Clear

Pressure mounts on Trump to match Biden's convention appearance

Pulitzer Prize winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin traces the evolution of American politics, culminating in this most unusual Democratic Convention.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump's relentless effort to undermine Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" backfired this week when the former vice president delivered a forceful speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. Now the pressure is on the President to right his own campaign as he heads into the Republican National Convention next week.

Trump, a former television producer and the ultimate showman, is heavily involved in the planning for the four-day extravaganza that will give him an opportunity for a reset. He is aiming to create a more dynamic program than the Democrats with more live programming and audience interaction to lift his poll numbers.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

Over the course of the summer, Trump has fallen behind Biden in national polls amid voters' disapproval of the President's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests against police brutality and systematic racism following the death of George Floyd. He must now match Biden's well-received appearance and try to generate excitement for his reelection campaign at a time when many Americans are rightly focused on the pandemic.

Trump attacks 'darkest' and 'gloomiest' convention

Looking to bolster his image before a consortium of conservative groups Friday morning, Trump once again compared himself to Abraham Lincoln and refuted the efforts by Democrats to portray him as a leader who has shirked responsibility for fighting the virus while deepening the polarization in this country with his race-baiting campaign.

Democrats "held the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history," he said with no note of irony, even though it is he who has accused them of sowing chaos and disorder in the nation's streets as part of "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history" and "erase our values."

"They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed," Trump continued, rejecting Biden's argument that the President has plunged the country into "a season of American darkness" and that he hoped to lead the country back into the light.

"It was the most successful period of time in the history of our country, from every standard," Trump said of his presidency. "Look what we've accomplished."

Alluding to the promising signs of economic recovery -- from record retail sales to the performance of the stock market -- he said the economy is "shooting up" into a "super V" and Democrats are "probably not happy about it," he said.

"Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness," Trump said in remarks that foreshadowed the GOP message at the convention next week. "We've seen heroic doctors and nurses racing into action to save lives. We've seen first responders helping strangers in need. We've seen the passage of historic legislation to save 50 million American jobs."

The pandemic has now claimed more than 175,000 lives, cast countless Americans from their jobs and created havoc in the nation's school systems as Trump has pushed children to return to in-person instruction despite the risks.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

But the President took credit Friday for having built "military hospitals from scratch" and "produced lifesaving therapies" and said the nation is "on track to develop the most incredible -- from a standpoint of time, record time -- vaccines."

In a round of television appearances earlier on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said he hoped the United States would have one or more coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year, despite intense skepticism from medical experts that a vaccine can be produced safely within that short amount of time. Pence appeared to admit he was wrong when he suggested in June there "isn't a coronavirus second wave," saying that "things changed."

Even if the administration pulls off some kind of October surprise, in the form of a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19, Republicans have a tall task ahead of them next week as they try to convince wavering voters that the pandemic is under control and that Trump is focused on their concerns -- rather than his political prospects.

A tough week for the White House

As Democrats hammered their anti-Trump message during a convention that they said drew 122 million live viewers as they raised $70 million, the White House has been contending with a series of scandals this week.

Joining a long line of Trump advisers ensnared by the law, the President's former strategist Steve Bannon was charged with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars that were supposed to be directed to a fundraising campaign known as We Build the Wall that was aimed at building a section of Trump's border wall.

Bannon called the charges by New York federal prosecutors "a political hit job."

At the same time, the White House has been trying to regroup after a national backlash to the administration's effort to undermine the post office in the lead-up to a national election where many voters intend to vote by mail to limit their exposure to Covid-19.

As he was being grilled by lawmakers at a Senate hearing Friday, Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, insisted that his recent changes to postal operations -- including the removal of automated sorting machines -- were not intended to help Republicans in November.

DeJoy also said that he supports mail-in voting, despite the President's effort to convince Americans that the practice is rife with corruption. CNN has found no evidence to support Trump's claim that there has been widespread fraud when Americans vote that way.

DeJoy, a big Trump fundraiser and GOP donor, told senators that he was "extremely, highly confident" that all ballots sent seven days before the election would be received on time.

"I promise you, we are not making any changes until after the election," he said during the hearing, adding that changes under his watch were intended to make sure Americans get "their mail faster."

And Trump is facing a new level of legal pressure with a federal appeals court opening the possibility Friday night that a grand jury could get his accounting records if Trump doesn't secure Supreme Court help or a lifeline from prosecutors.

Republicans other than the President have also been scrambling this week to distance themselves from the dangerous conspiracy theory known as QAnon after Trump seemed to praise the theory's followers earlier this week. The affinity of QAnon followers for Trump drew fresh scrutiny after the Georgia primary victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Trump congratulated.

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day" Friday, Pence said he doesn't "know anything" about the people involved in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that the FBI has labeled a potential domestic terrorist threat.

"I called it a conspiracy theory, I said I don't have time for it, I don't know anything about it," Pence said when pressed by CNN's John Berman to disavow it.

Among the theories embraced by QAnon is the wild and baseless idea that there is a high-level government official known as "Q" who leaves clues on the internet about a "deep state" conspiracy. Previous presidents, QAnon followers believe, were part of a criminal enterprise, and they say that Trump is the emissary allied with the military who will root out that corruption.

Like Pence, Trump said during a White House briefing Wednesday that he didn't know anything about the theories embraced by QAnon followers.

"I've heard these are people that love our country," Trump said. "So I don't know, really, anything about it other than they do, supposedly, like me."

Trump's decision to embrace fringe groups has long posed risks, but never more so than at a time in his reelection campaign when he must convince middle-of-the-road voters that he shares their values. Next week's convention may be his best shot to persuade them that he deserves a second term.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68133

Reported Deaths: 1799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21270862
Ramsey8412282
Dakota5118109
Anoka4229116
Stearns304821
Washington252151
Olmsted189024
Nobles181211
Scott180527
Mower11473
Rice11108
Wright10436
Blue Earth10345
Carver9994
Clay81240
Sherburne80911
Kandiyohi7591
St. Louis72521
Todd4392
Lyon4373
Nicollet40214
Watonwan3963
Steele3842
Freeborn3831
Benton3463
Le Sueur3022
Winona29417
McLeod2931
Beltrami2871
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2471
Goodhue2339
Otter Tail2334
Martin2166
Waseca2021
Cottonwood1940
Polk1724
Becker1711
Pipestone1709
Carlton1651
Isanti1600
Itasca15512
Douglas1491
Dodge1440
Pine1360
Unassigned13646
Murray1331
Chippewa1271
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1032
Sibley1012
Faribault980
Rock950
Meeker912
Cass883
Jackson880
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville705
Houston650
Lincoln620
Yellow Medicine590
Roseau580
Swift581
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec494
Redwood450
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin433
Hubbard400
Wadena340
Mahnomen321
Big Stone300
Marshall300
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens230
Traverse210
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle110
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55171

Reported Deaths: 1022
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11546214
Woodbury390254
Black Hawk348769
Linn270190
Johnson237024
Dallas207335
Scott197018
Dubuque188535
Buena Vista181112
Marshall155528
Story153116
Pottawattamie149131
Wapello99143
Muscatine92148
Crawford7763
Sioux7573
Cerro Gordo70020
Webster6888
Warren6324
Clinton6255
Plymouth59815
Tama58229
Jasper51429
Wright4901
Dickinson3995
Des Moines3942
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3103
Carroll2862
Franklin27316
Marion2680
Bremer2607
Hamilton2442
Lee2335
Clay2291
Clarke2153
Emmet2107
Hardin2081
Shelby2051
Henry1974
Floyd1833
Benton1811
Jackson1771
Poweshiek1758
Allamakee1654
Buchanan1641
Winneshiek1611
Delaware1592
Guthrie1565
Mahaska15618
Butler1512
Clayton1473
Jones1462
Madison1442
Cedar1431
Winnebago1392
Lyon1322
Harrison1311
Hancock1302
Cherokee1251
Pocahontas1212
Fayette1200
Mills1121
Kossuth1100
Grundy1081
Page1050
Taylor1050
Iowa1041
Palo Alto1040
Cass1032
Monona1011
Jefferson1000
Calhoun982
Sac980
Humboldt972
Osceola900
Union903
Monroe898
Mitchell880
Chickasaw840
Howard830
Lucas794
Davis742
Worth740
Montgomery684
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk461
Greene450
Van Buren451
Adair421
Ida340
Audubon321
Decatur320
Wayne312
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances return tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restoring the George Floyd Mural in Rochester

Image

Opening a Restaurant During the Pandemic

Image

Million Dollar Shootout tees off

Image

2nd Street reopens in Rochester

Image

Builders struggle to find lumber

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Virgil's ends boycott

Image

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Community Events