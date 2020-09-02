Clear

There's one lesson for schools in the pandemic -- there are no easy answers

As two-thirds of the largest school districts in the US start the school year online, CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports on the factors going into families' difficult decision on whether or not to send their children back to school.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga, CNN

Parents and students facing the new school year are finding themselves in much the same position as when classrooms abruptly closed in the spring to fend off the pandemic.

Two-thirds of the nation's largest school districts are starting online -- with all the stress and difficulties that brings for teachers, children and their families.

But even where in-person schooling is being offered, there are no easy answers.

A week before school doors were supposed to open, New York City, the largest school district in the country, pushed back the start of the semester in an agreement with teachers' unions.

Finally getting back to the classroom is just what Karla Moncada and her two children in Brooklyn, New York, have been waiting for.

Her son, 13-year-old Kelvin Espinal, said: "If I'm at the schoolhouse from 8 a.m. to 2:20, I think I'm gonna learn more."

His younger sister, 6-year-old Isabella Aybar, is more effusive: "I feel so happy that I want to explode."

Map: Where schools are reopening

Moncada's children struggled with online learning, and she thinks returning to school will be best for them emotionally and educationally.

"I have so much stress, getting my daughter to learn in the remote learning, and she cried, most of the time," she said. "My son -- he distracted himself by talking to his peers and playing on the computer."

But health-wise, she is worried.

Moncada and her daughter both suffer from asthma. And Moncada had a possible case of Covid-19 this spring, when tests were scarce, and she says her asthma made recovery much harder.

"It was very scary. I thought I was gonna die," she said. "I don't wish that to anybody."

But with both her children falling behind with their studies, they need to go back to school, she said.

"I don't have a choice. I'm very aware that my daughter and I, we suffer from asthma. But it's either try to get her into this education phase that is so essential, or just stay at home and do the same thing that we did last time where she was crying."

There is a broad agreement that getting children back to school is best for everyone. But with no vaccine or effective treatment yet for the highly contagious coronavirus, teachers and parents are making hard decisions.

Emily Oster, an economist at Brown University, sums up the concerns. "School reopening is really important for our society. It's not that I think that we should reopen at all costs, but I think that trying to do this safely in places where we can do it safely seems just really important for kids, for getting people back to work for the mental health of parents, for learning."

Scientists are still researching how susceptible children of different ages are to Covid-19, and their role in transmitting it.

What health experts are saying about sending children to school

Where schools have reopened to in-person learning, there have been outbreaks of coronavirus infections. Thousands of students and teachers across five states have been forced into quarantine just weeks into the new academic year.

Teachers' unions, such as those in New York, have been among those arguing against a precipitous return.

Nearly 1.5 million teachers -- about 24% of the nation's cohort -- are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from coronavirus because of their age or health conditions, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported in July.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association that represents 3 million educators, is blunt.

"We cannot open our school buildings unless it is safe," she said.

Along with one-way hallways, spaced-out desks facing the same direction and masks, many schools also plan temperature checks and other measures -- all of which cost money. And school nurses have said they are worried that there won't be enough protective equipment for them.

For all that has been learned about the disease this year, answers for how to get children back to school safely and quickly are still elusive.

Karla Moncada knows there are no easy choices in a pandemic.

But she will be packing school bags in her Flatbush home and sending her children to class this month.

"I will try this. Let's see how this works," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Warmer air has returned...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials May End Early

Image

Iowa students protest in-person classes

Image

Live music returns to downtown Rochester

Image

Art Therapy to deal with Pandemic

Image

Mercy One upgrades chopper game

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Hyvee testing in Olmsted County

Image

University Of Minnesota Students Return To Campus

Image

09-02-2020 Bri

Image

Changes at RPS On First Day of School

Community Events