Clear

Scientists have 'digitally unwrapped' some Egyptian animal mummies, including a kitten and cobra

Researchers analyzed the 2,000-year-old mummies of a cat, bird and snake using high resolution 3D scans.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy, CNN

Researchers at a UK university have "digitally unwrapped" three mummified animals from ancient Egypt using high-resolution 3D scans.

The team were also able to dissect the mummies to learn how the animals lived and died more than 2,000 years ago, according to a press release from the University of Swansea in Wales, published Thursday.

Previous research had shown that the mummies contained a snake, a bird and a cat, but now X-ray micro CT scanning -- which gives images 100 times more detailed than a medical CT scan -- means scientists have even been able to look at the animals' teeth.

"Using micro CT we can effectively carry out a post-mortem on these animals, more than 2000 years after they died in ancient Egypt," said Richard Johnston, a professor at Swansea University, who led the research.

"These are the very latest scientific imaging techniques. Our work shows how the hi-tech tools of today can shed new light on the distant past."

Researchers found the cat was less than five months old, and separation of its vertebrae suggest it was strangled to death, while the bird was identified as a Eurasian kestrel, thanks to virtual bone measurement.

The snake was a juvenile Egyptian cobra, and scientists found evidence of kidney damage, which means it probably suffered from a lack of access to water and developed a form of gout.

Researchers say the cobra was killed by a "whipping action" and may have been subject to the "opening of the mouth" ceremony during mummification.

This ceremony, which doesn't necessarily involve physically opening the mouth, was carried out on human mummies and statues of gods, and there is some evidence of it being done to mummified animals.

"The idea of it is that you make something, by carrying out the ritual, divine," said Carolyn Graves-Brown, curator of the Egypt Centre at Swansea University. "You make it be able to act in the real world."

Graves-Brown believes that small balls found in the cobra's mouth may mean it was subject to the ceremony, and if it were it would be the first evidence of complex ritualistic behavior applied to a snake.

Mummified animals such as cats, snakes, crocodiles and dogs were common in ancient Egypt. Sometimes they were buried with their owner, or provided as a source of food in the afterlife.

However, most often mummified animals were taken to temples as an offering to the gods.

"Millions and millions of mummified animals have been found, so much so that in the past, in the Victorian times, they used to use them as compost to put on the land," said Graves-Brown.

Some big museums have collections of millions of mummies, and it's unlikely they would carry out this kind of scanning on a large scale, because of the amount of work involved in scanning and analyzing the resulting data.

However, the technology could open many new avenues of research -- for example, revisiting mummified bird samples to determine the exact species, the researchers said.

In November 2019, Egypt unveiled an unprecedented discovery of dozens of mummified sacred animals, including cats, crocodiles and two lion cubs, found during the excavation of a tomb of a royal priest.

Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's minister of antiquities, said the find dated back to the seventh century BC and could fill "a museum by itself."

And in April 2019 the ministry announced the discovery of a preserved double graveyard containing the remains of a man, his wife, and mummified animals, including cats and mice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out happening all weekend long

Image

Rochester community schools build relationships

Image

Seans Weather 8/21

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Image

Driver reacts to Chateau Speedway's pausing of the season

Image

Dems discuss doing away with Iowa Caucuses

Image

Officials developing new small business support programs

Image

Med City eateries unite to thrive during pandemic

Community Events