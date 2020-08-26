Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Plenty of coronavirus tests are available, but they're not being used

More than 2,200 inmates at San Quentin State Prison have become infected with Covid-19 since May, and they're not alone as jails and prisons across the United States struggle to contain the virus.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Curt Devine and Drew Griffin, CNN

While commercial labs across the country have pushed hard this year to scale up their coronavirus testing capacity, the number of tests they conduct each week has fallen over the last month.

Some of those major labs now report unused capacity, and one of the largest diagnostic companies has recently only been using about half of its total testing capabilities.

Though the dip in testing overlaps with an overall decrease in the rate of new coronavirus cases, some public health experts continue to say the US should do more testing to effectively trace the virus' spread.

Quest Diagnostics' figures show the company performed an average of about 86,000 tests per day over the last week, though its labs now have capacity to conduct about 165,000 tests per day.

"We continue to intend to scale up our capacity to 185,000 tests a day by Labor Day with further gains possible after that," Quest said in a statement.

LabCorp can run 200,000 tests per day but the company said in a statement that "volumes received are currently below that number."

Data from the American Clinical Laboratory Association, whose members include LabCorp, Quest and other commercial labs, show that weekly tests performed by ACLA labs have dropped from about 2.8 million the week ending July 26 to about 2.1 million the week ending August 23 -- about a 25% decrease.

ACLA labs on Monday performed about 180,000 tests, the lowest number since early June.

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

ACLA President Julie Khani said in a statement that demand for testing fluctuates but labs across the country are still developing new tests and methods "to make sure that our capacity can be utilized where it is most needed."

'A dramatic decrease'

The decline among commercial labs' testing in part reflects downward trends in national coronavirus testing. The average of new tests was about 706,000 for each day in August, whereas the daily average was about 744,000 in July, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Some public health experts describe the trend as alarming.

"You've got a clear need for more testing and yet a dramatic decrease," said Dr. Jonathan Quick, who directs the pandemic response for the Rockefeller Foundation, which has said the US should expand capacity to be able to perform 30 million tests per week by October.

Quick said that a decrease could in part be driven by some people deciding not to get tested due to long wait times for results in preceding weeks, among other factors, but he added, "I see the pattern and some of it from a public health point of view just doesn't make any sense."

Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said that while his company's labs have most days been running at close to capacity, he believes there are multiple causes for the national dip in testing.

He cited the decline in the daily rate of new infections this month as one reason. "Clearly, when there is a drop in cases, there is going to be a drop in demand for testing," Morice said.

He also said changes in the rates of infection can have exponential effects on testing.

"As the community rate of infection starts to go down, not only do the number of people who are symptomatic and therefore need testing go down, but the number of their contacts that need testing goes down as well."

Change in guidelines

The unused testing capacity at some labs comes as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its Covid-19 testing guidelines. The agency no longer recommends testing for some people without symptoms, even if they've been in close contact with an infected person.

Although a reduction in testing could result in fewer infections detected, Dr. Ferric Fang, a University of Washington professor of laboratory medicine, said that a national decline in hospitalizations indicates that the number of new infections is truly falling.

He attributes this to the effectiveness of social distancing, mask wearing and other preventative measures in states with recent surges.

"With fewer people presenting with symptoms suggestive of infection, there will be a reduced demand for testing and fewer tests performed. That is a good thing," Fang said.

But David Grenache, president of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, described the decline in testing as "unusual and inconsistent" across the country.

He called that decline, "concerning given the importance of testing during a pandemic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70707

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21934868
Ramsey8720287
Dakota5375110
Anoka4412118
Stearns313121
Washington268251
Olmsted192824
Scott187028
Nobles183212
Mower11633
Rice11508
Wright11146
Blue Earth10715
Carver10464
Sherburne83713
Clay83340
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis77723
Lyon4473
Todd4432
Nicollet41314
Watonwan4054
Steele4002
Freeborn3891
Benton3613
Le Sueur3302
McLeod3281
Winona31017
Beltrami3011
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2781
Otter Tail2524
Goodhue2439
Waseca2232
Martin2196
Cottonwood1950
Becker1812
Polk1804
Carlton1771
Pipestone1759
Itasca17112
Isanti1670
Dodge1480
Douglas1481
Pine1400
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12446
Sibley1192
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock990
Meeker962
Cass933
Jackson910
Mille Lacs883
Koochiching853
Fillmore810
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston670
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope590
Grant554
Redwood470
Norman460
Aitkin451
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone310
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 57436

Reported Deaths: 1052
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11955218
Woodbury398554
Black Hawk353672
Linn278191
Johnson270724
Dallas213436
Scott202518
Dubuque192036
Buena Vista181712
Story170516
Marshall157528
Pottawattamie152134
Wapello103045
Muscatine93348
Sioux8063
Crawford7973
Cerro Gordo72420
Webster7038
Clinton6978
Warren6665
Plymouth64015
Tama59029
Jasper52730
Wright4941
Des Moines4383
Dickinson4045
Louisa38314
Marion3390
Boone3223
Washington31911
Carroll3112
Lee2815
Franklin27416
Bremer2677
Hamilton2482
Clay2332
Clarke2183
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2091
Henry2054
Mahaska19518
Floyd1883
Winneshiek1871
Benton1831
Jackson1821
Delaware1782
Poweshiek1778
Allamakee1684
Butler1682
Clayton1673
Buchanan1651
Guthrie1595
Jones1582
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1466
Harrison1391
Hancock1382
Lyon1362
Cherokee1291
Fayette1271
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1151
Kossuth1130
Howard1091
Iowa1071
Jefferson1070
Taylor1070
Cass1052
Monona1051
Page1050
Palo Alto1050
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1002
Monroe938
Osceola930
Mitchell910
Union903
Chickasaw880
Lucas835
Davis782
Worth750
Appanoose683
Montgomery684
Fremont540
Greene490
Keokuk471
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne392
Decatur370
Ida370
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Job Recovery

Image

More Research on Plasma

Image

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Image

Keep It Local Grant

Image

Olmsted County offering drive thru rabies clinic

Image

Rochester Public Works preparing for winter season

Image

As school resumes a school employee in Clear Lake tests positive

Image

Backing the badge

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Challenges with recruiting

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events