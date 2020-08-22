Clear

CNN en Español's Dr. Elmer Huerta volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial. Here's why

CNN en Español medical contributor Dr. Elmer Huerta volunteered to be part of the Moderna/NIH Stage 3 Covid-19 vaccine. The trial needs more minorities to enroll to avoid delays.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

Not enough Blacks and Latinos are participating in US vaccine trials to fight Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. CNN en Español Medical Correspondent Dr. Elmer Huerta hopes to change their minds.

More than 50% of cases of Covid-19 in the United States are African Americans or Latinos, yet they make up only 15% of participants in the first Phase III vaccine trial in the United States, co-developed by biotech company Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

In fact, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins gave the trial a "C" grade for recruiting minorities.

"From the first week I saw the numbers, and they were not as encouraging as I would have liked," Collins told CNN.

The vaccine could be delayed if the trials don't recruit enough minorities. That's why Huerta, a longtime public health advocate, volunteered for the Phase III trial.

"When you have a clinical trial, it's extremely important for all the races and ethnicities to be represented because sometimes there are differences in toxicity and effectiveness of a medication or vaccine," Huerta said.

"As a Latino I thought it was very important for me to participate."

Huerta, who is a professor of medicine at George Washington University, was elected president of the American Cancer Society in 2007, becoming the first Latino president in its history.

He is also the founder and director of the Cancer Preventorium at the Washington Cancer Institute, and hosts several radio programs with RPP Noticias de Perú focusing on health care and more.

Why are Black and Latinos hardest hit?

There are a number of reasons why Black and Brown communities have higher risks for catching Covid-19 and having more severe reactions that can lead to hospitalization and death.

One factor is that long-standing discrimination and social inequities can lead to limited access to health care and make those populations more likley to have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, according to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released earlier this month.

There are also structural factors, such as economic and housing policies; and social factors, such as essential worker employment status requiring in-person work, according to the CDC report.

Black leaders agree that it's hard to recruit Black people into the vaccine trials.

"When we Black people hear 'clinical trials,' we think 'we're not going to be researched on,' and that's across economic status and across educational status, not just one sector," Renee Mahaffey Harris, president and CEO of The Center for Closing the Health Gap in Cincinnati, told CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen.

Huerta, who takes questions on his Spanish-language podcast, "Coronavirus: Realidad vs. ficción con Dr. Elmer Huerta," hopes his own efforts will make a difference.

"Please, especially African Americans and Latinos who are underrepresented in this study, consider it," Huerta said. " You are going to get your injection, you will participate, the study lasts for 25 months, and you will be helping yourself and the community."

Half the study participants receive the real vaccine, and half get a placebo. Participants will track if they have symptoms or side effects for about two years.

In the meantime, Huerta has some advice.

"We want to remind you that - until we have an effective and available vaccine or medication - the use of a mask, keeping a distance of at least two meters from other people and washing your hands frequently, are the best measures to fight against infection by the new coronavirus," said Huerta, in a recent podcast.

Practicing one of those safety measures should not cause the others to be neglected, he added. All are necessary to win the fight against this deadly new disease.

Have a question about coronavirus? Tweet @DrHuerta and he may answer your question on his Spanish-language podcast. You can also listen to "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction" in English with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68133

Reported Deaths: 1799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21270862
Ramsey8412282
Dakota5118109
Anoka4229116
Stearns304821
Washington252151
Olmsted189024
Nobles181211
Scott180527
Mower11473
Rice11108
Wright10436
Blue Earth10345
Carver9994
Clay81240
Sherburne80911
Kandiyohi7591
St. Louis72521
Todd4392
Lyon4373
Nicollet40214
Watonwan3963
Steele3842
Freeborn3831
Benton3463
Le Sueur3022
Winona29417
McLeod2931
Beltrami2871
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2471
Goodhue2339
Otter Tail2334
Martin2166
Waseca2021
Cottonwood1940
Polk1724
Becker1711
Pipestone1709
Carlton1651
Isanti1600
Itasca15512
Douglas1491
Dodge1440
Pine1360
Unassigned13646
Murray1331
Chippewa1271
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1032
Sibley1012
Faribault980
Rock950
Meeker912
Cass883
Jackson880
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville705
Houston650
Lincoln620
Yellow Medicine590
Roseau580
Swift581
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec494
Redwood450
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin433
Hubbard400
Wadena340
Mahnomen321
Big Stone300
Marshall300
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens230
Traverse210
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle110
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55171

Reported Deaths: 1022
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11546214
Woodbury390254
Black Hawk348769
Linn270190
Johnson237024
Dallas207335
Scott197018
Dubuque188535
Buena Vista181112
Marshall155528
Story153116
Pottawattamie149131
Wapello99143
Muscatine92148
Crawford7763
Sioux7573
Cerro Gordo70020
Webster6888
Warren6324
Clinton6255
Plymouth59815
Tama58229
Jasper51429
Wright4901
Dickinson3995
Des Moines3942
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3103
Carroll2862
Franklin27316
Marion2680
Bremer2607
Hamilton2442
Lee2335
Clay2291
Clarke2153
Emmet2107
Hardin2081
Shelby2051
Henry1974
Floyd1833
Benton1811
Jackson1771
Poweshiek1758
Allamakee1654
Buchanan1641
Winneshiek1611
Delaware1592
Guthrie1565
Mahaska15618
Butler1512
Clayton1473
Jones1462
Madison1442
Cedar1431
Winnebago1392
Lyon1322
Harrison1311
Hancock1302
Cherokee1251
Pocahontas1212
Fayette1200
Mills1121
Kossuth1100
Grundy1081
Page1050
Taylor1050
Iowa1041
Palo Alto1040
Cass1032
Monona1011
Jefferson1000
Calhoun982
Sac980
Humboldt972
Osceola900
Union903
Monroe898
Mitchell880
Chickasaw840
Howard830
Lucas794
Davis742
Worth740
Montgomery684
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk461
Greene450
Van Buren451
Adair421
Ida340
Audubon321
Decatur320
Wayne312
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances return tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restoring the George Floyd Mural in Rochester

Image

Opening a Restaurant During the Pandemic

Image

Million Dollar Shootout tees off

Image

2nd Street reopens in Rochester

Image

Builders struggle to find lumber

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Virgil's ends boycott

Image

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Community Events