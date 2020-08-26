Clear
Covid-19 child cases in the US have increased by 21% since early August, new data shows

CNN's Nick Watt reports on coronavirus numbers state-by-state as some struggle to keep cases down, despite the US average falling below 1,000 new cases a day.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 70,000 new Covid-19 cases in children have been reported across the US since early August, new data shows.

Child cases increased by 21% between August 6 and August 20, according to an updated joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. More than 440,000 children have been infected in the US since the start of the pandemic, the report said.

Despite the climbing numbers, severe illness in children from the virus is rare, the report said. But updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report posted earlier this month notes the rate of hospitalizations among children is increasing. Of those hospitalized with the virus, about one in three children is admitted to intensive care -- the same as adults.

The new data reflects what experts have highlighted as students prepared for a return to school: while the risk for Covid-19-related complications seems to be lower, there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to children and the virus -- including how big their role is in transmitting it.

As several Georgia schools moved forward with reopening earlier this month, hundreds of students and staff were asked to quarantine after districts reported Covid-19 cases among them.

In Florida, a legal battle may determine when students will make a physical return to class. The Florida Education Association, a teachers' union, sued after the state announced all "brick and mortar" schools would have to reopen this month. A judge blocked that requirement Monday with a temporary injunction and the state has since appealed.

In Mississippi, nearly 4,000 students and close to 600 teachers are quarantined due to Covid-19 exposure, officials said. During a news conference Tuesday, state health officer Dr. Thomas E. Dobbs III announced 144 new teacher cases and 292 student cases for last week.

"These numbers that we're seeing in our schools are not unexpected," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said during the news conference. "I am pleased the number of isolations that we're seeing, the quarantines that we're seeing."

"And I'm pleased that there are a large number of Mississippi kids that are sitting in a classroom right now learning in a safe environment and so we got to continue to monitor it, we've got to continue to be careful," he added.

Officials recommend more aggressive measures in Georgia

While cases nationally have been on the decline and the 7-day daily death average has also dipped, experts still point to several areas of concern.

Those include the country's heartland, which CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said last week seemed "stuck" as other parts of the country were jotting improvements in their Covid-19 trends. The key, Redfield said, is to stick with mitigation measures, which have helped drive cases of the virus down.

According to the White House Task Force for the virus, there are more points of concern.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WABE first reported on the group's latest report which says Georgia's improvements remain fragile and the state could suffer more without further aggressive actions to control the spread of the virus, including a statewide mandate on masks and shutting down bars in areas with high transmission rates.

Georgia is among only a handful of states -- including Florida -- that hasn't implemented a statewide mask requirement. Masks, experts have said for months, are currently among the country's most powerful tools when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus. An influential Covid-19 model updated its US death toll projection last week to show about 70,000 lives could be saved across the country in the next months if more Americans wore masks.

CNN reached out to the White House and the Task Force for comment but in the past they have repeatedly declined to make these reports public.

Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email, "Since the last Coronavirus Task Force report was leaked to the AJC, our new cases per 100,000 people has dropped by 22.68%." The report was dated August 23.

In the last seven days, cases across Georgia have declined by 12%. Over the last two weeks, the state has seen a 26.26% decrease in cases, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The governor has defended the state's Covid-19 strategies and Broce added the task force report, which CNN has not independently verified, shows "Georgia is making progress and has seen a decrease in new cases and a decrease in test positivity over the last week."

But for the second week in a row, Georgia is among the worst in the nation for new cases.

On Tuesday, the state's health department reported 2,236 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total infections to more than 258,000. It is the state with the fifth highest number of infections in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.

Hopeful news in California

In California, which saw a rapid surge of cases over the summer, health officials are now saying the numbers seem to show a stabilization of transmission.

The state's positivity rate is down from two weeks ago, a month ago and two months ago, said State Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

In Los Angeles, health officials reported less than 1,000 new cases on Tuesday for the first time since early June. In July, the daily number of new cases averaged at about 3,200 each day, a news release from the county health department said.

"Last week, we mentioned that we were showing progress on meeting the state's benchmarks for getting off the watch list, and we are grateful for everyone's sacrifices that have resulted in slowing the spread," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said in a statement.

"Because of the lessons we learned from our explosion of cases in July, I need to ask that we continue to significantly modify our actions if we want to keep community transmission rates low."

California still leads the country with the highest amount of infections reported -- more than 680,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70298

Reported Deaths: 1817
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21846867
Ramsey8678286
Dakota5337110
Anoka4386117
Stearns310621
Washington266351
Olmsted191924
Scott185928
Nobles182711
Mower11623
Rice11478
Wright11026
Blue Earth10575
Carver10404
Sherburne83512
Clay83040
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis76822
Lyon4453
Todd4432
Nicollet41214
Watonwan4043
Steele3992
Freeborn3891
Benton3543
Le Sueur3262
McLeod3071
Winona30217
Beltrami2961
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2771
Otter Tail2454
Goodhue2419
Martin2196
Waseca2192
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1781
Pipestone1749
Carlton1711
Isanti1660
Itasca16612
Dodge1480
Douglas1471
Pine1390
Murray1371
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1162
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Faribault1080
Morrison1081
Rock990
Meeker942
Cass923
Jackson910
Mille Lacs873
Koochiching853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Yellow Medicine661
Houston650
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope580
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard420
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Stevens280
Lake270
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56743

Reported Deaths: 1040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11836217
Woodbury396754
Black Hawk352271
Linn275891
Johnson259224
Dallas212736
Scott201419
Dubuque190735
Buena Vista181712
Story160616
Marshall157028
Pottawattamie151831
Wapello102145
Muscatine92848
Crawford7943
Sioux7923
Cerro Gordo72020
Webster6968
Clinton6797
Warren6605
Plymouth62215
Tama58629
Jasper52330
Wright4951
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Marion3240
Boone3223
Washington31510
Carroll3062
Franklin27516
Lee2725
Bremer2657
Hamilton2482
Clay2312
Clarke2163
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2081
Henry2054
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1788
Winneshiek1731
Delaware1692
Allamakee1684
Mahaska16618
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Clayton1603
Guthrie1575
Jones1552
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1443
Harrison1371
Hancock1362
Lyon1362
Cherokee1261
Fayette1251
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1131
Kossuth1130
Iowa1071
Taylor1070
Jefferson1050
Monona1051
Palo Alto1050
Cass1042
Page1040
Calhoun1022
Sac1020
Humboldt1002
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola910
Union903
Howard890
Chickasaw860
Lucas834
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery684
Appanoose663
Fremont540
Keokuk481
Greene470
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne372
Audubon361
Decatur360
Ida360
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Staying warm and muggy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events