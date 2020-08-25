Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jacob Blake's sisters: His family is his world

Three sisters of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police as he tried to enter a SUV, speak to media about the condition of his brother.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Before Jacob Blake became the latest in a long list of police shooting victims, the 29-year-old was a kid growing up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago, his family told CNN affiliate WLS.

He attended high school in Evanston, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He later moved to Kenosha "for a fresh start," his family said.

Blake's family has a legacy of activism.

His grandfather, the Rev. Jacob Blake Sr., led the fight for fair housing in Evanston throughout the 1960s and '70s and led the Ebenezer AME Church congregation. He organized marches following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that eventually led Evanston City Council members to ban racial discrimination in housing.

"We the members of Ebenezer AME, were quite distressed to hear the news about Jacob Blake," the church that his grandfather pastored said in a statement after news of Blake's shooting became public.

"It is also disturbing that this action was taken without regard for his children that witnessed this egregious and callous action."

In between tears, his sister, Megan Belcher, called Jacob Blake her light during in a press conference Tuesday -- emphasizing the fact that Blake cared deeply about his family.

"I'm not crying because I'm sad, I'm crying because I know how upset he is that his family's upset right now," she said. "Because his family is hurting. He loves his family. You all took him from his family, as you all stood by and let it happen."

Family attorneys said Jacob Blake is paralyzed and loved ones are hoping that he can walk again.

Zietha Blake, another sister, recounted how close the two were growing up, calling him her twin.

"We got a lot of insiders, a lot of things just between us, because we are like this," she said, holding up crossed fingers.

Almost every night, Zietha said she and Blake would call each other, just to joke around. She, like Megan, emphasized the bond he had with his family.

"His kids are his world. But not only that, his family is his world," she said. "Like (Megan) said, he's upset because we're hurt, we're upset. He doesn't even care about himself. He's more so worried about us."

Video shows the shooting

On Sunday evening, Blake was on a Kenosha street lined with apartment buildings. He was "breaking up a fight between two women," said Benjamin Crump, an attorney hired by the family.

Kenosha police arrived, responding to a domestic incident, police said.

Raysean White was across the street and said he heard two women arguing when Blake arrived. He said he doesn't know what started the altercation.

White was filming the incident when Blake walked away, toward the driver's side of his car, and opened the door. In video that's now been seen millions of times -- more than 9 million views from Crump's Twitter feed alone -- police are seen closely following Blake and shooting him seven times in the back as he leans into the car.

In the vehicle were his three sons, ages 3, 5 and 8, Crump said. CNN has not independently confirmed this.

Blake is now in a Milwaukee hospital, where he has remained in intensive care. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was undergoing surgery, Crump said.

"It's going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," he said.

Blake suffered multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to one arm, damage to his kidney, liver and spinal cord, said Patrick Salvi Jr, another attorney representing the family.

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord, at least one bullet. He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed," Salvi added, saying the family will file a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting.

Jacob Blake is suffering from paralysis from the waist down, his father, Jacob Sr., told CNN, but he wasn't sure if the condition is permanent.

"Thank God he's alive," Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN. "We're just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life and that his father, my brother, can enjoy him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70298

Reported Deaths: 1817
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21846867
Ramsey8678286
Dakota5337110
Anoka4386117
Stearns310621
Washington266351
Olmsted191924
Scott185928
Nobles182711
Mower11623
Rice11478
Wright11026
Blue Earth10575
Carver10404
Sherburne83512
Clay83040
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis76822
Lyon4453
Todd4432
Nicollet41214
Watonwan4043
Steele3992
Freeborn3891
Benton3543
Le Sueur3262
McLeod3071
Winona30217
Beltrami2961
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2771
Otter Tail2454
Goodhue2419
Martin2196
Waseca2192
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1781
Pipestone1749
Carlton1711
Isanti1660
Itasca16612
Dodge1480
Douglas1471
Pine1390
Murray1371
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1162
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Faribault1080
Morrison1081
Rock990
Meeker942
Cass923
Jackson910
Mille Lacs873
Koochiching853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Yellow Medicine661
Houston650
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope580
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard420
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Stevens280
Lake270
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56743

Reported Deaths: 1040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11836217
Woodbury396754
Black Hawk352271
Linn275891
Johnson259224
Dallas212736
Scott201419
Dubuque190735
Buena Vista181712
Story160616
Marshall157028
Pottawattamie151831
Wapello102145
Muscatine92848
Crawford7943
Sioux7923
Cerro Gordo72020
Webster6968
Clinton6797
Warren6605
Plymouth62215
Tama58629
Jasper52330
Wright4951
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Marion3240
Boone3223
Washington31510
Carroll3062
Franklin27516
Lee2725
Bremer2657
Hamilton2482
Clay2312
Clarke2163
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2081
Henry2054
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1788
Winneshiek1731
Delaware1692
Allamakee1684
Mahaska16618
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Clayton1603
Guthrie1575
Jones1552
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1443
Harrison1371
Hancock1362
Lyon1362
Cherokee1261
Fayette1251
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1131
Kossuth1130
Iowa1071
Taylor1070
Jefferson1050
Monona1051
Palo Alto1050
Cass1042
Page1040
Calhoun1022
Sac1020
Humboldt1002
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola910
Union903
Howard890
Chickasaw860
Lucas834
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery684
Appanoose663
Fremont540
Keokuk481
Greene470
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne372
Audubon361
Decatur360
Ida360
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Staying warm and muggy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New team, new field for Clear Lake

Image

Hormel offering tuition help to the children of employees

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Saliva testing deal for Minnesota

Image

Window Shades to lower energy bills

Image

NAACP on Kenosha protests

Image

Center For Voter Information Mailings

Image

Law Enforcement Uses Social Media

Image

Virtual Autism Parent Event

Image

Back To School Safety

Community Events