Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kenosha becomes center of nationwide protests after police shoot Black man in front of his children

Demonstrations continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin and spread to several major cities across the US as unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake grows.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Police responded with force overnight as demonstrators torched cars and set buildings ablaze in Kenosha, Wisconsin, demanding justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Follow live updates

Protesters disobeyed an 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) Monday curfew, facing off with law enforcement outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, some tossing water bottles and setting off fireworks, according to CNN affiliate WISN. Two city trucks were among the vehicles burned.

Law enforcement responded with flash bangs, tear gas and rubber bullets, the station reported.

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, at close range Sunday evening as he tried to enter an SUV. In the vehicle were his 3-, 5- and 8-year-old sons, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Following the shooting, the injured man was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee. He remained in intensive care late Monday, Crump said. He is suffering from paralysis from the waist down, his father, Jacob Sr., told CNN, but he wasn't sure if the condition is permanent.

"Thank God he's alive," Jacob Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN. "We're just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life and that his father, my brother, can enjoy him."

Only police reform will stop protests, Crump says

Enraged protesters poured onto the streets Sunday evening after video of the shooting circulated on social media. In it, two officers trail a step or two behind Jacob Blake as he walks around a gray SUV. As he reaches the driver door and opens it, the nearest officer grabs the tail of Blake's tank top, and seven shots are heard, followed by a sustained sound of a car horn as Blake collapses into the car.

Two Kenosha officers are on administrative leave. The local police union has urged the public to withhold judgment until a state investigation is complete.

The shooting came as demonstrators continue to decry police violence in American cities, including the encounters that killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The night before Blake's shooting, protests erupted in Lafayette, Louisiana, after police killed a Black man -- Trayford Pellerin, 31 -- outside a convenience store.

"If we don't have the systematic reform that this moment in America is crying out for, then we are going to continue to see hashtag after hashtag, protest after protest, and cities burning all across America," Crump said.

Several businesses were burning late Monday in Kenosha, and Gov. Tony Evers called in the National Guard to help "protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely," he said.

In the Wisconsin capital, about a two-drive from Kenosha, police arrested six people, including one armed with a handgun, after some marchers began breaking windows, setting fires, looting and throwing rocks and bottles at officers, Madison police said.

Protesters also marched in New York City, Washington, DC and Minneapolis, where at least five people were arrested.

"We will continue showing up until they're tired of killing us," a Manhattan protester told CNN affiliate WLNY.

Investigation into police conduct begins

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's office is investigating the shooting, as is the Wisconsin Justice Department's division of criminal investigation. The agency plans to present a report to Graveley's office within 30 days, it said.

"We're asked to make two determinations," Graveley said. "One, did any office in this case commit any crimes, and two, are there any crimes that we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt?"

If the answer is yes to both questions, Graveley will file charges, he said.

Graveley also hopes federal prosecutors will conduct a parallel civil rights investigation into Blake's shooting and "prosecute any alleged police misconduct," he said.

That investigation will "allow this community to heal sooner because independent prosecuting agencies will be able to make determinations at the same time," Graveley said.

Attorney: Blake was breaking up fight

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the city of 100,000 located on the Lake Michigan shoreline between Chicago and Milwaukee,

It's unclear who called 911 or what happened before the video of the shooting begins. In a police call, a dispatcher says Blake "isn't supposed to be there," and that he took a complainant's keys and refused to leave. The dispatcher later explains she doesn't have more details because the caller was "uncooperative."

Crump, who represents many families whose loved ones were shot by police, including Floyd's, said Blake was leaving the scene after "breaking up a fight between two women."

Raysean White, who filmed the video that's been viewed millions of times, said two women were arguing when Blake arrived and ordered one of his sons into a vehicle. Blake then walked into a home behind a woman, White said.

White, who was across the street, stepped away and when he returned saw police wrestling with Blake before one of the officers deployed his Taser on Blake, he said. He doesn't know what started the argument and began filming what he called the middle and end of the altercation.

"Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car, and he went to the other side of the car," White told CNN. "When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording."

The dispatcher's report of shots fired came about five minutes after the initial report. According to Crump, police had already used a Taser on Blake before the shooting. It's unclear from the video if both officers opened fire. The second officer has his gun out as the shots are heard, the video clip shows.

"As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgment until all the facts are known and released," said Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70298

Reported Deaths: 1817
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21846867
Ramsey8678286
Dakota5337110
Anoka4386117
Stearns310621
Washington266351
Olmsted191924
Scott185928
Nobles182711
Mower11623
Rice11478
Wright11026
Blue Earth10575
Carver10404
Sherburne83512
Clay83040
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis76822
Lyon4453
Todd4432
Nicollet41214
Watonwan4043
Steele3992
Freeborn3891
Benton3543
Le Sueur3262
McLeod3071
Winona30217
Beltrami2961
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2771
Otter Tail2454
Goodhue2419
Martin2196
Waseca2192
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1781
Pipestone1749
Carlton1711
Isanti1660
Itasca16612
Dodge1480
Douglas1471
Pine1390
Murray1371
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1162
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Faribault1080
Morrison1081
Rock990
Meeker942
Cass923
Jackson910
Mille Lacs873
Koochiching853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Yellow Medicine661
Houston650
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope580
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard420
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Stevens280
Lake270
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56743

Reported Deaths: 1040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11836217
Woodbury396754
Black Hawk352271
Linn275891
Johnson259224
Dallas212736
Scott201419
Dubuque190735
Buena Vista181712
Story160616
Marshall157028
Pottawattamie151831
Wapello102145
Muscatine92848
Crawford7943
Sioux7923
Cerro Gordo72020
Webster6968
Clinton6797
Warren6605
Plymouth62215
Tama58629
Jasper52330
Wright4951
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Marion3240
Boone3223
Washington31510
Carroll3062
Franklin27516
Lee2725
Bremer2657
Hamilton2482
Clay2312
Clarke2163
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2081
Henry2054
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1788
Winneshiek1731
Delaware1692
Allamakee1684
Mahaska16618
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Clayton1603
Guthrie1575
Jones1552
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1443
Harrison1371
Hancock1362
Lyon1362
Cherokee1261
Fayette1251
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1131
Kossuth1130
Iowa1071
Taylor1070
Jefferson1050
Monona1051
Palo Alto1050
Cass1042
Page1040
Calhoun1022
Sac1020
Humboldt1002
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola910
Union903
Howard890
Chickasaw860
Lucas834
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery684
Appanoose663
Fremont540
Keokuk481
Greene470
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne372
Audubon361
Decatur360
Ida360
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Staying warm and muggy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/25

Image

Olmsted County Public Heath provides update on wearing masks

Image

Olmsted County organization looking to raise morale of area law enforcement

Image

Art sculptures on

Image

Search for New Albert Lea City Manager

Image

Hot Car Hazards

Image

Rayce Hardy talks about RNC

Image

Sports Insider 2020: West Hancock hungry to defend state title

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Minnesota volleyball teams have more questions than answers

Image

Rochester Federal Prison facility imports Coronavirus cases

Community Events