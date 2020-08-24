Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Plunging dividends are hitting investors even as stocks rise

CNN Business and Moody's Analytics have partnered to create a Back-to-Normal Index. The index shows which states are closest to and furthest from returning to their pre-pandemic economies.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Dividends plummeted between April and June as coronavirus pandemic forced companies to conserve cash — a sign of how a tough economic environment could hit investors' pocketbooks even as stock prices push higher.

Details, details: A new report from Janus Henderson published Monday found that global dividends dropped by $108 billion to roughly $382 billion in the second quarter, the biggest decline since the asset manager started tracking dividends in 2009. The total value of payouts was the lowest for the second quarter since 2012.

Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Macy's are among the companies that suspended or cut their dividends in recent months.

"In a quarter of astonishing disruption to normal life around the world, the impact on dividends was dramatic," Janus Henderson's analysts wrote.

Changes to the dividend regime were broad-based. Dividends fell in every region except North America, which was bolstered by "resilient" payouts from Canadian companies.

Despite massive cuts to date, Janus Henderson still expects global dividends to top $1 trillion in 2020, indicating how much growth has occurred over the past decade.

On the radar: The firm said a reality check will come in the fourth quarter, when firms in North America announce payments for the next four quarters.

The US recession could end in 2020 or 2021

The historic recession the United States entered earlier this year could end in the second half of 2020 or in 2021, according to a survey of top economists, though the pain is expected to linger for years to come.

What's happening: About 35% of economists polled by the National Association for Business Economics, which spoke to 235 members between July 30 and August 10, believe that the country will exit the recession in the second half of this year, while 34% expect that to happen sometime in 2021.

Just 4% expect the recession to last into 2022 or later, while 15% think it already ended in the second quarter.

Even if the United States returns to growth this year, economists have made clear that huge risks remain, and that many of the economic scars will be permanent.

Nearly half of respondents don't think US GDP — the broadest measure of the health of the economy —will return to levels reached at the end of 2019 until at least 2022.

And nearly 80% of those surveyed believe there's at least a one-in-four chance of a double-dip recession, where economic output plunges again after a short period of recovery.

While the US economy remains far from normal, it is in comeback mode. CNN Business and Moody's Analytics have partnered to create a Back-to-Normal Index, which is comprised of 37 national indicators and seven state-level indicators to track the recovery.

The index shows that the US economy is operating at 78% of where it was in early March.

But the strength and longevity of the recovery is still an open question that relies in large part on the path of the virus.

"As the battle against Covid grinds on, it's difficult to escape the conclusion that successful economic policy starts with successful public health policy," Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Could the WeChat ban be limited? Investors hope so

Shares of China's Tencent, one of the most country's most important tech companies, have been battered as investors scramble to understand what it would mean if WeChat, its popular messaging app, is banned in the United States.

But optimism that any restrictions could be limited in scope drove the company's stock up 5.8% in Hong Kong on Monday.

The rally was driven by reports that the Trump administration is privately looking to reassure US companies like Apple that they'll still be able to do business with WeChat in China, even if individual users in the United States are affected.

Investor insight: Shares of Tencent fell nearly 10% after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on August 6 stating that he would bar WeChat and the short video app TikTok from operating in the United States unless they're sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies by mid-September. Since then, Tencent has clawed by most of its losses.

The company has been bolstered by its earnings report, disclosing surging profits between April and June. Still, the executive orders pose a major risk until the details of a possible US ban are finalized. TikTok said over the weekend that it plans to challenge Trump's executive order in court.

Up next

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index posts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Best Buy is the latest US retailer to report earnings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69584

Reported Deaths: 1813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21670866
Ramsey8594285
Dakota5260110
Anoka4329117
Stearns308521
Washington261851
Olmsted191524
Scott184427
Nobles182311
Mower11583
Rice11208
Wright10856
Blue Earth10525
Carver10284
Clay82840
Sherburne82612
Kandiyohi7711
St. Louis74822
Lyon4433
Todd4422
Nicollet40814
Watonwan4033
Steele3942
Freeborn3871
Benton3523
Le Sueur3162
McLeod3001
Winona29817
Beltrami2921
Crow Wing28716
Chisago2691
Otter Tail2424
Goodhue2389
Martin2196
Waseca2121
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1761
Pipestone1739
Carlton1691
Isanti1630
Itasca16312
Douglas1481
Dodge1460
Pine1380
Murray1361
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12346
Sibley1122
Brown1092
Wabasha1090
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock980
Meeker932
Jackson900
Cass893
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Houston650
Lincoln630
Roseau630
Yellow Medicine611
Swift591
Pope570
Grant554
Kanabec524
Redwood460
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Hubbard410
Wadena410
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens250
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle120
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56282

Reported Deaths: 1030
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11751214
Woodbury395054
Black Hawk351370
Linn274591
Johnson253824
Dallas211536
Scott200219
Dubuque190335
Buena Vista181512
Story156916
Marshall156728
Pottawattamie151731
Wapello100743
Muscatine92448
Crawford7883
Sioux7753
Cerro Gordo71520
Webster6958
Clinton6596
Warren6555
Plymouth61415
Tama58429
Jasper52229
Wright4941
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3153
Marion3060
Carroll2972
Franklin27516
Bremer2657
Lee2575
Hamilton2462
Clay2292
Clarke2163
Hardin2131
Emmet2127
Shelby2081
Henry2024
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1778
Winneshiek1691
Allamakee1674
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Delaware1622
Mahaska15818
Guthrie1575
Jones1542
Clayton1523
Madison1512
Cedar1461
Winnebago1442
Lyon1362
Harrison1351
Hancock1332
Cherokee1261
Fayette1230
Pocahontas1222
Mills1171
Grundy1121
Kossuth1110
Page1070
Taylor1070
Iowa1061
Cass1052
Palo Alto1050
Monona1041
Jefferson1030
Calhoun1012
Sac1010
Humboldt1002
Mitchell920
Monroe928
Osceola910
Union903
Howard870
Chickasaw860
Lucas804
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery694
Appanoose663
Fremont550
Keokuk461
Van Buren461
Greene450
Adair431
Ida360
Audubon351
Decatur330
Wayne332
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned70
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm & Muggy Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unemployment rates are bouncing back

Image

125 Live helping families with back to school routines

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Million Dollar Shootout finals - did anyone come away with the million dollar prize?

Image

Sunday Evening Weather

Image

Cure Search for children's cancer research

Image

Save the Post Office rally in Albert Lea

Image

Honkers able to finish season, play through pandemic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Weather

Community Events