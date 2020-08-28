Clear

Ivanka Trump's alternative universe

First daughter Ivanka Trump takes on more responsibility as she also serves as senior adviser to the President.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Kate Bennett, CNN

In a week that has seen the President's daughter hawk beans on her social media account, and unveil a jobs assistance program in the midst of a global pandemic with the awkward moniker of "Find Something New," Ivanka Trump once again finds herself in the middle of a heap of criticism.

The country has been wracked by a seemingly never-ending fight against the coronavirus pandemic: more than 130,000 dead, more than 3 million US cases and on the horizon, parents grapple with whether to trust federal advice on sending children back to school.

Yet, it can sometimes seem that Ivanka Trump is living in an alternate universe. She kicked off July with a string of images on her social media accounts featuring a luxe family trip to Wyoming, all horseback rides and sunny, stream-side picnics dressed in Ralph Lauren-esque ensembles.

Cautions about travel as coronavirus cases rise? Not for the Kushner-Trumps, apparently.

Since the onset of her time in the White House, where Trump is a senior adviser to her father, the President, Ivanka Trump has faced myriad questions about her judgment stemming from the blithe manner in which she appears to operate.

To be fair, it's not necessarily the work that she is doing -- much of which has brought positive spotlights to things like combating human trafficking, helping families with a child care tax credit, figuring ways to help boost employment numbers and assisting with women's global economic empowerment.

The problem is more the way she picks and chooses when not to weigh in -- and, when she does, how to do so.

On Tuesday, she may have violated a government ethics rule by posting the photograph of herself, holding a can of beans, close to her face as one might in a commercial or advertisement, with the caption: "If it's Goya, it has to be good," and translating the same phrase to Spanish.

Goya's CEO, Robert Unanue, is an outspoken fan of the President, and his public comments of support have led to boycotts of the brand. Not so the Trump family, however, who have made the beans biz a robust talking point likely not seen since, well, ever.

The United States Office of Government Ethics, which is aimed at "preventing conflicts of interest in the executive branch," has guidelines on endorsing products, something Trump was clearly doing in her post.

The timing of Ivanka Trump's Goya plug came on a day she had already been roundly lambasted on social media and by news outlets for the "Find Something New" ad campaign, launched that morning in conjunction with the AdCouncil and several private corporations.

While Trump touted the ads and the website as a resource for people unemployed, or unhappy with their current jobs, to find a fresh career, critics shot back in disbelief at the tag line of the program. "Find Something New" -- as though doing so for the 18 million unemployed Americans could be easily accomplished with a few clicks on their computer.

The roll out also felt to many as though there was little to no regard for the loss of jobs loved and struggled to achieve, gone in an instant at the hands of a shutdown forced by a gnarly pandemic. Trump, dressed in a white, $2,000 outfit by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, (and toting a $4,700 purse by French fashion house Chanel), addressed a virtual roundtable by calling the need to possibly seek new work a "pivot."

Later, Trump cheerily addressed the campaign's initiatives during a video message from the White House Rose Garden.

"You have to check it out, it's amazing!" says Trump of the "find something new" website, smiling to the camera. There's no note of empathy for those whose livelihoods are lost, whose paychecks have gone away or whose families are struggling to keep afloat.

It's a disconnect Trump, the daughter of a billionaire and herself a millionaire, has been accused of perpetrating before.

In March, as most Americans adapted to working from home, their lives turned upside down by the unexpected mash up of homeschooling their children at the same time, under the same roof, balancing career and family in ways more stressful than ever before, Trump posted a suggestion.

"Staying home w/kids? Plan a living room camp out!" she tweeted, along with a photo of herself and her children beneath a makeshift sheet tent, as though fun and games were possible for the average person.

In April, after posting videos encouraging "those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so," Trump and her family traveled to her vacation home in Bedminster, New Jersey. Her decision to leave Washington disregarded the federal coronavirus guidelines advising against discretionary travel that she urged other Americans to follow.

In May, as tens of thousands of people marched in protest of the killing of George Floyd and the scourge of systemic racism, Trump posted a Bible verse: "This is what the Lord said: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you."

It was interpreted by many as a strange and oblique message in a time when the country was seeking leadership and guidance.

In June, a recorded commencement address to a college in Kansas was canceled because the nation was embroiled in protests, and the President's "law and order" stance was creating further consternation. Trump, who taped the graduation speech before Floyd's death and ensuing events, posted it to the public weeks later, without re-recording to update the language to reflect the tenor of a nation clearly in pain and turmoil.

Instead, Trump's address, focused in part on her own personal growth, and what she called the "discomfort and uncertainty" of these times. The labels did not go over well, and again there were cries of tone-deafness from the social media chorus.

Trump, however, has not let her foibles stymie her need to share, nor continue in her White House role, emotionally and politically avoiding, at least publicly, what America is facing today -- hundreds of thousands of people sick with a virus no one can seem to control.

As for those beans, she's standing by them.

"Ivanka ... has every right to express her personal support," her spokeswoman told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71236

Reported Deaths: 1840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22044873
Ramsey8783291
Dakota5427110
Anoka4447119
Stearns314521
Washington271553
Olmsted194724
Scott189229
Nobles183313
Mower11623
Rice11518
Wright11246
Blue Earth10955
Carver10574
Sherburne84913
Clay83640
St. Louis79023
Kandiyohi7801
Lyon4513
Todd4442
Nicollet41315
Watonwan4134
Steele4012
Freeborn3901
Benton3623
McLeod3441
Le Sueur3392
Winona31517
Beltrami3051
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2811
Otter Tail2574
Goodhue2449
Waseca2262
Martin2226
Cottonwood1950
Polk1864
Becker1812
Carlton1791
Pipestone1759
Itasca17312
Isanti1680
Douglas1481
Dodge1470
Pine1420
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1232
Brown1132
Wabasha1130
Morrison1101
Faribault1090
Rock990
Cass983
Meeker972
Jackson910
Mille Lacs893
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston660
Roseau640
Kanabec634
Lincoln630
Pope600
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin461
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone320
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58632

Reported Deaths: 1064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12080221
Woodbury400854
Black Hawk357672
Johnson293924
Linn282892
Dallas216736
Scott205919
Dubuque193836
Story185416
Buena Vista182212
Marshall159429
Pottawattamie154134
Wapello104246
Muscatine93948
Sioux8343
Crawford8043
Clinton7288
Cerro Gordo72620
Webster7128
Warren6795
Plymouth65416
Tama60029
Jasper53630
Wright4961
Des Moines4794
Dickinson4095
Louisa38614
Marion3760
Boone3264
Lee3265
Carroll3232
Washington32011
Franklin28016
Bremer2747
Hamilton2482
Clay2352
Clarke2243
Emmet2167
Henry2154
Hardin2141
Shelby2111
Mahaska20318
Winneshiek1961
Floyd1913
Jackson1871
Delaware1853
Benton1841
Poweshiek1788
Clayton1723
Butler1712
Allamakee1694
Buchanan1661
Jones1642
Guthrie1605
Madison1512
Winnebago1496
Cedar1461
Harrison1401
Lyon1402
Hancock1392
Cherokee1311
Fayette1301
Pocahontas1242
Mills1201
Grundy1161
Howard1152
Kossuth1150
Jefferson1100
Iowa1091
Cass1072
Page1070
Palo Alto1070
Taylor1070
Monona1051
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1012
Chickasaw940
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola920
Union913
Lucas855
Davis782
Worth760
Appanoose703
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Greene520
Keokuk521
Van Buren491
Adair431
Ida390
Wayne392
Decatur380
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned170
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Storms on the way tonight and through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Insider 2020: It's good to be King

Image

Smith Introduces Bill to Make Coronavirus Vaccine Free

Image

Iowa legislator wants EPA rollback to end

Image

Bars to close in 6 Iowa counties

Image

Town Hall on Political Activism

Image

Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Image

From baseball mode to football mode

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Hemp Maze Aims to Educate

Image

Hurricane Laura's Impact on Gas Prices

Community Events