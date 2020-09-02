Clear

5 things to know for September 2: Covid-19, protests, election, China, Charlie Hebdo

During a roundtable on public safety in Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump denied that systemic racism exists in the US, saying "I don't believe that" when asked for his stance by a reporter.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Just as predicted, Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar have taken form, marking the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

The US will not participate in a global effort led by the World Health Organization to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine. Even though the US leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 6 million overall, the Trump administration has been critical of the WHO and said it will not be constrained by the "corrupt" organization. More than 170 other countries are involved. Now, what will we do when a vaccine is actually approved? An independent committee has recommended a four-phase allocation plan for the US, starting with first responders and high-risk workers in health care facilities, then high-risk adults. Meanwhile, scientists are learning more about the effects of the virus, and it isn't good: New research suggests coronavirus symptoms can last for months in some patients.

2. Protests

Another fatal police shooting of a Black man has drawn protests in Los Angeles. LA County sheriff's deputies fatally shot 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA. Kizzee's family is calling for the officers involved in the shooting to be publicly named and arrested. In Portland, Oregon, where protests have been going on for 96 straight nights, Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the community to end the "senseless violence." The city's demonstrations took a deadly turn this weekend when one man was shot and killed during an altercation between protesters and supporters of President Trump. And in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake's family says his recovery is progressing but laments that national police reform is not.

3. Election 2020

Top Democrats are demanding the Director of National Intelligence resume in-person election security briefings for Congress. In a letter, House leaders pointed out that the decision to curtail briefings comes despite warnings from a top intelligence official last month that China, Russia and Iran are seeking to interfere in the US election. Meanwhile, Facebook announced it has evidence that an infamous Russian troll group that attempted to interfere in the 2016 election is trying to target Americans again through the use of fake personas and realistic computer-generated images. The tech giant looked into the activity after getting a tip from the FBI.

4. China 

We've talked about China's worsening relationship with the US and Australia, and now the country is focusing on India. The two powers are engaged in a decadeslong dispute over a portion of their shared border in the Himalayas, and China's government has now accused Indian troops of illegally trespassing onto Chinese territory in the area. This could set the stage for the second major standoff along the border after a clash there in June left dozens of soldiers dead. China and India are the two biggest powers in Asia, and they both have nuclear weapons and nationalist governments. (Plus, China is looking to expand its nuclear arsenal in the coming years.) So, the latest dispute could have big consequences.

5. Charlie Hebdo

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose newsroom was devastated by a deadly terrorist attack in 2015, will reprint controversial cartoons as those allegedly involved in the attack go on trial in Paris. The cartoons depict the Prophet Mohammed and circulated for years before the massacre, when gunmen opened fire in the magazine's newsroom and a nearby kosher supermarket. The forthcoming issue of the magazine will also feature a tribute to its employees who were among the 17 killed. Today, 14 people go on trial in Paris' Criminal Court for alleged involvement in the attacks.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dictionary.com has added a bunch of words related to culture, identity and race -- plus some modern slang

It's time to get familiar with words like deadname, janky and Pinxy.

Political tradition crumbles as Family Circle's first lady cookie competition ends

Sadly, that's just the way ... the cookie crumbles. (I'm so sorry, I had to.)

Nike is releasing its first line of maternity wear

Because carrying around another human for months is definitely a workout.

Researchers have built a dog-like robot nurse to remotely measure patients' vital signs

Very cool, but how's its bedside manner? [Checks photo of robot] ... Oh. Oh, dear ...

We're getting a 'Fresh Prince' reunion

Nostalgia, please save us from this horrible year!

TODAY'S NUMBER

37 billion

That's how many fewer miles Americans traveled on the road in June 2020, compared with June of last year. It's part of a huge drop in commuting and traveling due to the pandemic. In fact, workers who used to commute by car but now work from home are saving an estimated $758 million per day combined.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"WE ARE NOT ABLAZE IN PORTLAND."

Lt. Rich Chatman, a spokesman for Portland Fire & Rescue, who told CNN via text message that the unrest in the city is a "very isolated pocket" of demonstrations that have never required more than one fire engine. His comments come after President Trump said the protests in Portland meant "the entire city is ablaze all the time."

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Do you know your serifs?

It's time to become a typography nerd by learning the basic anatomy of letters. Trust us -- it's fascinating. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
