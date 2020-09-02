5 things to know for September 2: Covid-19, protests, election, China, Charlie Hebdo

Just as predicted, Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar have taken form, marking the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US will not participate in a global effort led by the World Health Organization to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine. Even though the US leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 6 million overall, the Trump administration has been critical of the WHO and said it will not be constrained by the "corrupt" organization. More than 170 other countries are involved. Now, what will we do when a vaccine is actually approved? An independent committee has recommended a four-phase allocation plan for the US, starting with first responders and high-risk workers in health care facilities, then high-risk adults. Meanwhile, scientists are learning more about the effects of the virus, and it isn't good: New research suggests coronavirus symptoms can last for months in some patients.

2. Protests

Another fatal police shooting of a Black man has drawn protests in Los Angeles. LA County sheriff's deputies fatally shot 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA. Kizzee's family is calling for the officers involved in the shooting to be publicly named and arrested. In Portland, Oregon, where protests have been going on for 96 straight nights, Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the community to end the "senseless violence." The city's demonstrations took a deadly turn this weekend when one man was shot and killed during an altercation between protesters and supporters of President Trump. And in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake's family says his recovery is progressing but laments that national police reform is not.

3. Election 2020

Top Democrats are demanding the Director of National Intelligence resume in-person election security briefings for Congress. In a letter, House leaders pointed out that the decision to curtail briefings comes despite warnings from a top intelligence official last month that China, Russia and Iran are seeking to interfere in the US election. Meanwhile, Facebook announced it has evidence that an infamous Russian troll group that attempted to interfere in the 2016 election is trying to target Americans again through the use of fake personas and realistic computer-generated images. The tech giant looked into the activity after getting a tip from the FBI.

4. China

We've talked about China's worsening relationship with the US and Australia, and now the country is focusing on India. The two powers are engaged in a decadeslong dispute over a portion of their shared border in the Himalayas, and China's government has now accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory in the area. This could set the stage for the second major standoff along the border after a clash there in June left dozens of soldiers dead. China and India are the two biggest powers in Asia, and they both have nuclear weapons and nationalist governments. (Plus, China is looking to expand its nuclear arsenal in the coming years.) So, the latest dispute could have big consequences.

5. Charlie Hebdo

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose newsroom was devastated by a deadly terrorist attack in 2015, will reprint controversial cartoons as those allegedly involved in the attack go on trial in Paris. The cartoons depict the Prophet Mohammed and circulated for years before the massacre, when gunmen opened fire in the magazine's newsroom and a nearby kosher supermarket. The forthcoming issue of the magazine will also feature a tribute to its employees who were among the 17 killed. Today, 14 people go on trial in Paris' Criminal Court for alleged involvement in the attacks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dictionary.com has added a bunch of words related to culture, identity and race -- plus some modern slang

It's time to get familiar with words like deadname, janky and Pinxy.

Political tradition crumbles as Family Circle's first lady cookie competition ends

Sadly, that's just the way ... the cookie crumbles. (I'm so sorry, I had to.)

Nike is releasing its first line of maternity wear

Because carrying around another human for months is definitely a workout.

Researchers have built a dog-like robot nurse to remotely measure patients' vital signs

Very cool, but how's its bedside manner? [Checks photo of robot] ... Oh. Oh, dear ...

We're getting a 'Fresh Prince' reunion

Nostalgia, please save us from this horrible year!

TODAY'S NUMBER

37 billion

That's how many fewer miles Americans traveled on the road in June 2020, compared with June of last year. It's part of a huge drop in commuting and traveling due to the pandemic. In fact, workers who used to commute by car but now work from home are saving an estimated $758 million per day combined.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND."

Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue, who told CNN via text message that the unrest in the city is a "very isolated pocket" of demonstrations that have never required more than one fire engine. His comments come after President Trump said the protests in Portland meant "the entire city is ablaze all the time."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Do you know your serifs?

It's time to become a typography nerd by learning the basic anatomy of letters. Trust us -- it's fascinating. (Click here to view.)