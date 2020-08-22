Clear

In the Hamptons, some hosts are paying for party guests to take rapid coronavirus tests at the door

CNN's Randi Kaye talks to a woman who may lose her hands as one of the side effects due to having coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 3:50 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 3:50 AM
By Faith Karimi, CNN

Dr. Asma Rashid goes to a lot of exclusive parties in New York these days -- but for a different reason. Hosts are paying her big bucks to administer rapid coronavirus tests to guests at social events in the Hamptons, where the wealthy fled to seek refuge from the pandemic.

The tests have become a common feature before guests can be allowed into parties at the affluent seaside communities -- and cost up to $500 per person, says Rashid, who runs a members-only medical concierge service.

And unlike regular tests, where people are waiting for days or even weeks, clients get their results on the spot. It's a stark contrast to the rest of the country, where testing delays have been rampant. Experts say the longer turnaround has undermined the tests' usefulness in identifying the virus and curbing its spread.

Hamptons party guests sign a consent to release their results once they're out, Rashid said, which is usually within 10 to 30 minutes. The host then determines whether they're allowed to enter.

"Instead of having hors d'oeuvres at the party, now the theme is let's do rapid testing, really," Rashid told CNN's Anderson Cooper this week.

The tests are not always right, experts warn

There are two types of coronavirus testing. A viral test shows whether one has a current infection while an antibody test detects past infections.

Rashid says she's administered the finger prick, nose swab or saliva tests in cars at various events, including sleepovers and family gatherings.

"I always have a disclaimer that no one test is 100%. Pandemic precautions should still be exercised," she says. "But I do agree as a society and as citizens, if we have taken part in testing our guests, it's still a good thing versus a taboo."

The Food and Drug Administration has warned against the use of some rapid tests, saying they may give inaccurate negative results. For example, multiple studies have raised questions on a rapid test the White House uses, and the FDA has received reports of potential problems with that test.

That test -- the Abbott's point-of-care "ID NOW Covid-19" test, produces results in minutes. It's portable enough to be used in mobile testing sites and rural regions that lack easy access to labs.

While studies have raised doubts about its accuracy, Abbott has disputed those reports and pointed to more favorable findings. Last month, the company said it has delivered 4.3 million such tests to all states and the rate of false negative complaints is 0.015%.

It's unclear what specific tests are used in the Hamptons -- there are several other tests authorized by the FDA. Rashid says her clients are aware of some of the tests' false positives or negatives.

"They realize these tests are not 100%. But really do we have any current test that's in the market that's 100% reassurance to our people here in the United States?" she says.

Testing delays undermine efforts elsewhere

Suffolk County, where the Hamptons is located, has reported a total of 44,400 coronavirus cases and 2,000 deaths since the pandemic started. The county especially saw a sharp increase after the July 4 holiday.

Some parties have made headlines for defying social distancing rules. In July, state authorities said they're investigating a drive-in benefit concert in Southhampton that violated social distancing guidelines. The benefit was billed as a socially-distanced drive-in concert, headlined by The Chainsmokers.

But instead, it "involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles ... and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said at the time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was "appalled" by videos from the concert that showed "egregious social distancing violations." He called it reckless endangerment of public health.

But in the past few weeks, Rashid says most of her rapid tests have been negative.

"Luckily in the Hamptons we are not seeing a lot of positive results. There are not many cases," Rashid says.

While some Hamptons partygoers are able to get their results instantly, testing delays have been rampant just miles away. Last month, health experts warned that New York City is facing major delays in returning coronavirus test results, which could affect efforts to reopen the economy.

And the problem extends beyond New York. Some states, labs and public health departments have warned that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have slowed in part due to a growing demand for tests and persistent obstacles in the test supply chain.

"You do the testing to find out who's carrying the virus and then quickly get them isolated so they don't spread it around," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes for Health. "We need to do things that are more on the spot," Collins said. "There's a number of new technologies that are coming along that look very promising in that space. We need to invest a lot of money, and the government is willing to do so, in scaling those up."

Rashid says she's aware that rapid tests are not available to everyone and in some cases, she has trouble getting them as well.

"Even for myself, we are able to pull some strings but if the manufacturer says we don't have the test for another two weeks we can't do anything about it," she says. "I think that's definitely a question at a government level as to why it's not mass produced," she says.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
