Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

While Covid-19 vaccine optimism continues to grow, one prominent model now projects around 135,000 more Americans could be killed by the virus by December 1, 2020. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 4:50 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A return to campus for the new academic year has colleges and universities struggling to both contain outbreaks of Covid-19 and enforce policies meant to prevent its spread.

Across the United States, at least 36 states have reported positive cases at colleges and universities, adding more than 8,700 cases to the country's tally. More than 5.9 million infections have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since classes started on August 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system's website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university's website.

Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University, according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.

Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus' spread, but 17 students have been placed on "interim suspension" for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct," Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college's president, said in a statement. "While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester."

California surpasses 700,000 cases

California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state will implement a slower, more cautious approach to allowing businesses and activities to resume, after quick reopenings in the spring led to a dramatic rise in infections and deaths.

"We're going to be more stubborn this time, and have a mandatory wait time between moves," Newsom said Friday. "We didn't do that last time."

California saw a resurgence in cases in June, and Newsom began shutting down much of the economy for a second time. But in recent weeks, the average number of new daily cases has fallen, paving the way for a new reopening plan.

Part of going forward under coronavirus in the state will be a continued eviction moratorium, Newsom announced during a news conference Friday.

The existing moratorium -- accommodating millions of tenants who are at risk of eviction as well as landlords that are not able to pay their mortgages -- was set to expire September 1. Newsom did not provide details of the new agreement, but said he looked "forward to signing it very very shortly."

Louisiana worries about a drop in testing after Hurricane Laura

After part of his state was walloped by Hurricane Laura last week, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is worried that the storm will lead to a decline in coronavirus testing in the state.

Southwest Louisiana has the highest ratio of positive tests and was hit the hardest by the hurricane, Edwards said at a news conference.

"We have tens of thousands of people from southwest Louisiana who are scattered all over the state taking shelter," Edwards said. "So we don't know exactly what this is going to look like" as far the spread of Covid-19, he added.

The governor said that 6,200 members of the National Guard were in the state assisting with recovery from the hurricane, but he was eager to get them back on the Covid-19 mission.

"Frankly we cannot afford to lose sight of our testing, because it was about three weeks ago that our schools came back. We have had students back on our college campuses," Edwards said. "So, this is a very bad week for us not to be doing robust testing."

Remdesivir extended to all hospitalized patients

This week brought hopeful news to those hospitalized with coronavirus.

The US Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for a drug that has been shown to shorten recovery time for all patients hospitalized with coronavirus.

Remdesivir was originally authorized in May only for patients with severe infections who needed help breathing with extra oxygen or mechanical ventilation. But the emergency use now applies to a wider group of patients.

"The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 73240

Reported Deaths: 1859
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22520878
Ramsey8951298
Dakota5677110
Anoka4567120
Stearns321222
Washington286154
Olmsted197724
Scott194131
Nobles185013
Mower11703
Wright11686
Rice11638
Blue Earth11535
Carver10944
Sherburne87612
Clay85640
St. Louis83223
Kandiyohi8031
Lyon4733
Todd4462
Nicollet42715
Watonwan4224
Steele4182
Freeborn3941
Benton3813
Winona36517
Le Sueur3612
McLeod3471
Beltrami3131
Crow Wing29716
Chisago2911
Otter Tail2684
Goodhue2529
Waseca2482
Martin2266
Cottonwood1970
Polk1944
Becker1892
Itasca18512
Carlton1831
Pipestone1809
Isanti1690
Douglas1551
Dodge1540
Pine1490
Unassigned14749
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1282
Brown1172
Wabasha1170
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1032
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs933
Koochiching873
Fillmore840
Pennington811
Renville786
Yellow Medicine781
Houston700
Roseau690
Kanabec644
Lincoln640
Pope620
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood540
Wilkin493
Aitkin481
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Marshall330
Stevens330
Big Stone320
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson40

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 62640

Reported Deaths: 1101
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13039226
Woodbury406856
Black Hawk370474
Johnson344326
Linn290394
Dallas233239
Story222516
Scott214620
Dubuque198436
Buena Vista182512
Marshall162231
Pottawattamie159334
Wapello106749
Webster9988
Muscatine94951
Sioux8713
Crawford8223
Cerro Gordo80120
Clinton78910
Warren7535
Plymouth70218
Tama61429
Jasper56330
Des Moines5415
Wright5161
Marion4560
Dickinson4196
Louisa39414
Lee3805
Carroll3522
Boone3384
Washington33411
Franklin29417
Bremer2867
Hamilton2792
Henry2614
Clay2363
Clarke2343
Hardin2261
Emmet2208
Shelby2141
Floyd2113
Mahaska21018
Winneshiek2081
Delaware1993
Jackson1981
Benton1941
Butler1932
Poweshiek1828
Clayton1773
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1721
Guthrie1685
Jones1662
Madison1602
Winnebago1557
Humboldt1542
Hancock1492
Cedar1481
Harrison1431
Lyon1432
Fayette1371
Cherokee1362
Pocahontas1292
Howard1262
Mills1261
Grundy1241
Calhoun1192
Kossuth1190
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1120
Iowa1111
Page1100
Taylor1101
Sac1070
Monona1061
Monroe1028
Chickasaw1000
Van Buren991
Osceola970
Mitchell960
Lucas935
Union933
Davis812
Appanoose803
Worth790
Montgomery734
Keokuk591
Fremont570
Greene530
Adair501
Wayne472
Decatur430
Ida400
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
