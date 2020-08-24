5 things to know for August 24: RNC, Covid-19, Conway, police violence, New Zealand

It looks like Louisiana will be spared back-to-back hurricanes this week as Marco weakens, but the state is still in the path of another storm that's growing stronger. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention gets underway tonight, and viewers can expect to see a lot of President Donald Trump. The President will show up on each night of the convention, not just on the last night as is traditional. And compared to the Democrats' mostly pre-recorded, virtual convention, Trump has ordered up a more spontaneous show, with live speeches and at least some audience. Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Donald Trump Jr., the President's oldest son, are among tonight's speakers. This week's convention also comes as Joe Biden gains popularity in the polls following the Democrats' event last week.

2. Coronavirus

The FDA has given emergency authorization to treat Covid-19 patients with convalescent plasma, which is made using blood from people who have recovered from coronavirus infections. The decision comes after President Donald Trump had been pressuring the agency to move faster. The FDA says convalescent plasma has been used to treat more than 70,000 Covid-19 patients and that the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks." But while early studies have shown some promise, some health experts argue data from randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials is needed before it can be determined that the treatment is effective against Covid-19. Some of those trials are underway.

3. Kellyanne Conway

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump's fiercest and most controversial defenders, has announced she is leaving her post at the end of the month. Her husband George Conway said he would also be withdrawing from his role at the Lincoln Project, a group formed by anti-Trump Republicans. Both of them cited a need to focus on their family. Political tension between the couple had spilled out into the public in recent years, and one of their daughters had generated attention in the past few months over social media posts she made about her family and political views. Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention this week, but it's unclear whether that will still happen.

4. Police violence

A Black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon and is fighting for his life. A graphic video purported to be of the shooting shows officers with their guns drawn following a man thought to be Blake as he tries to enter a vehicle. Suddenly, at least seven gunshots are heard and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle. Police said they were called to the address to deal with a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear who called or what happened before the video recording began. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addressed the incident shortly after, saying Blake had been critically injured. Separately, police clashed with protesters in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, a day after officers shot and killed Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, outside a convenience store.

5. New Zealand

The Australian citizen who carried out the massacre of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last year appeared in court Monday for sentencing proceedings that are expected to last at least four days. Brenton Tarrant has been convicted of 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one charge of being engaged in a terrorist attack. He is expected to receive a sentence of life in prison. At the hearing, the court heard that he had intended to "kill as many people as he could." He also planned to burn the mosques to the ground and was on his way to a third site when police arrested him, the prosecutor said. Though the hearing may bring closure for some victims and their families, some say the underlying Islamophobia that New Zealand's government was warned about before the attacks hasn't been addressed.

