Clear

Nuggets star says shoes with images of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd 'give me life' after scoring 50 points

CNN's John King speaks with former NBA player Chris Webber about the significance of basketball players boycotting games following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:50 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After scoring 50 points in a must-win game, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray thanked his shoes -- with an image of George Floyd on one and Breonna Taylor on the other.

"These shoes give me life," he said through tears. "Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength."

Murray carried his team to a win over the Utah Jazz with a score of 119-107 Sunday night, the same day NBA players reached a deal with owners on social justice initiatives. Leading up to the deal, many players took stands against police brutality and racial injustice, some even boycotting games.

"We found something we're fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit," Murray said, adding that the shoes serve as a reminder of that fight and the work ahead.

"It's not going to take one night," Murray said. "We've been trying to fight for 400 years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74257

Reported Deaths: 1863
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22736879
Ramsey9070298
Dakota5762110
Anoka4633121
Stearns322922
Washington291654
Olmsted200824
Scott196531
Nobles185513
Blue Earth12025
Wright11936
Mower11743
Rice11748
Carver11024
Sherburne89212
Clay86440
St. Louis85123
Kandiyohi8101
Lyon4983
Todd4472
Nicollet43615
Watonwan4264
Steele4232
Freeborn3991
Benton3943
Winona39017
Le Sueur3722
McLeod3581
Beltrami3181
Crow Wing30116
Chisago2961
Otter Tail2774
Goodhue2609
Waseca2542
Martin2296
Cottonwood1970
Itasca19712
Polk1974
Becker1922
Carlton1871
Pipestone1859
Isanti1710
Douglas1601
Dodge1540
Pine1490
Unassigned14549
Murray1421
Chippewa1351
Sibley1343
Brown1242
Wabasha1200
Morrison1131
Faribault1120
Meeker1052
Cass1033
Rock1020
Mille Lacs983
Jackson950
Koochiching873
Pennington861
Fillmore830
Renville816
Yellow Medicine801
Houston740
Roseau690
Kanabec655
Lincoln650
Pope620
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood540
Wilkin503
Aitkin481
Wadena480
Norman450
Hubbard430
Stevens380
Mahnomen351
Big Stone330
Marshall330
Lake310
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle140
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63419

Reported Deaths: 1093
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13179225
Woodbury409356
Black Hawk375774
Johnson364426
Linn295294
Dallas235939
Story233816
Scott218020
Dubuque201636
Buena Vista182512
Marshall163232
Pottawattamie161234
Wapello107149
Webster10048
Muscatine95451
Sioux8833
Crawford8283
Cerro Gordo81620
Clinton80510
Warren7665
Plymouth71218
Tama61929
Jasper57730
Des Moines5535
Wright5161
Marion4640
Louisa39614
Lee3935
Carroll3712
Dickinson3503
Boone3434
Washington33511
Franklin29417
Bremer2937
Hamilton2792
Henry2764
Clarke2363
Clay2363
Hardin2271
Emmet2208
Shelby2141
Winneshiek2143
Floyd2133
Mahaska21318
Delaware2093
Jackson2011
Benton2001
Butler1972
Poweshiek1828
Clayton1793
Allamakee1744
Buchanan1731
Guthrie1705
Jones1682
Madison1632
Winnebago1587
Humboldt1532
Cedar1511
Harrison1471
Lyon1472
Fayette1371
Howard1292
Mills1271
Grundy1261
Hancock1211
Kossuth1190
Jefferson1170
Sac1130
Palo Alto1120
Iowa1111
Page1100
Taylor1101
Cherokee1091
Chickasaw1070
Monona1071
Mitchell1060
Pocahontas1041
Monroe1028
Van Buren1001
Calhoun971
Osceola970
Lucas935
Union933
Cass921
Appanoose823
Worth790
Montgomery764
Davis691
Keokuk591
Fremont580
Greene540
Adair491
Decatur430
Audubon411
Ida400
Wayne371
Ringgold321
Adams200
Unassigned110
Rochester
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Rain Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vikings push for racial justice and equality

Image

Rochester Public Library's seed programs wraps up

Image

MnDOT traffic cameras along Highway 52

Image

Sunday Weather Forecast

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Preparing for the new school year

Image

Greek Festival in Rochester

Image

Sports Insider 2020: The ugly side of college athletics

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Honkers recover from rough season

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events