Clear

What the postmaster general doesn't know might surprise you

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as he testifies before the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Aug 25, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has turned the details-heavy cross-exam of witnesses on Capitol Hill into high art. (Read more about her here.) She asks very specific, simple, but in-the-weeds questions. If you're a witness, you're going to wish you could answer them.

On Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy could not. Porter got him to admit he does know the cost of a stamp, but he doesn't know much else about the cost of mailing packages. And he didn't know how many Americans voted by mail in 2016. Porter made her point by tying DeJoy's lack of specific knowledge together:

"I'm glad you know the price of a stamp," she said, "but I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency. And I'm particularly concerned about it because you started taking very decisive action when you became postmaster general. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, the changing of employee procedures and locking of collection boxes."

DeJoy said he didn't personally order those actions. And he didn't know who did, which is not a good look.

DeJoy defended his actions as postmaster general and said that while he had paused systemic changes until after the election, he would not be allowing letter sorting machines to be reinstalled to deal with an expected crush of mail-in ballots.

Jeremy Herb wrote about the hearing for CNN:

Republicans accused Democrats of manufacturing a political crisis with the mail to help the party politically, arguing the Postal Service's fiscal woes are a long-running problem and DeJoy is trying to address them. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, charged that Democrats had "fabricated a baseless conspiracy theory."

More news on voting:

Democratic groups launch $7.5 million campaign to encourage voting by mail

President Donald Trump's campaign is working to counter his message on mail-in voting

Twitter hits Trump for misleading health claims that could dissuade voters

Trump's ever-growing list of enemies and what people say when they're secretly recorded

CNN's Kevin Liptak took the recordings of Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry privately disparaging him and put that betrayal alongside the very long list of people who have turned on Trump.

While it seems obvious that a lot of former loyalists have turned on Trump, it's really stunning when you put it all together in one place. The list includes family. Friends. National security professionals.

Here's what Kevin wrote:

His sister described him as a liar and fake. A former senior official at the Department of Homeland Security deemed him a woeful danger to the country. A prominent friend with a prime-time slot on Fox News has called him "crazy," according to a new book about the network.

His onetime national security adviser wrote in his own book he cares little about human rights. A former Pentagon chief called him "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people." Those sentiments were endorsed by a former chief of staff. A former secretary of state declared him "undisciplined."

Another onetime national security adviser called his attempts to solicit foreign assistance in the election unacceptable. A Homeland Security adviser has called some of his actions "deeply disturbing." A short-lived communications chief has questioned his mental state. A former aide and reality show contestant called him racist.

The litany of people who know and have worked alongside Trump -- but who now question his fitness for the job -- seems ever-expanding, a roster that now includes a member of his immediate family as well as an unusually large number of national security officials who departed the administration in its first three years.

For a President who prizes loyalty above nearly any other attribute -- but who isn't necessarily known for returning in kind -- the defections from officials and confidants who knew him well are a blow not only politically but personally.

Secret recordings are ugly business. The release of the recordings by niece Mary Trump is, to me, distasteful. If someone wants to cast aspersions, they should have that choice. But once "secret recording" goes in front of something, it becomes that much more irresistible to people.

Who are these people? Also, I have never secretly recorded anyone. I don't know that I've ever been secretly recorded. I don't understand the type of family and professional world where people secretly record each other, but that's where Trump lives. So his niece recorded his sister, trying to get her to admit the size of the family estate had been undervalued during a settlement.

Trump's paranoia about recording runs deep. His lawyer recorded him talking about the hush money payments to the women alleging in 2016 he'd had affairs with them.

But Trump once alleged he'd secretly recorded his conversations with his former FBI director, although it turned out he hadn't. ("Lordy, I hope there are tapes.") And Trump's been obsessed with the unfounded allegation that former President Barack Obama had him recorded.

The day Washington burned

On August 24, 1814, Washington literally burned. British troops, after a victory in Bladensburg, Maryland, invaded the capital city. Dolley Madison had fled the White House the night before, and she chose to rescue a massive, iconic painting of George Washington on her way out the White House door.

British troops ate on White House china before burning the place down, along with the Capitol building.

The next day, however, 30 of them died in an accident with some barrels of gunpowder and a freak storm -- some reports describe it a a tornado that ripped roofs off buildings -- claimed more lives. Reading about it at the Constitution Center website, it almost sounded like a derecho.

They quickly moved on in an attempt to take Baltimore. It was ultimately unsuccessful, but that later battle, at Ft. McHenry, was the inspiration for Francis Scott Key's Star Spangled Banner. Vice President Mike Pence will give an address from Ft. McHenry as part of the Republican National Convention this week.

Back in 2018, Trump, then threatening tariffs for national security reasons, made a semi-joke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he reportedly said, justifying the national security concerns, "Hey, didn't you guys burn down the White House?" They hadn't. It was the British. Now both the US and Canada have imposed travel restrictions as part of their response to the coronavirus, pushing the two countries further apart than they've ever been.

There's a cartoon of the burning of Washington from the Library of Congress on the White House Historical Association website, the larger-than-life Gilbert Stuart painting from the National Portrait Gallery, and a print by A Bubbett of Dolley Madison rescuing it. See them here.

(And let me know in the comments there if there's something about which you'd like to see a history post.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69584

Reported Deaths: 1813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21670866
Ramsey8594285
Dakota5260110
Anoka4329117
Stearns308521
Washington261851
Olmsted191524
Scott184427
Nobles182311
Mower11583
Rice11208
Wright10856
Blue Earth10525
Carver10284
Clay82840
Sherburne82612
Kandiyohi7711
St. Louis74822
Lyon4433
Todd4422
Nicollet40814
Watonwan4033
Steele3942
Freeborn3871
Benton3523
Le Sueur3162
McLeod3001
Winona29817
Beltrami2921
Crow Wing28716
Chisago2691
Otter Tail2424
Goodhue2389
Martin2196
Waseca2121
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1761
Pipestone1739
Carlton1691
Isanti1630
Itasca16312
Douglas1481
Dodge1460
Pine1380
Murray1361
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12346
Sibley1122
Brown1092
Wabasha1090
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock980
Meeker932
Jackson900
Cass893
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Houston650
Lincoln630
Roseau630
Yellow Medicine611
Swift591
Pope570
Grant554
Kanabec524
Redwood460
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Hubbard410
Wadena410
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens250
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle120
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56282

Reported Deaths: 1030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11751214
Woodbury395054
Black Hawk351370
Linn274591
Johnson253824
Dallas211536
Scott200219
Dubuque190335
Buena Vista181512
Story156916
Marshall156728
Pottawattamie151731
Wapello100743
Muscatine92448
Crawford7883
Sioux7753
Cerro Gordo71520
Webster6958
Clinton6596
Warren6555
Plymouth61415
Tama58429
Jasper52229
Wright4941
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3153
Marion3060
Carroll2972
Franklin27516
Bremer2657
Lee2575
Hamilton2462
Clay2292
Clarke2163
Hardin2131
Emmet2127
Shelby2081
Henry2024
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1778
Winneshiek1691
Allamakee1674
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Delaware1622
Mahaska15818
Guthrie1575
Jones1542
Clayton1523
Madison1512
Cedar1461
Winnebago1442
Lyon1362
Harrison1351
Hancock1332
Cherokee1261
Fayette1230
Pocahontas1222
Mills1171
Grundy1121
Kossuth1110
Page1070
Taylor1070
Iowa1061
Cass1052
Palo Alto1050
Monona1041
Jefferson1030
Calhoun1012
Sac1010
Humboldt1002
Mitchell920
Monroe928
Osceola910
Union903
Howard870
Chickasaw860
Lucas804
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery694
Appanoose663
Fremont550
Keokuk461
Van Buren461
Greene450
Adair431
Ida360
Audubon351
Decatur330
Wayne332
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Warm & Muggy Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Search for New Albert Lea City Manager

Image

Hot Car Hazards

Image

Rayce Hardy talks about RNC

Image

Sports Insider 2020: West Hancock hungry to defend state title

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Minnesota volleyball teams have more questions than answers

Image

Rochester Federal Prison facility imports Coronavirus cases

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

University of Iowa canceling sports seasons

Image

Rochester International Airport Master Plan

Community Events