That sentiment was echoed by Deputy Gant, who had eight evictions on his plate. The Rodriguez family's apartment complex was just his first stop.

The vulnerable

"She's an elderly lady," explained Gant, as he arrived at another address.

The tenant didn't lose her job because of the virus' economic fallout, but she's in the age group most at risk for Covid-19, appearing to be older than 65. Gant also couldn't communicate with the woman, who speaks only Vietnamese.

The landlord told Gant he had raised the rent and the tenant, living on a fixed social security income of $700 per month, refused to pay the $650 monthly rent.

The elderly woman sat on her dining room chair on the sidewalk outside in the triple-digit Houston heat, watching Francisco Munoz carry her belongings onto the street. Munoz was hired by the landlord to move the tenant's belongings out of the apartment and openly wept as he worked.

"I have a family. I have a sister. I have my mom," said Munoz, sobbing as the woman watched him move her furniture. "You never know. Today it's her. Tomorrow it's me."

Over the course of the day, Gant talked about "statutory obligations." He's been a deputy for 35 years, recalling days when he drove evicted residents to homeless shelters. But as the heat index climbed to 110 degrees, Gant told the landlord, "I'm not gonna put her out here in this heat."

Gant would return the next day, he said, with social services for the woman.

That narrow wiggle room is one of the factors in the drop in evictions seen across the country, said Peter Hepburn, assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. The largest effect in plummeting evictions was the federal eviction moratorium in March along with the CARES Act, which helped residents pay rent.

Princeton's Eviction Lab has been tracking eviction filings in Houston all year. In April, evictions were down 85% from the average year.

But experts such as Hepburn have been predicting an onslaught of evictions as the CARES Act payments expired along with eviction moratoriums.

As Gant worked on his eight evictions, word came from the Harris County Constable's office that judges had cleared a backlog of 200 evictions, just for Precinct 1. The county has eight precincts.

"That's an alarming number to happen all at once," said Hepburn. "When a neighborhood has more people in densely populated housing, that has negative repercussions on the community, especially in a pandemic."

The Tuesday evening announcement by the CDC of a new federal eviction moratorium immediately placed evictions in Harris County's Precinct 1 on hold as county attorneys reviewed how to interpret the new federal guidance.

"These interventions work," said Benfer. "They are no-brainer, logical kinds of interventions. But when you remove them, and you haven't addressed the root causes -- of the instability and the inability to pay and the lack of living wages or sustainable jobs -- it's going to keep increasing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer air has returned...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials May End Early

Image

Iowa students protest in-person classes

Image

Live music returns to downtown Rochester

Image

Art Therapy to deal with Pandemic

Image

Mercy One upgrades chopper game

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Hyvee testing in Olmsted County

Image

University Of Minnesota Students Return To Campus

Image

09-02-2020 Bri

Image

Changes at RPS On First Day of School

Community Events