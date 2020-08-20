Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This damning Senate intelligence report deserves your attention

Article Image

The Senate Intelligence Committee released the most comprehensive and meticulous examination to date explaining how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign adversary's help. CNN's John Avlon breaks down this information.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The news was explosive, but it failed to detonate. Why?

A bipartisan report this week from the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has a Republican majority, laid out in excruciating detail the mutually beneficial actions of the Trump campaign and the Kremlin operation against American democracy in 2016.

The evidence went beyond the Mueller report, more damning than anything we have heard until now. But, with so much going on, and with Trump's time in office possibly coming to an end, few people seemed to pay enough attention.

Perhaps Americans, particularly supporters of President Donald Trump, are looking at this from the wrong angle.

We keep thinking Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to help Trump. If you like Trump, that may be a good enough reason to look the other way.

But consider that the Kremlin doesn't really care about Trump. Moscow's apparent goal is not to help him. It's clear now that the goal is to undercut, even destroy American democracy. To that end, Trump is nothing but a tool.

The only logical reason Putin is again working to get Trump elected now, which US Intelligence recently concluded, is because Trump is doing such a fine job of chipping away at US democracy. At this rate, Russia could just sit back and watch.

Imagine the exhilaration in the Kremlin as Trump repeatedly refuses to say he will accept the results of the 2020 election, essentially rejecting one of the most fundamental elements of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.

Putin has almost, almost achieved his goals. In 2016, according to US intelligence agencies, "Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process." Russia's 2016 plan included plans to deploy a hashtag, #DemocracyRIP, to counter an expected Hillary Clinton victory.

Clinton didn't win, but now DemocracyRIP, Putin's evident dream of crippling US democracy, lives on, and it looks distressingly within reach.

In 2016 operation, as the new Senate report shows, the Kremlin slid its tentacles deep inside the Trump campaign, and instead of informing law enforcement, key members embraced it.

Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, chosen by Trump even though his controversial Russia ties were well known, met regularly with his associate Konstantin Kilimnik. The Senate Intelligence report labels Kilimnik, "a Russian intelligence officer."

Not perhaps, not suspected: a Russian intelligence officer.

Remember all those communications between Trump's now-rescued friend Roger Stone and Wikileaks, which released emails from inside the Democratic campaign just in time for maximum damage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention?

Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller he did not recall talking about it with Stone or anyone in the campaign. The Senate report said, "Trump did, in fact, speak with Stone and Wikileaks and with members of his campaign" about it on "multiple occasions."

And on and on. The Committee provides a litany of examples of mutual benefit enjoyed by Russia and the Trump campaign, and Trump's personal involvement.

Predictably, the takeaway from the report has been twisted by Trump, Fox News and even Sen. Marco Rubio, who chaired the committee when Sen. Richard Burr stepped down after chairing the investigation. "No collusion!" is the crux of their phony claim.

But, as Daniel Goldman, the counsel in the House impeachment replied, "There was plenty of evidence of a criminal conspiracy...there not only was evidence of collusion but there was, in fact, collusion."

Russia's 2016 operation was a raging success. And now, it's on again. US intelligence tells us that Russia is now "using a range of efforts...designed to undermine confidence in our democratic process" and denigrate Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate.

The most striking aspect of this new US intelligence assessment of Kremlin objectives is how closely it aligns with Trump's tactics. To a casual observer, Putin and Trump look like they're on the same team. But that's not quite correct. Putin wants to weaken America. In his desire to win, Trump is helping him.

It's worth noting that Trump could try to win without helping Putin (or anyone else) disparage democracy.

The Senate report suggests that Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's false claim that it was Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 elections. Trump eagerly promoted the theory.

And just a few days ago, Trump retweeted to his 85 million followers an audio recording that US intelligence say is part of the Kremlin's operation against the 2020 US election.

As Trump was amplifying Kremlin disinformation, Russia television was gleefully showing images of America's blue mailboxes, stacked high on the back of a truck, as evidence of America's dysfunctional, untrustworthy democracy - the message from the Kremlin and from the Oval Office are one and the same.

The real "Russia Hoax," we now know, is Trump's absurd claim that the entire investigation into his ties with Moscow in 2016 were fabricated out of thin air. If Trump has one talent, it is marketing, branding, creating something out of nothing. Or, in this case, nothing out of something.

It is happening again. Putin wants Trump to win, but not because he cares about Trump; not because he respects or admires him. Russia's target is American democracy, but this time it doesn't need to work very hard at trying to destroy it.

Trump is trying to bulldoze the system, using Russian propaganda in the process, and he's not even being subtle about it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66618

Reported Deaths: 1784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20853855
Ramsey8234279
Dakota4992108
Anoka4149116
Stearns299021
Washington243551
Olmsted186624
Nobles180311
Scott176125
Mower11343
Rice10788
Blue Earth10075
Wright10066
Carver9874
Clay80240
Sherburne79011
Kandiyohi7451
St. Louis69621
Todd4362
Lyon4343
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38613
Freeborn3751
Steele3752
Benton3403
Winona28417
Beltrami2811
McLeod2792
Crow Wing27514
Le Sueur2632
Chisago2331
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2239
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1831
Becker1681
Polk1684
Pipestone1659
Carlton1601
Isanti1510
Itasca15112
Douglas1471
Dodge1420
Pine1320
Murray1311
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12545
Morrison1031
Wabasha1030
Brown1012
Sibley972
Faribault960
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Cass843
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs823
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln610
Swift581
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Grant554
Pope520
Kanabec464
Aitkin441
Norman430
Redwood390
Wilkin393
Hubbard370
Mahnomen301
Marshall300
Wadena300
Big Stone280
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53368

Reported Deaths: 1004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11220212
Woodbury385854
Black Hawk339667
Linn262390
Johnson227922
Dallas201835
Scott190317
Dubuque184934
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152828
Pottawattamie146131
Story144016
Wapello96939
Muscatine90248
Crawford7653
Sioux7153
Webster6838
Cerro Gordo67320
Warren6123
Tama57229
Clinton5645
Plymouth54414
Jasper50729
Wright4881
Dickinson3925
Louisa37914
Des Moines3272
Washington31310
Boone2983
Franklin26716
Bremer2507
Carroll2462
Hamilton2391
Clay2231
Marion2220
Clarke2123
Emmet2066
Shelby1991
Hardin1971
Lee1895
Benton1791
Henry1784
Jackson1741
Floyd1723
Poweshiek1678
Allamakee1634
Buchanan1541
Guthrie1505
Mahaska15017
Delaware1472
Butler1462
Jones1412
Madison1412
Cedar1401
Clayton1323
Lyon1322
Hancock1262
Harrison1251
Winneshiek1241
Cherokee1221
Winnebago1201
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Kossuth1060
Mills1041
Page1040
Taylor1040
Iowa1011
Palo Alto1010
Grundy981
Cass972
Humboldt962
Jefferson950
Monona951
Sac940
Calhoun922
Osceola900
Union893
Mitchell850
Monroe828
Lucas784
Chickasaw760
Davis722
Howard710
Worth710
Montgomery664
Appanoose593
Fremont480
Keokuk461
Greene430
Adair421
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne272
Ringgold251
Adams180
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation Army halting donations

Image

Mason City on employee retention

Image

Marcus Theater reopening

Image

Cascade Lake closed again

Image

Tee It Up For the Troops

Image

Rotary Club Collecting Donations For Derecho Relief

Image

Intercultural Cities Initiative

Image

Hope Fuse programs for the kids

Image

Seans Weather 8/20

Image

Rochester Salvation Army in need of donations for Day Center

Community Events