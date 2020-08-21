Clear

Watch biker Adrian Guggemos turn an automobile museum into a stunt park

Adrian Guggemos has a "Ride at the Museum" with an insane 10 meter back flip on the supersonic Tupolev Tu-144. The German, 26, is also seen performing jaw-dropping wheelies, front flips and a wide jump over a McDonnell-Douglas F15 Eagle.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Video produced by Noura Abou Zeinab, CNN

Adrian Guggemos is no stranger to daring stunts and the biker's latest display of tricks proved no exception.

Guggemos, a freestyle and urban freeride biker, brought his skills to the Auto and Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany.

This including performing a backflip on a supersonic Tupolev Tu-144 aircraft.

He also performed wheelies, front flips through corridors and a 17-meter-wide whip jump over an McDonnell-Douglas' F15.

But in Guggemos' eyes, the stunt on the aircraft was the "most special part."

Watch the video at the top of the page see the stunts in full.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Image

Driver reacts to Chateau Speedway's pausing of the season

Image

Dems discuss doing away with Iowa Caucuses

Image

Officials developing new small business support programs

Image

Med City eateries unite to thrive during pandemic

Image

Dropping the speed limit on Hwy 122

Image

Rochester Conservation Corps looking for partners

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Community Events