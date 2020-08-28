Clear

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman has died

CNN's Don Lemon and Nischelle Turner talk about "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's career and push for change after it was confirmed 43-year-old Boseman died of colon cancer.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Chadwick Boseman, the man who brought "Black Panther" to life, has died.

The actor has been battling colon cancer since 2016 and died at home with his family and wife by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He was 43, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said in a statement.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The statement said the role of King T'Challa was the "honor of (Boseman's) career."

Boseman was born in South Carolina, according to his IMDb biography. He went on to graduate from Howard University in Washington, DC, where he returned in 2018 to give the class graduation speech -- which concluded with his iconic "Wakanda Forever" salute.

During his speech, the actor told the graduates he was fired from an unnamed production during his early acting days after he questioned what he felt was its stereotypical portrayal of Black characters.

"The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose," he had said.

The actor starred in other films, including playing James Brown in "Get On Up" and Jackie Robinson in "42." The Marvel Studios president had previously announced the second movie of the "Black Panther" saga would debut in theaters in May 2022.

In a statement following Boseman's death, Martin Luther King III said the actor "brought history to life" with his roles.

"As Black Panter, he was also a superhero to many," he wrote on Twitter. "And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed."

The NAACP also paid tribute to the actor, saying Boseman showed "us how to conquer adversity with grace."

"For showing us how to 'Say it Loud!' For (showing) us how to walk as a King, without losing the common touch. For showing us just how powerful we are," their Instagram statement said. "Thank you #ChadwickBoseman."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72390

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22305877
Ramsey8856296
Dakota5585110
Anoka4516120
Stearns319221
Washington280854
Olmsted195824
Scott191631
Nobles184713
Mower11653
Rice11598
Wright11376
Blue Earth11245
Carver10844
Sherburne87112
Clay85040
St. Louis80823
Kandiyohi7981
Lyon4583
Todd4452
Nicollet42315
Watonwan4184
Steele4072
Freeborn3941
Benton3783
Winona35317
Le Sueur3522
McLeod3471
Beltrami3111
Crow Wing29316
Chisago2891
Otter Tail2634
Goodhue2499
Waseca2402
Martin2236
Cottonwood1960
Polk1894
Becker1852
Carlton1821
Itasca18112
Pipestone1799
Isanti1690
Douglas1521
Dodge1500
Pine1450
Unassigned14149
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1252
Wabasha1150
Brown1132
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1012
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs923
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington801
Renville776
Yellow Medicine721
Houston690
Lincoln640
Kanabec634
Roseau630
Pope610
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood530
Wilkin483
Aitkin471
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Big Stone320
Stevens310
Marshall300
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61307

Reported Deaths: 1084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12792222
Woodbury402856
Black Hawk364173
Johnson321826
Linn287393
Dallas230638
Scott211119
Story207916
Dubuque196636
Buena Vista182212
Marshall160629
Pottawattamie156534
Wapello105348
Webster9938
Muscatine94351
Sioux8523
Crawford8123
Cerro Gordo78620
Clinton7589
Warren7425
Plymouth67218
Tama61029
Jasper55630
Wright5131
Des Moines5115
Marion4240
Dickinson4175
Louisa39214
Lee3535
Carroll3362
Boone3354
Washington33011
Franklin29216
Bremer2827
Hamilton2782
Clay2362
Henry2354
Clarke2313
Hardin2211
Emmet2177
Shelby2121
Floyd2093
Mahaska20818
Winneshiek1981
Jackson1931
Benton1891
Delaware1893
Butler1822
Poweshiek1818
Clayton1753
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1701
Guthrie1665
Jones1652
Madison1602
Winnebago1547
Humboldt1512
Hancock1492
Cedar1471
Harrison1421
Lyon1412
Cherokee1351
Fayette1341
Pocahontas1282
Mills1221
Grundy1201
Howard1202
Calhoun1172
Kossuth1170
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1110
Iowa1091
Taylor1081
Page1070
Monona1061
Sac1050
Chickasaw970
Monroe968
Van Buren951
Lucas935
Mitchell930
Osceola930
Union933
Davis802
Worth780
Appanoose763
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Keokuk551
Greene540
Adair481
Wayne452
Decatur430
Ida380
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned110
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Football is back in the Hawkeye state

Image

Donation Goes Towards Building New Clinic

Image

New Sculptures for Mason City Arena

Image

MN GOP Chair Reflects on Trump's Leadership

Image

Food Bank faces dire straits

Image

Community comes together to overcome Covid anxiety

Image

Mason City March for Equality

Image

Cash available for Minnesotans impacted by Covid

Image

Sports Insider 2020: What to expect at Iowa prep football games

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Community Events