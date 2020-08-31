Clear

It doesn't pay to be a jerk at work, research finds

As the list of companies offering flexible work schedules grows, the businesses and infrastructure that supported office workers in major cities could crumble.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

When we're young and preparing to enter the workforce, we're trained to set aside our innocent, wide-eyed hope for the tough skills needed in a dog-eat-dog world.

Sure, being assertive and developing a thick skin may serve you well, but adopting a mindset where you're just out for yourself, it turns out, might be good for nothing.

People who tend to be hostile, deceptive and manipulative for their own gain, while ignoring others' concerns and welfare, might not attain any greater power in the workplace than people who are both dominant and sociable, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Whether people who are aggressive, scheming and selfish when they begin their career are more likely to become powerful than agreeable people is an age-old question that "has long captivated philosophers, scholars and laypeople alike," the study said. Yet prior research hadn't given us a definite answer until now.

Why we look up to jerks

"Many people believe that nice guys finish last," said the study's lead author Cameron Anderson, a professor of organizational behavior at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

The culturally persistent myth, the researchers found, has blinded us to the reality that there are, in fact, people in power who made it to the top without stepping on their desk neighbors.

"When we are presented with someone in power who's a jerk ... it sticks out to us. It's very salient," Anderson said. "And I think we notice those (people) much more than we do people in power who are nice — those people kind of blend into the background. Examples of people in power who are just awful human beings are more available in people's minds."

How this perception occurs and affects people's approach to their careers is a phenomenon Anderson plans to study next, he said.

How personality types fare in the office

The researchers conducted two longitudinal studies in which they measured US college students' personality traits before entering the workforce and then the power they attained within their workplaces by 2018, about 14 years later.

Participants reported their power, control over their subordinates and rank in their company's hierarchy, three factors which were combined into an overall power score. The research subjects also rated their company's combativeness and size and included how long they had worked there.

Those who were more sociable, energetic and assertive in their college years (extroverts) had achieved higher power in the workplace years later, while people who were more selfish, combative and deceitful did not have a higher likelihood for power — regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, degree program, work culture, industry and college grade point average.

"It just seemed to be the case that no matter who you are," Anderson said, "behaving in these kind of nasty, bullying, selfish ways just didn't help you."

The second study, which considered the inputs of coworkers, had the same findings.

How misused power can threaten relationships

Disagreeable people were more likely to be dominant and aggressive, but less communal toward colleagues. The extroverts did behave dominantly and aggressively, but they were also nimbly able to be generous to their colleagues; contribute and work harder; and push and garner support for their ideas.

"What our findings suggest is that if disagreeable people had been nicer and maybe more communal to their colleagues, they might've had a leg up in the competition for power," Anderson said.

Poor relationships may threaten power because "everyone needs allies to be powerful," Anderson added. "Very rarely can people have power and not have a strong set of alliances and a strong network. ... And so for disagreeable people, that erosion of their alliances is a killer."

"We've all heard the stories of the quiet, docile individual who overcame the bully to do great things for a team or organization. A calm, level-headed approach to problem solving promotes trust and buy-in," said Amy Cooper Hakim, an industrial-organizational psychology practitioner and coauthor of "Working with Difficult People: Handling the Ten Types of Problem People Without Losing Your Mind," via email.

"Still, movies and television shows more often promote a 'bad boss' character instead of a transformational leader for that person in power," added Cooper, who wasn't involved in the study and is founder of the Cooper Strategic Group, a management consulting service. "While they may get the job done, the environment is hostile and promotes insecurity."

Good news for the nice guys and gals

The bad news from this study is that being a jerk doesn't kill your chances of obtaining power, since organizations employ disagreeable people in powerful positions just as much as they do agreeable individuals.

"The reason why that's such a problem is (because) there's a ton of research on what disagreeable people do once they're in those positions, and it's all bad," Anderson said. "There's kind of a whole grocery list of studies showing how toxic they can be as leaders, either of teams, departments or organizations."

The good news is that being a jerk also doesn't give you an advantage in your career. "If you do seek to make change and therefore you're trying to gain influence and power, you don't need to play dirty," Anderson said. "It just doesn't help."

What is also good to know is that behaving in ways that are considerate of others can benefit your relationships and thereby build your power in the workplace. "So if you were to combine that very generous, giving behavior with assertiveness — where you are also looking out for yourself and you're pushing to get things done — that's the magic combo," he added.

People who understand their strengths and opportunities make the best leaders, Cooper Hakim said. And by focusing on people, leaders can utilize the strengths of every team member to work together to get a job done.

So take note: Even though the times we live in are especially challenging, you don't have to play dirty to be the leader of the pack.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75189

Reported Deaths: 1865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22984879
Ramsey9132298
Dakota5867110
Anoka4681121
Stearns324422
Washington296254
Olmsted201624
Scott199231
Nobles186313
Wright12296
Blue Earth12235
Rice11858
Mower11763
Carver11134
Sherburne91013
Clay87240
St. Louis86723
Kandiyohi8141
Lyon5163
Todd4492
Nicollet43815
Watonwan4384
Steele4282
Winona42717
Freeborn4001
Benton3983
Le Sueur3752
McLeod3601
Beltrami3191
Chisago3111
Crow Wing30316
Otter Tail2934
Goodhue2639
Waseca2582
Martin2316
Cottonwood2000
Polk1994
Becker1972
Itasca19612
Carlton1881
Pipestone1879
Isanti1740
Douglas1661
Dodge1570
Unassigned15449
Pine1520
Murray1411
Sibley1393
Chippewa1351
Brown1302
Wabasha1220
Faribault1150
Morrison1141
Meeker1082
Cass1033
Rock1030
Mille Lacs993
Jackson951
Koochiching873
Pennington871
Fillmore860
Yellow Medicine851
Renville846
Houston760
Roseau730
Lincoln680
Kanabec655
Pope640
Swift631
Redwood610
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Norman460
Stevens450
Hubbard440
Mahnomen351
Marshall350
Big Stone340
Lake330
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64403

Reported Deaths: 1106
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13292225
Woodbury412656
Johnson382826
Black Hawk378774
Linn297194
Dallas237839
Story236216
Scott220821
Dubuque202736
Buena Vista182612
Marshall163932
Pottawattamie163134
Wapello108249
Webster10068
Muscatine95951
Sioux8933
Crawford8323
Cerro Gordo82220
Clinton82110
Warren7755
Plymouth73718
Tama62229
Jasper58530
Des Moines5675
Wright5191
Marion4750
Dickinson4246
Lee4095
Louisa39714
Carroll3872
Boone3444
Washington33611
Bremer2987
Franklin29617
Hamilton2792
Henry2794
Clarke2393
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Winneshiek2173
Mahaska21618
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Delaware2123
Jackson2081
Butler2012
Benton2001
Poweshiek1848
Clayton1793
Allamakee1744
Buchanan1741
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1618
Cedar1541
Hancock1542
Humboldt1532
Lyon1482
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1381
Howard1322
Pocahontas1302
Grundy1281
Mills1281
Calhoun1262
Kossuth1210
Jefferson1170
Sac1140
Iowa1131
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Palo Alto1120
Mitchell1090
Chickasaw1070
Monona1071
Monroe1078
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas935
Union933
Appanoose823
Davis812
Worth790
Montgomery765
Keokuk601
Fremont580
Greene540
Adair511
Wayne482
Decatur440
Audubon411
Ida400
Ringgold321
Adams220
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

U.S. Senator Ernst reaffirms her commitment to the Ag industry

Image

Mayor says get moving

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

First Student Transit Prepares for Back to School

Image

Extra $300 for Unemployment Benefits

Image

Financial help for non-profits

Image

Flu Shot Drive Thru

Image

Farmers Preparing For Propane Shortage

Image

Seans Weather 8/31

Image

Vikings push for racial justice and equality

Community Events