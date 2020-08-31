Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for August 31: Protests, coronavirus, election 2020, Belarus, TikTok

There are four tropical disturbances to monitor in the Atlantic while over 1/4 million are still dealing with no power from Laura. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details of the heat impacts over the affected region,

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Laura has passed, but hundreds of thousands remain in the dark in Louisiana after the storm ravaged the power grid.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Protests

Another weekend of protests turned deadly after a man was shot and killed Saturday night during a clash in Portland. Local authorities haven't released a lot of details about the death, but there were reportedly outbreaks of violence between protesters and pro-Trump counterprotesters. In response to the weekend's events, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she'll authorize other agencies to help the Portland Police Bureau crack down on demonstrations. Meanwhile, President Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin this week, where unrest has continued after last weekend's police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father. The state's Democratic Governor Tony Evers wrote Trump a letter urging him to reconsider, but as of now, the trip is still on.

2. Coronavirus 

More than 25 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, and overall cases in the US are inching toward 6 million. As the world scrambles to produce a vaccine to stem the carnage, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, is urging Americans to "do the right thing" until then by wearing masks and social distancing. Also, the road to a vaccine is getting murkier: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times the agency could consider emergency use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine before Phase 3 trials are complete. This has worried some doctors, who fear a vaccine may be rushed for political reasons. Some US experts are even calling for an independent commission, separate from FDA, to review vaccines in light of increasing mistrust of government agencies. Oh, and when a vaccine does come, people will most likely need two doses, which could present its own set of problems. (edited)

3. Election 2020 

This week could be a defining moment in the presidential race as President Trump and Joe Biden address the racial unrest plaguing the country. Biden will speak in Pittsburgh today on the dangers of "Trump's America," while Trump will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has informed members of Congress that the intelligence chief will no longer brief them in person on election security issues. The move has increased concerns that the administration is trying to undermine election integrity. However, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said it is possible the House could subpoena intelligence officials to testify on election interference as a way to counteract the new restriction.

4. Belarus

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk on Sunday, weeks after the country's disputed presidential election on August 9. The demonstrations came a day after 19 Belarusian journalists had their accreditation to work for the BBC and other foreign media outlets removed by the authorities. Two Associated Press reporters were deported from the country on the same day, a move the outlet called a "blatant attack on press freedom." President Alexander Lukashenko, however, is is getting plenty of support from elsewhere: Russian President Vladimir Putin passed on "warm wishes" to the embattled leader, and promised the two would meet soon.

5. TikTok

China is throwing a wrench into the potential sale of TikTok to an American entity. The country just revised rules that govern the sale of certain kinds of technology to foreign buyers. The change means ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of the popular video-sharing app, would need to get government approval before handing TikTok over to a foreign buyer, say, from the United States. Remember, TikTok's future in the US is in jeopardy after the Trump Administration demanded a ban on its business in the US, citing security concerns. (And yes, this back-and-forth is yet another expression of the ever-escalating tensions between the two powers.) Microsoft, Walmart and other big companies have already expressed an interest, but the clock is ticking to make a deal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here are the highlights from last night's VMAs

Chadwick Boseman tributes and Lady Gaga's statement-making masks won the night.

This is why Disney is making people pay $30 to watch "Mulan"

It's kind of like a VIP package ... accessed from your couch.

Japanese company successfully tests a manned flying car for the first time

Finally, we're one step closer to the cool future we were promised.

Yellowstone warns visitors not to get mixed up in elk mating season

You do not want that smoke, friends.

An animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like state to survive

Quarantine goals.

TODAY'S NUMBER

39

That's how many missing children authorities located during a two-week effort to rescue endangered minors. The operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children and safe location of 13 others. Some of the children were thought to be victims of child sex trafficking and abuse, or missing because of parental kidnapping or custodial interference.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Let's step up. No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk the topics, no more 'I'm a little bit uncomfortable, I might lose my job over this because I've taken a stand here or there.' Screw it. We can't do that anymore."

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who called on his fellow white coaches to fight for social justice and open themselves up to Black perspectives.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The world's most spectacular festivals 

Let's not forget what it feels like to be together in celebration -- eating laughing, making art and hey, maybe even enjoying some fireworks. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75189

Reported Deaths: 1865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22984879
Ramsey9132298
Dakota5867110
Anoka4681121
Stearns324422
Washington296254
Olmsted201624
Scott199231
Nobles186313
Wright12296
Blue Earth12235
Rice11858
Mower11763
Carver11134
Sherburne91013
Clay87240
St. Louis86723
Kandiyohi8141
Lyon5163
Todd4492
Nicollet43815
Watonwan4384
Steele4282
Winona42717
Freeborn4001
Benton3983
Le Sueur3752
McLeod3601
Beltrami3191
Chisago3111
Crow Wing30316
Otter Tail2934
Goodhue2639
Waseca2582
Martin2316
Cottonwood2000
Polk1994
Becker1972
Itasca19612
Carlton1881
Pipestone1879
Isanti1740
Douglas1661
Dodge1570
Unassigned15449
Pine1520
Murray1411
Sibley1393
Chippewa1351
Brown1302
Wabasha1220
Faribault1150
Morrison1141
Meeker1082
Cass1033
Rock1030
Mille Lacs993
Jackson951
Koochiching873
Pennington871
Fillmore860
Yellow Medicine851
Renville846
Houston760
Roseau730
Lincoln680
Kanabec655
Pope640
Swift631
Redwood610
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Norman460
Stevens450
Hubbard440
Mahnomen351
Marshall350
Big Stone340
Lake330
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64403

Reported Deaths: 1106
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13292225
Woodbury412656
Johnson382826
Black Hawk378774
Linn297194
Dallas237839
Story236216
Scott220821
Dubuque202736
Buena Vista182612
Marshall163932
Pottawattamie163134
Wapello108249
Webster10068
Muscatine95951
Sioux8933
Crawford8323
Cerro Gordo82220
Clinton82110
Warren7755
Plymouth73718
Tama62229
Jasper58530
Des Moines5675
Wright5191
Marion4750
Dickinson4246
Lee4095
Louisa39714
Carroll3872
Boone3444
Washington33611
Bremer2987
Franklin29617
Hamilton2792
Henry2794
Clarke2393
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Winneshiek2173
Mahaska21618
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Delaware2123
Jackson2081
Butler2012
Benton2001
Poweshiek1848
Clayton1793
Allamakee1744
Buchanan1741
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1618
Cedar1541
Hancock1542
Humboldt1532
Lyon1482
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1381
Howard1322
Pocahontas1302
Grundy1281
Mills1281
Calhoun1262
Kossuth1210
Jefferson1170
Sac1140
Iowa1131
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Palo Alto1120
Mitchell1090
Chickasaw1070
Monona1071
Monroe1078
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas935
Union933
Appanoose823
Davis812
Worth790
Montgomery765
Keokuk601
Fremont580
Greene540
Adair511
Wayne482
Decatur440
Audubon411
Ida400
Ringgold321
Adams220
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Cooler week in the 70s
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings push for racial justice and equality

Image

Rochester Public Library's seed programs wraps up

Image

MnDOT traffic cameras along Highway 52

Image

Sunday Weather Forecast

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Preparing for the new school year

Image

Greek Festival in Rochester

Image

Sports Insider 2020: The ugly side of college athletics

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Honkers recover from rough season

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events