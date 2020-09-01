Clear

Small businesswomen trying to recover find 'ghost town' where crowds used to be

As the stock market and some companies thrive, many small business owners continue to struggle six months into the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

After a long spring and summer, Tami Treadwell's food cart is back on the streets of New York City. The chef and owner of the Harlem Seafood Soul has been a staple on the corner of 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem since 2016. Competition for the space was always fierce -- until March when Covid-19 ravaged New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had deemed street vendors essential workers, but after a day or so with no customers in April, Treadwell decided to stay home, too.

"It's been like a ghost town out here. Before Covid-19 there were street vendors fighting for space along the street and now it's barely a handful of vendors," Treadwell said.

More than 100,000 small businesses have not made it through the pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research -- and that number is climbing. Treadwell has managed to hang on, and needs the business to feed her own family.

"It's been very difficult," she said. "I'm behind on rent like everybody else, we're food insecure like everybody else. We're no different."

The economic crash this past spring was swift. States shut down entire sectors of their economies as Americans were asked to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Consumer spending tumbled and millions of jobs were lost.

In response, Congress passed two stimulus bills creating lifelines for everyday Americans that included a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses to encourage them to keep their workers, and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs.

Months into the pandemic, millions are still out of work. Less than 50% of the 22 million jobs lost during March and April have been recovered, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And the extra $600 a week in unemployment expired at the end of July.

Treadwell says she applied for several city and federal loan programs but didn't receive funding. She then applied for unemployment -- but without the extra $600 she says she's only getting $182 a week. She's now three months behind on rent and says more help is needed to take care of her and her grandchildren.

"You want this economy back up and running?" said Treadwell. "If you [Congress] leave us out, we're going to have barren streets because we are the lifeblood of Main Street America."

Congress is deadlocked on a new stimulus bill that would bring relief to millions of Americans and help stimulate the economy. The Economic Policy Institute estimates the spending generated by $600 in extra unemployment each week supports over 5 million jobs. And without it, those jobs go away.

The rich are getting richer

Yet there are winners in this economy, although they aren't on Main Street. Wall Street has recovered from the pandemic, and then some. The S&P 500 and the Dow had their best August on record since the mid 80's -- and the NASDAQ recorded its best August since 2000. On Tuesday, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at new all-time highs.

The five largest US tech stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) are worth a collective $7 trillion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the first person to be worth $200 billion -- a milestone reached during a pandemic. Yet at the same time 40 million Americans could face eviction by the end of the year without a new stimulus bill, according to an analysis by the Aspen Institute.

Luisa Santos came to the United States from Colombia for the American Dream. Six years ago, she opened Lulu's Ice Cream in Miami, Florida. Now, she's cut her salary to keep her employees on part-time. Her eight-week PPP loan for $24,000 ran out long ago.

"We on Main Street are trying to figure out what we do for our team members, our communities and for ourselves," Santos said. "As business owners, if I don't get additional help, it might only be three or six months that I can go without something changing."

Santos was forced to close twice after Covid-19 cases spiked in Florida in June. Indoor dining in Miami-Dade County reopened this week -- but she says she's not taking that chance yet. Instead she is hoping Congress will pass another stimulus bill to help her small business.

"We are not in a good place in our economy," said Santos. "What we need is support to get through the rough patch."

Women of color hurt most by the Covid-19 economy

The pandemic has shined a light on the harsh realities facing people of color in America. Nearly every aspect of the pandemic has disproportionately hurt minorities and the economic impact is no exception.

Forty-one percent of Black business owners closed up shop during the pandemic compared to 17% of White business owners, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. And the highest rate of unemployment is among Latina workers, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute.

Economically, women of color have been affected the most of any other group.

"We need that [federal] support to make it through because if we want a thriving economy for generations to come, it's important that we have thriving business owners who are of color," said Santos.

When the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program was launched on April 3, Black businesses owners reported being left out of the funds. In the second round the Small Business Administration set aside $10 billion to be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions. These institutions work primarily in low-income communities.

"I know for a fact as a Black woman there has been a social economic disadvantage for us for as long as I can remember," said Treadwell.

But she's not giving up hope. If another round of PPP is announced, she will try again, though she's still skeptical.

"I plan on applying, even though I know it was never truly intended for real small businesses like myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75864

Reported Deaths: 1866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23134879
Ramsey9203298
Dakota5936110
Anoka4741121
Stearns326822
Washington299654
Olmsted203624
Scott201031
Nobles186513
Wright12516
Blue Earth12435
Rice11938
Mower11793
Carver11234
Sherburne91513
St. Louis88523
Clay88040
Kandiyohi8161
Lyon5253
Todd4492
Winona44617
Watonwan4434
Nicollet44215
Steele4332
Benton4023
Freeborn4011
Le Sueur3782
McLeod3621
Beltrami3211
Chisago3161
Crow Wing30916
Otter Tail2944
Goodhue2679
Waseca2663
Martin2366
Cottonwood2030
Polk2004
Becker1982
Itasca19812
Carlton1911
Pipestone1879
Isanti1750
Douglas1671
Unassigned15949
Dodge1580
Pine1550
Murray1411
Sibley1403
Chippewa1351
Brown1282
Wabasha1230
Faribault1170
Morrison1171
Meeker1082
Cass1053
Rock1040
Mille Lacs1023
Jackson961
Koochiching883
Pennington881
Yellow Medicine871
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau730
Lincoln690
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Redwood620
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Stevens470
Norman460
Hubbard450
Marshall360
Big Stone350
Mahnomen351
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64938

Reported Deaths: 1113
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13370225
Woodbury414356
Johnson392626
Black Hawk380075
Linn298494
Story244416
Dallas237939
Scott223421
Dubuque203636
Buena Vista182612
Marshall164332
Pottawattamie163434
Wapello108550
Webster10239
Muscatine96652
Sioux8963
Crawford8363
Clinton83510
Cerro Gordo83020
Warren7775
Plymouth74418
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5685
Wright5191
Marion4841
Dickinson4246
Lee4225
Louisa39614
Carroll3903
Boone3454
Washington34011
Bremer3307
Franklin29517
Henry2844
Hamilton2802
Clarke2413
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Mahaska21918
Winneshiek2193
Delaware2173
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Jackson2111
Butler2082
Benton2031
Poweshiek1838
Clayton1803
Allamakee1784
Buchanan1751
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1609
Hancock1572
Cedar1541
Humboldt1532
Lyon1502
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1401
Howard1332
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1292
Grundy1291
Mills1281
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1180
Palo Alto1160
Iowa1151
Sac1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Chickasaw1100
Monroe1108
Mitchell1070
Monona1071
Van Buren1001
Osceola990
Lucas965
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis832
Worth790
Montgomery775
Keokuk631
Fremont590
Greene530
Wayne502
Adair491
Decatur440
Ida430
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RST Airport awarded millions in federal funding

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moving Forward

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Colon cancer screening

Image

Iowa Farmer outlook

Image

Grants for Fillmore County businesses

Image

Mayo Doctor shares Covid-19 experience

Image

American Red Cross Offers Virtual Help

Image

Emergency Preparedness Month

Image

Police Investigate Shootings In Austin

Community Events