Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Returning healthy is all family cares about as Alexander Zverev strives for US Open glory

Tennis star Alexander Zverev gives CNN's Patrick Snell an insight into the US Open tennis "bubble."

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Patrick Snell, CNN

It's sport in the year 2020. Or more precisely, the first tennis grand slam of a global pandemic.

This year's US Open -- which starts on Monday -- will take place in New York City albeit with no fans in attendance.

It's an unprecedented first for the players there too. Germany's Alexander Zverev is among those living inside a "bubble" right now -- what he calls a "once in a lifetime experience."

READ: Tennis players face death threats and online abuse as soon as they step off the court. Tech companies are trying to stop it

The world No. 7 is currently residing in one of the tournament's official hotels with competitors limited to a support team of just three.

"I'm somebody that travels with the family all the time, I'm always around my dad, my mother, my brother as well, and they're all not here which is for me, a little bit weird so I traveled here only with my physical trainer and my physio," the 23 year-old told CNN from his private suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"None of my coaching staff or team members want to go here, they didn't feel safe. I respect that, so I was not pushing them towards it."

Also with him in the Big Apple is the coach of his brother and fellow tennis professional, Mischa Zverev. The older Zverev -- who's not playing in this year's US Open -- is 10 years Alex's senior. He is a mentor to him both on and off the court and even though he'll be a continent away in Europe, you can be sure he's keeping a close eye on his sibling's progress.

"I think my concern or the whole family's concern is like, not how far you make it in the US Open," Mischa Zverev told CNN Sport, relaying a message of familial love. "We want you to come back healthy and once you come back, you want the whole team to come back healthy and as quickly as possible.

"And that's all we care about, that's all we really care about."

Meantime back at Flushing Meadows, Alex is shedding more light on life inside the US Open "bubble" from the suite afforded to seeded players in the absence of fans.

"On the site where normally there's millions of people, they built a mini golf course and they built some basketball hoops and they built a lot of things just for us players, which is a great experience for us," Alex explains.

"But obviously, we do miss the crowd, we do miss the people because the emotions that it gives us playing in front of 20,000 fans is something that we're not going to get this year."

And then there's the issue of safety.

"I feel safe," revealed the tournament's fifth seed. "We're getting tested, we've been getting tested every second day in the first few days, and now every fourth day, and I feel like they're doing a great job of testing everybody and trying to keep it as safe as possible."

"We can't only think about ourselves right now. We have to think of everybody else. We have to think of our team members. We have to think of other players."

Sibling rivalry

Alexander " Sascha" Zverev -- who won the 2018 season-ending ATP Finals -- is quick to pay tribute to the "massive impact" his older brother Mischa has had on his life. Indeed, when it comes to the Zverev family, there's no question tennis really is a family affair.

Their parents -- Alexander Zverev Senior and mom Irina -- are themselves both distinguished former players.

Is it genuinely a case of brotherly love when it comes to Mischa and Alex? For sure, but don't discount some rather intense sibling rivalry too over the years despite the 10-year age gap and the fact it took over 500 tour-level main draw matches before they emotionally met on the ATP Tour for the very first time.

"Oh, it got dirty and ugly a few times, but it was always a lot of fun," reveals Mischa, whose career-high singles ranking is 25.

"We stopped playing board games a few years ago because we figured it's just not healthy, it's not safe, and we try to limit it to like practice matches on the tennis court and a few other things. But like board games, basketball, one on one, we just, we said it's safer if we don't do that anymore."

The older Zverev -- who recently became a father -- says he's extremely proud of all his younger brother has achieved so far in the sport but does point out there's one thing he simply can't stand.

"I don't care about winning, I just don't want to lose to him. That's the main goal!"

2020 success

This year has already proven to be eventful for Alex Zverev. In January, he advanced to the Australian Open semifinals -- the first time in his career he's reached the last four of a grand slam event.

The young German's early season momentum was stopped in its tracks though by tennis' Covid-19 shutdown during which time he competed in the controversial Adria Tour event in the Balkans.

This week he returned to competitive action at the precursor to this year's US Open, the Western & Southern Open where he suffered a round of 32 defeat to Andy Murray on Monday.

There's no question these are unprecedented times for all connected with the sport with new perspectives shaped along the way.

"You learn that tennis, at the end of day, is not everything," Alex said. "There's more important things and that you really have to take care of the people that are around you, that you love.

"I kind of went to Europe by myself, and I was alone for about one and a half, two months without my parents, without my brother, without anyone else, and you just learn to appreciate little things more."

He added, "I think I've got more disciplined ... I had to really grow up in a way, because I had to train myself, I had to go through my daily life myself, rocery shopping, food, everything like that, I had to do it myself, which I never used to do."

Munich mania

And there' something else the Zverev brothers have in common -- their mutual devotion to all things Bayern Munich.

Bayern last weekend became the champions of Europe for a sixth time. The siblings even took part in an online training session with the Bavarian giants earlier in the season.

A tough workout? Yes, very much so. Mischa described the experience as "extremely cool" even if it did mean a 5 a.m. start while Alex expressed his pride in the team as well as his ongoing friendship with Bayern superstar Thomas Muller.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71236

Reported Deaths: 1840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22044873
Ramsey8783291
Dakota5427110
Anoka4447119
Stearns314521
Washington271553
Olmsted194724
Scott189229
Nobles183313
Mower11623
Rice11518
Wright11246
Blue Earth10955
Carver10574
Sherburne84913
Clay83640
St. Louis79023
Kandiyohi7801
Lyon4513
Todd4442
Nicollet41315
Watonwan4134
Steele4012
Freeborn3901
Benton3623
McLeod3441
Le Sueur3392
Winona31517
Beltrami3051
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2811
Otter Tail2574
Goodhue2449
Waseca2262
Martin2226
Cottonwood1950
Polk1864
Becker1812
Carlton1791
Pipestone1759
Itasca17312
Isanti1680
Douglas1481
Dodge1470
Pine1420
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1232
Brown1132
Wabasha1130
Morrison1101
Faribault1090
Rock990
Cass983
Meeker972
Jackson910
Mille Lacs893
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston660
Roseau640
Kanabec634
Lincoln630
Pope600
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin461
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone320
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58632

Reported Deaths: 1064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12080221
Woodbury400854
Black Hawk357672
Johnson293924
Linn282892
Dallas216736
Scott205919
Dubuque193836
Story185416
Buena Vista182212
Marshall159429
Pottawattamie154134
Wapello104246
Muscatine93948
Sioux8343
Crawford8043
Clinton7288
Cerro Gordo72620
Webster7128
Warren6795
Plymouth65416
Tama60029
Jasper53630
Wright4961
Des Moines4794
Dickinson4095
Louisa38614
Marion3760
Boone3264
Lee3265
Carroll3232
Washington32011
Franklin28016
Bremer2747
Hamilton2482
Clay2352
Clarke2243
Emmet2167
Henry2154
Hardin2141
Shelby2111
Mahaska20318
Winneshiek1961
Floyd1913
Jackson1871
Delaware1853
Benton1841
Poweshiek1788
Clayton1723
Butler1712
Allamakee1694
Buchanan1661
Jones1642
Guthrie1605
Madison1512
Winnebago1496
Cedar1461
Harrison1401
Lyon1402
Hancock1392
Cherokee1311
Fayette1301
Pocahontas1242
Mills1201
Grundy1161
Howard1152
Kossuth1150
Jefferson1100
Iowa1091
Cass1072
Page1070
Palo Alto1070
Taylor1070
Monona1051
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1012
Chickasaw940
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola920
Union913
Lucas855
Davis782
Worth760
Appanoose703
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Greene520
Keokuk521
Van Buren491
Adair431
Ida390
Wayne392
Decatur380
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned170
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cross country runners adapt to changes

Image

New coach, familiar face for Mohawks football

Image

Laptop shortage throws curve ball at teachers

Image

Mason City Schools unveil covid plan

Image

Cerro Gordo Co. Coronavirus Update

Image

When Will Downtown Rochester Construction End?

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Temperature Scanner for students

Image

Congressman Hagedorn investigation

Image

Olmsted County Job Recovery

Community Events