Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'John Lewis: Good Trouble' highlights the civil rights icon's remarkable life

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) returned to the bridge in Selma, Alabama where he marched for civil rights 55 years ago.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" derives its title from a favorite saying of the civil-rights icon and longtime congressman, but "Being John Lewis" -- and witnessing the effect he has on those who meet him -- might be equally apt. A fitting if slightly disjointed tribute, the CNN Films documentary is somehow both timely and timeless in honoring a man who has spent his entire adult life in the public arena.

"When you see something that is not right ... say something! Do something!" Lewis is shown saying, time and again, in speeches and appearances, counseling his audiences on the periodic need for "good trouble, necessary trouble."

For Lewis, shown in his early 20s as a Freedom Rider, at the March on Washington and walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, that has included enduring beatings by police and dozens of arrests, some of which, he adds wryly, came during his time in Congress.

"The reason why he's effective as a leader is because he's lived it," says the late Elijah Cummings, one of several congressional colleagues -- including Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Cory Booker -- who provide perspective and anecdotes, along with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Much is made, amusingly, of the awe that Lewis inspires among people, recognizing that encountering the 80-year-old legislator is essentially a direct link to some of US history's signature events. An aide quips that walking through an airport with him takes far longer than the actual number of steps required.

Because Lewis became an activist at an early age, his biography is given relatively short shrift. The most salient personal details -- provided in part by Lewis' siblings -- surround his courtship and marriage to his wife, Lillian, who died in 2012.

Directed by Dawn Porter ("Bobby Kennedy for President"), the film's strongest asset is inevitably the extensive access enjoyed to Lewis himself, who speaks eloquently about the nation's long road to justice and equality ("We're not quite there yet"), his emotional response to Barack Obama's election and his commitment to fight for what he believes ("As long as I have breath in my body, I will do what I can").

In terms of drawbacks, the film hopscotches around a bit too much, jumping back and forth in time -- a byproduct, perhaps, of the volume of ground there is to cover, a trait also evident in Hulu's recent four-part Hillary Clinton biography, "Hillary."

The filmmakers are also there to observe election night in 2018, capturing the exultation when the Democrats took back the House. That victory aside, the erosion of the Voting Rights Act that Lewis fought to enact in the 1960s is presented as a call to action and a focal point of the work yet to be done.

Beyond previously unseen material, the most intriguing interlude highlights Lewis' 1986 campaign for his Georgia congressional seat, against longtime friend and fellow civil-rights activist Julian Bond. The bare-knuckles nature of that contest temporarily frayed their relationship -- they're shown conducting an awkward interview after the race -- displaying a tougher side to Lewis that offers some balance to his saintly image.

Mostly, though, "Good Trouble" appears content to bask in Lewis' larger-than-life persona, which includes a grandfatherly elder-statesman status that allows him to refer to 47-year-old Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman and presidential candidate, as "this kid."

Lewis -- who is battling pancreatic cancer -- was not much more than a kid when he marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr., and has seemingly lived three lives since then. That's why despite the documentary's uneven aspects, his legacy is ample motivation for any student of history to see "Good Trouble" as a good investment.

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" will be available in select theaters and on demand beginning July 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71236

Reported Deaths: 1840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22044873
Ramsey8783291
Dakota5427110
Anoka4447119
Stearns314521
Washington271553
Olmsted194724
Scott189229
Nobles183313
Mower11623
Rice11518
Wright11246
Blue Earth10955
Carver10574
Sherburne84913
Clay83640
St. Louis79023
Kandiyohi7801
Lyon4513
Todd4442
Nicollet41315
Watonwan4134
Steele4012
Freeborn3901
Benton3623
McLeod3441
Le Sueur3392
Winona31517
Beltrami3051
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2811
Otter Tail2574
Goodhue2449
Waseca2262
Martin2226
Cottonwood1950
Polk1864
Becker1812
Carlton1791
Pipestone1759
Itasca17312
Isanti1680
Douglas1481
Dodge1470
Pine1420
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1232
Brown1132
Wabasha1130
Morrison1101
Faribault1090
Rock990
Cass983
Meeker972
Jackson910
Mille Lacs893
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston660
Roseau640
Kanabec634
Lincoln630
Pope600
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin461
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone320
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58632

Reported Deaths: 1064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12080221
Woodbury400854
Black Hawk357672
Johnson293924
Linn282892
Dallas216736
Scott205919
Dubuque193836
Story185416
Buena Vista182212
Marshall159429
Pottawattamie154134
Wapello104246
Muscatine93948
Sioux8343
Crawford8043
Clinton7288
Cerro Gordo72620
Webster7128
Warren6795
Plymouth65416
Tama60029
Jasper53630
Wright4961
Des Moines4794
Dickinson4095
Louisa38614
Marion3760
Boone3264
Lee3265
Carroll3232
Washington32011
Franklin28016
Bremer2747
Hamilton2482
Clay2352
Clarke2243
Emmet2167
Henry2154
Hardin2141
Shelby2111
Mahaska20318
Winneshiek1961
Floyd1913
Jackson1871
Delaware1853
Benton1841
Poweshiek1788
Clayton1723
Butler1712
Allamakee1694
Buchanan1661
Jones1642
Guthrie1605
Madison1512
Winnebago1496
Cedar1461
Harrison1401
Lyon1402
Hancock1392
Cherokee1311
Fayette1301
Pocahontas1242
Mills1201
Grundy1161
Howard1152
Kossuth1150
Jefferson1100
Iowa1091
Cass1072
Page1070
Palo Alto1070
Taylor1070
Monona1051
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1012
Chickasaw940
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola920
Union913
Lucas855
Davis782
Worth760
Appanoose703
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Greene520
Keokuk521
Van Buren491
Adair431
Ida390
Wayne392
Decatur380
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned170
Rochester
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Mason City
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Charles City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Storms on the way tonight and through Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ice cream shop set to open in Kasson

Image

Oronocco sisters open anti-racist lending library

Image

Cross country runners adapt to changes

Image

New coach, familiar face for Mohawks football

Image

Laptop shortage throws curve ball at teachers

Image

Mason City Schools unveil covid plan

Image

Cerro Gordo Co. Coronavirus Update

Image

When Will Downtown Rochester Construction End?

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Temperature Scanner for students

Community Events