Clear

Hits and misses from Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention

President Barack Obama made a passionate appeal, singer Billie Eilish got political, Hillary Clinton urged voters to turn out and Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

That's a wrap on Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

It was a star-studded night, with the last Democratic president (Barack Obama), the last Democratic presidential nominee (Hillary Clinton) and, perhaps, the next presidential nominee (Kamala Harris) all speaking.

Below the best -- and worst -- of the night that was.

HITS

* Barack Obama: Yes, the former president is an incredibly talented orator. But we've long known that. What mattered most about Obama's speech on Wednesday was that he did what lots of Democrats have been begging him to do for the last three-ish years: He delivered a stunning takedown of the man who followed him into the White House. Obama said that Trump simply does not take the job "seriously." He said that Trump uses the government's vast powers in a purely "transactional way." And most powerfully, he said this: "Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't, and the consequences of that failure are severe." Consider what Obama is saying there: As someone who did the job -- for eight years -- he not only believes Trump cannot rise to the demands of the presidency, but also that there are very real effects of Trump's deficiency. "This isn't just the sharpest criticism Obama has made of Trump," tweeted Politico's Tim Alberta. "This is the sharpest criticism a former president has *ever made* of a sitting president."

* Kamala Harris: The vice presidential nominee started slowly -- almost certainly the result of nerves -- as she delivered the single most important speech of her political life. Even as she recounted her personal story, you could tell that she was still struggling somewhat to find her sea legs. And then she hit this line, when talking about her background as a prosecutor: "I know a predator when I see one." Harris paused, purposely, after dropping that hammer of a line -- and everyone watching knew who she was talking about. From that moment on, Harris was like a different person -- confident, powerful and fully aware of the history she was making as the first Black and South Asian woman to be on a national ticket for a major party. Her best line? "There is no vaccine for racism. We have got to put in the work." If Harris' speech was a tryout for 2024 (or 2028), she passed it.

*Gabrielle Giffords: I still remember the day Giffords, at the time a Democratic congresswoman from Arizona, was shot in the head at an event in her district in 2011. Her struggles -- and triumphs -- over the last decade have put a very human face to the fight over gun control. Giffords' speech on Wednesday night, which capped a piece of the programming dedicated to the toll taken by gun violence, was incredibly moving, not least because they showed how hard she had worked to be able to deliver it seamlessly. It was the longest speech she has delivered, in fact, since that 2011 shooting. "Convention organizers say @GabbyGiffords worked intensely to be able to deliver these remarks," tweeted NBC's Mike Memoli. "It's quite something to see." Yes, it was.

* "A woulda coulda shoulda election:" Hillary Clinton's speech wasn't, to my mind, terribly memorable. But this line about 2020 -- "this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election" -- was a very good one. And it was even more stirring when delivered by a woman who received almost 3 million more votes than Trump in 2016 -- and still lost.

* Presidential Medal of Freedom video: I remember watching Obama present former Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on their last days in the White House in January 2017. What struck me then -- and what I was reminded of while watching the video played during Wednesday night's convention program -- was that Biden was 1) genuinely surprised and 2) deeply aware of what the honor meant. His emotion, which he was unable to contain, was real and unforced. In re-showing that video, it was a stirring reminder of Biden's single strongest quality (and, conversely one of Trump's weakest): Empathy.

* Sam Cooke: "A Change is Gonna Come" -- which Jennifer Hudson performed at the end of the night -- is just an amazing song. You should listen to Sam Cooke singing the original. He slays it (as did she)!

MISSES

* Donald Trump: What's the easiest way to let your opponents know their critiques are getting to you? By responding-- in real time -- to them! "HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!," tweeted Trump in the middle of Obama's speech. But Trump wasn't done! "WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE?," Trump asked of Obama as the former president was wrapping up his speech. "WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?" Like, maybe lay off the caps lock for a while, Mr. President?

* Mike Pompeo: Being secretary of state is a very big job. You are, with the lone exception of the president, the face America shows to the world. Which is why Mike Pompeo's tweet in the middle of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speech -- a GIF of Lisa Simpson crying and tearing up a written speech -- was so, so tone-deaf. (To be clear: I was not a big fan of Pelosi ripping up her copy of Trump's State of the Union speech either.) Pompeo should leave the trolling to the Internet. It's what it's there for.

* Tony Evers: When you are the Democratic governor of the state where the Democratic convention is (sort of) being staged, you get a speaking slot at some point during the proceedings. So, we got Tony Evers. And he was, uh, shaky. At least it was short. And he used the phrase "Holy mackerel, folks" -- so it wasn't all bad.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66618

Reported Deaths: 1784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20853855
Ramsey8234279
Dakota4992108
Anoka4149116
Stearns299021
Washington243551
Olmsted186624
Nobles180311
Scott176125
Mower11343
Rice10788
Blue Earth10075
Wright10066
Carver9874
Clay80240
Sherburne79011
Kandiyohi7451
St. Louis69621
Todd4362
Lyon4343
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38613
Freeborn3751
Steele3752
Benton3403
Winona28417
Beltrami2811
McLeod2792
Crow Wing27514
Le Sueur2632
Chisago2331
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2239
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1831
Becker1681
Polk1684
Pipestone1659
Carlton1601
Isanti1510
Itasca15112
Douglas1471
Dodge1420
Pine1320
Murray1311
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12545
Morrison1031
Wabasha1030
Brown1012
Sibley972
Faribault960
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Cass843
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs823
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln610
Swift581
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Grant554
Pope520
Kanabec464
Aitkin441
Norman430
Redwood390
Wilkin393
Hubbard370
Mahnomen301
Marshall300
Wadena300
Big Stone280
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53368

Reported Deaths: 1004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11220212
Woodbury385854
Black Hawk339667
Linn262390
Johnson227922
Dallas201835
Scott190317
Dubuque184934
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152828
Pottawattamie146131
Story144016
Wapello96939
Muscatine90248
Crawford7653
Sioux7153
Webster6838
Cerro Gordo67320
Warren6123
Tama57229
Clinton5645
Plymouth54414
Jasper50729
Wright4881
Dickinson3925
Louisa37914
Des Moines3272
Washington31310
Boone2983
Franklin26716
Bremer2507
Carroll2462
Hamilton2391
Clay2231
Marion2220
Clarke2123
Emmet2066
Shelby1991
Hardin1971
Lee1895
Benton1791
Henry1784
Jackson1741
Floyd1723
Poweshiek1678
Allamakee1634
Buchanan1541
Guthrie1505
Mahaska15017
Delaware1472
Butler1462
Jones1412
Madison1412
Cedar1401
Clayton1323
Lyon1322
Hancock1262
Harrison1251
Winneshiek1241
Cherokee1221
Winnebago1201
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Kossuth1060
Mills1041
Page1040
Taylor1040
Iowa1011
Palo Alto1010
Grundy981
Cass972
Humboldt962
Jefferson950
Monona951
Sac940
Calhoun922
Osceola900
Union893
Mitchell850
Monroe828
Lucas784
Chickasaw760
Davis722
Howard710
Worth710
Montgomery664
Appanoose593
Fremont480
Keokuk461
Greene430
Adair421
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne272
Ringgold251
Adams180
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Expense of working from home

Image

George Floyd Mural in Rochester Vandalized

Image

Celebrating women making history

Image

Chateau Speedway pauses season

Image

Worman signs NLI with NIACC

Image

Some Rochester Road Work Wraps Up

Image

Could the River City be an All America city

Image

Sen. Smith raises concerns about USPS

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Deputy hit by drunk driver

Community Events