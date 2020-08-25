Clear
5 things to know for August 25: RNC, Kenosha protests, Covid-19, Falwell Jr., India

During his 2020 Republican National Convention speech, former NFL player Herschel Walker endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection and said the president wasn't a racist. Watch more convention videos here.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Marco is petering out, but Tropical Storm Laura is churning into a major hurricane as it heads toward the US Gulf Coast.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Republican National Convention

Night one of the RNC is complete. Our fact-checkers noted that the event started off with a parade of dishonesty, presenting a misleading portrait of Donald Trump's presidency. Many speakers warned of socialist doom and rampant violence if Trump were not reelected, despite the President and his campaign advisers promising a more optimistic convention than what they claimed Democrats staged last week. Still, there were some aspirational moments, like the speeches from former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Here are the hits and misses from CNN's Chris Cillizza, and four takeaways from the first night.

2. Wisconsin shooting

Protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took to the streets to vent their anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Buildings and cars were set on fire last night. Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was shot in the back multiple times by an officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV. Blake's three young children were in the car when he was shot, the attorney representing his family said. Blake was still in intensive care late yesterday, the lawyer said. Two Wisconsin police officers have been put on administrative leave as authorities investigate. The shooting comes as protesters continue to decry police violence on US streets after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

3. Coronavirus

Some good news: The average number of new cases and daily deaths from Covid-19 are on the decline, signaling that the virus' surge throughout the US is waning. But now isn't the time to ease up on precautionary measures, experts say. Forecasts for what the fall and winter in the US could look like are grim, and officials warn of some troubling signs across the heartland. Kansas' governor said the state was reporting at least one Covid-19 case in every county, while Kentucky's governor said the state reported more deaths from the virus last week than any other week since the pandemic began. The US has recorded more than 5.7 million infections and more than 177,000 deaths.

4. Jerry Falwell Jr.

Embattled evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president yesterday but withdrew his resignation when news reports about the decision emerged, the Christian university founded by his late father said. The conversations about his fate followed a series of public controversies about Falwell Jr.'s behavior, including an affair a Miami man said he had with Falwell Jr.'s wife that went on for eight years. Falwell Jr. acknowledged the affair in a statement to CNN. The revelation adds new depth to Falwell Jr.'s swift and remarkable fall from grace. In June, he apologized after deleting a much-criticized tweet that showed one person in black face and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

5. India

Rescue workers in western India are hopeful they can save 19 people still trapped under the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed yesterday in the state of Maharashtra. State and federal first responders are using specially trained dogs to help dig through the remains of the structure, about 90 miles south of Mumbai. Though several floors of the building had completely collapsed, officials believe it's possible survivors still remain. It's not clear what caused the building to collapse. August is monsoon season in India, when intense rains and floods wreak havoc on infrastructure, but authorities also appear to be investigating negligence.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A Black professor said campus security asked her to prove she lived in her own house

Santa Clara University is launching an investigation.

Internet searches for anxiety symptoms spiked early in the pandemic

Who among us?

KFC is suspending its 'finger lickin' good' slogan over the coronavirus

It's probably for the best.

Earth's core is younger than previously believed, new research suggests

A mere 1 billion to 1.3 billion years old!

NASA is on the hunt for rogue planets

And the agency's new space telescope could help identify hundreds of them.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1.1 million

The number of acres that have been scorched by California's wildfires since August 15. That's more than five times the size of New York City, or like the entire state of Rhode Island getting set ablaze.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'll submit that I know very little about a postage stamp."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, when questioned by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter on the cost to mail a greeting card

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just a man and his dog

This man and his pup have walked more than 18,000 miles through dozens of countries. Suddenly, that morning walk doesn't sound so bad, huh? (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70298

Reported Deaths: 1817
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21846867
Ramsey8678286
Dakota5337110
Anoka4386117
Stearns310621
Washington266351
Olmsted191924
Scott185928
Nobles182711
Mower11623
Rice11478
Wright11026
Blue Earth10575
Carver10404
Sherburne83512
Clay83040
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis76822
Lyon4453
Todd4432
Nicollet41214
Watonwan4043
Steele3992
Freeborn3891
Benton3543
Le Sueur3262
McLeod3071
Winona30217
Beltrami2961
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2771
Otter Tail2454
Goodhue2419
Martin2196
Waseca2192
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1781
Pipestone1749
Carlton1711
Isanti1660
Itasca16612
Dodge1480
Douglas1471
Pine1390
Murray1371
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1162
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Faribault1080
Morrison1081
Rock990
Meeker942
Cass923
Jackson910
Mille Lacs873
Koochiching853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Yellow Medicine661
Houston650
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope580
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard420
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Stevens280
Lake270
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56743

Reported Deaths: 1040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11836217
Woodbury396754
Black Hawk352271
Linn275891
Johnson259224
Dallas212736
Scott201419
Dubuque190735
Buena Vista181712
Story160616
Marshall157028
Pottawattamie151831
Wapello102145
Muscatine92848
Crawford7943
Sioux7923
Cerro Gordo72020
Webster6968
Clinton6797
Warren6605
Plymouth62215
Tama58629
Jasper52330
Wright4951
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Marion3240
Boone3223
Washington31510
Carroll3062
Franklin27516
Lee2725
Bremer2657
Hamilton2482
Clay2312
Clarke2163
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2081
Henry2054
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1788
Winneshiek1731
Delaware1692
Allamakee1684
Mahaska16618
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Clayton1603
Guthrie1575
Jones1552
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1443
Harrison1371
Hancock1362
Lyon1362
Cherokee1261
Fayette1251
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1131
Kossuth1130
Iowa1071
Taylor1070
Jefferson1050
Monona1051
Palo Alto1050
Cass1042
Page1040
Calhoun1022
Sac1020
Humboldt1002
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola910
Union903
Howard890
Chickasaw860
Lucas834
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery684
Appanoose663
Fremont540
Keokuk481
Greene470
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne372
Audubon361
Decatur360
Ida360
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
