Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

For Trump, reality is just a prop he doesn't care to use

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon looks at some of the contradicting claims President Trump made during his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ruth Ben-Ghiat

"Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," said Ivanka Trump as she introduced her father at the Republican National Convention Thursday night. The scene as President Donald Trump accepted the nomination to run for reelection made it hard not to agree with her.

Breaking with precedent, and flouting the Hatch Act designed to prevent politicization of public service, he spoke from the White House grounds to an audience that mostly neglected to wear any protective gear against the raging coronavirus pandemic, but never failed to applaud him on cue.

The acceptance of a presidential nomination is a hallowed American political ritual and the highlight of every election year's conventions. Comparing Trump's 2016 and 2020 speeches, and the political theater that surrounded them, reveals how emboldened Trump has become in his authoritarian designs to protect White privilege, criminalize dissent and turn the Republican Party into an instrument for the consolidation of his personal power.

The 2016 speech made it clear that Trump never intended to be the President of all Americans, but only of Whites victimized by the supposed chaos that had beset the nation under President Barack Obama. Like strongman leaders from Benito Mussolini to Vladimir Putin, Trump sought to create a sense of threat in order to propose himself as the "law and order" solution. Diagnosing "a moment of crisis for our nation," with (in his telling) police under siege from illegal immigrant-criminals who roamed the streets, he promised to act on behalf of those "forgotten" during eight years of rule by a Black President. "I AM YOUR VOICE," he intoned.

"America First," the slogan popularized in this 2016 speech, under Trump's scenario, also meant restoring the country's international prestige and reversing the "death, destruction, and weakness" that was the legacy of Obama's Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, then his political opponent.

Propaganda works through repetition of key concepts and phrases, and much of what worked in 2016 to bring Trump into office remained in his 2020 speech. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, labeled by Trump as "the destroyer of American greatness," has replaced Clinton as the target. In Trump's estimation Thursday night, Biden would send American jobs abroad, "eliminate America's borders" and "even take down the wall."

Yet, something has shifted in 2020. Whereas foreigners were the agents of lawlessness in 2016 -- Middle Eastern terrorists, Latino migrants and more -- now Trump informs us the war has come home. Americans are the new target, in the form of "violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals" and "wild-eyed Marxists."

Trump, ever the isolationist, may have boasted of keeping America out of new wars and rebuilding the military, but he has merely shifted the battle to the home front. American critics and dissenters against Trump, including journalists who cover him and his administration, are the new enemy -- as federal law enforcement actions in Portland, in Washington DC and elsewhere the summer of 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter protests made clear. "We have to give law enforcement, our police, back their power. They are afraid to act," he declared, days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump knows what works for him and he sticks to it, with the blessing of a GOP that's become little more than his appendage. It's notable that the RNC decided not to adopt a new platform for 2020 beyond declaring its unanimous "strong support for President Donald Trump and his Administration." Historically, that's consistent with the consolidation of authoritarianism. Over time, illiberal leaders strip politics of all meaning beyond paying homage to their person. Ritual and stagecraft that glorify the leader become the priority.

That's why we must look at the behavior of the GOP politicians who enable Trump to assess the tragic change in American political life from 2016 to 2020. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke before Trump on Thursday, has transformed from frank Trump critic (according to The Washington Post, a month before the 2016 convention, McCarthy said "I think Putin pays Trump," which prompted an alarmed Paul Ryan, then Speaker of the House, to swear all those present to a pact of silence) to one of the most prominent Trump supplicants and guardian of the President's leader cult.

In this regard, the most revealing moment of Trump's 2020 speech came when he talked about his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He falsely stated that he was "meeting the challenge against the invisible enemy" through "the largest national mobilization since World War Two." Trump's cabinet sat in the first row, resolutely unmasked (Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, was an exception), all of them modeling their disregard for public welfare and their subjection to the President.

In 2016, Trump burst on stage like a rock star, backlit and with smoke swirling around him. Four years later, thanks to the way his GOP enablers have accommodated him, he can feel that his stage show, curated down to the last detail, has been wildly successful. No longer is outlandish spectacle necessary; his calm descent of the stairs of The People's House with his wife by his side telegraphed just how fully ensconced he is in the trappings of power.

Authoritarian leaders make everyone in their lives props in a spectacle designed to keep their enemies at bay and them in power. I will not soon forget the sight of those upturned faces gazing at the President on the South Lawn of the White House, choosing to sustain the alternate reality he has crafted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72390

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22305877
Ramsey8856296
Dakota5585110
Anoka4516120
Stearns319221
Washington280854
Olmsted195824
Scott191631
Nobles184713
Mower11653
Rice11598
Wright11376
Blue Earth11245
Carver10844
Sherburne87112
Clay85040
St. Louis80823
Kandiyohi7981
Lyon4583
Todd4452
Nicollet42315
Watonwan4184
Steele4072
Freeborn3941
Benton3783
Winona35317
Le Sueur3522
McLeod3471
Beltrami3111
Crow Wing29316
Chisago2891
Otter Tail2634
Goodhue2499
Waseca2402
Martin2236
Cottonwood1960
Polk1894
Becker1852
Carlton1821
Itasca18112
Pipestone1799
Isanti1690
Douglas1521
Dodge1500
Pine1450
Unassigned14149
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1252
Wabasha1150
Brown1132
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1012
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs923
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington801
Renville776
Yellow Medicine721
Houston690
Lincoln640
Kanabec634
Roseau630
Pope610
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood530
Wilkin483
Aitkin471
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Big Stone320
Stevens310
Marshall300
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61307

Reported Deaths: 1084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12792222
Woodbury402856
Black Hawk364173
Johnson321826
Linn287393
Dallas230638
Scott211119
Story207916
Dubuque196636
Buena Vista182212
Marshall160629
Pottawattamie156534
Wapello105348
Webster9938
Muscatine94351
Sioux8523
Crawford8123
Cerro Gordo78620
Clinton7589
Warren7425
Plymouth67218
Tama61029
Jasper55630
Wright5131
Des Moines5115
Marion4240
Dickinson4175
Louisa39214
Lee3535
Carroll3362
Boone3354
Washington33011
Franklin29216
Bremer2827
Hamilton2782
Clay2362
Henry2354
Clarke2313
Hardin2211
Emmet2177
Shelby2121
Floyd2093
Mahaska20818
Winneshiek1981
Jackson1931
Benton1891
Delaware1893
Butler1822
Poweshiek1818
Clayton1753
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1701
Guthrie1665
Jones1652
Madison1602
Winnebago1547
Humboldt1512
Hancock1492
Cedar1471
Harrison1421
Lyon1412
Cherokee1351
Fayette1341
Pocahontas1282
Mills1221
Grundy1201
Howard1202
Calhoun1172
Kossuth1170
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1110
Iowa1091
Taylor1081
Page1070
Monona1061
Sac1050
Chickasaw970
Monroe968
Van Buren951
Lucas935
Mitchell930
Osceola930
Union933
Davis802
Worth780
Appanoose763
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Keokuk551
Greene540
Adair481
Wayne452
Decatur430
Ida380
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned110
Rochester
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Nice weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Discovery Walk Design

Image

Spike of Cases in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Political activism town hall

Image

Greek Fest In Rochester

Image

Back To School Stress

Image

DMC Asks For Community Input

Image

Sean's Weather 8/29

Image

CARES Act funding available for Dodge County businesses.

Image

More calls for help at Rochester women's shelter

Image

Sports Insider 2020: It's good to be King

Community Events