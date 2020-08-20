Clear
5 things to know for August 20: DNC, coronavirus, voting, stimulus, Russia

The Gulf and Atlantic coastlines are watching the tropics and the West has dealt with days of lightning that have ignited hundreds of wildfires during this record heatwave. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam breaks down the headlines and has the forecast.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

On top of everything else going on, there are more than 70 wildfire zones burning across 15 states right now, and tens of millions of people are under some sort of heat warning or advisory.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Democratic National Convention

Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted her historic vice presidential nomination on a night filled with heavy hitters at the DNC. The most talked-about words came from former President Barack Obama, who set aside an unwritten presidential rule to not directly attack the current officeholder and unleashed a scathing rebuke of President Trump's governance. Obama said he'd hoped Trump would take the presidency seriously and develop "some reverence" for democracy. But, Obama said, "He never did." Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton also spoke during the third night of the virtual event, with the latter issuing a strong warning to voters to make their voices heard. "Don't forget: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose," Clinton said. "Take it from me."

2. Coronavirus 

States across the US are now seeing a decline in coronavirus cases, according to Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration doctor overseeing testing. However, Giroir warned things could change quickly if Americans aren't careful. A quick look at the rest of the world shows how easy it would be to backslide in the virus fight. France and Spain have reported new daily record increases in cases since coming out of lockdown. Germany recorded more than 1,700 new cases in 24 hours, marking the country's highest number of daily infections since April. In New Zealand, where the disease was thought to be all but eradicated, officials are still searching for the cause of a new cluster of outbreaks. South Korea has seen a week of triple-digit daily case counts, and Japan learned that one-third of its total cases overall were reported just in August.

3. Election 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the USPS are trying to calm public outrage over now-halted changes at the agency that critics say slowed mail service. That means they'll have to convince Americans that mail-in voting is safe and reliable while also battling back attacks from the Trump administration. DeJoy is set to appear at congressional hearings tomorrow and Monday on the matter. President Trump isn't letting up his fight on mail-in voting, though. His reelection campaign has sued New Jersey over its decision to use a hybrid voting model in which ballots are mailed to all residents, who can choose mail-in or in-person voting. Meanwhile, House Democrats released their $25 billion US Postal Service proposal, touting more than 200 co-sponsors. (P.S. If you're not sure of the differences between absentee and mail-in voting, we got you.)

4. Stimulus 

The US economy is still staggering in the absence of more widespread federal aid. Remember, with Congress mostly out in August, any major movement on new stimulus measures probably won't come until September. Consumer spending is down 8% from January, and the number of open small businesses has fallen almost 20%. The unemployment rate, at 10.2%, remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession. School reopenings have caused another wrinkle: According to new research from the Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve, one in five working-age adults is unemployed because the pandemic upended their child care arrangements. And confusion still abounds over Trump's recent executive actions for coronavirus relief, including a payroll tax cut that many businesses say is unworkable.

5. Russia

Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been hospitalized after what his spokeswoman says is a suspected case of poisoning. Navalny is unconscious and on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital, where doctors say he is in "serious condition." His spokeswoman says Navalny's staff believes he was poisoned with something mixed into tea he drank at an airport prior to boarding a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. Doctors are trying to confirm a diagnosis. Lawyers representing Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund are pushing for a criminal investigation, saying it's clear Navalny was poisoned because of his political activities.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Google Maps is getting a detailed redesign 

So, now you'll have a fancier way of knowing how lost you are.

Weed vending machines debut in Colorado

A very 2020 response to 2020 problems.

Can't figure out what to watch? Netflix is trying out a shuffle button

Are they trying to keep us glued to the couch forever?

Firefighters freed an officer who was stuck in his own handcuffs

Oh, man. We've all had days that feel exactly like this.

750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes have been approved for release in the Florida Keys

NO. MORE. NIGHTMARE. INSECTS. IN. 2020. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

1,500

That's about how many arrests have been generated by a controversial Justice Department policing program launched last month. Operation Legend has sent more than 1,000 federal law enforcement officers to nine cities with increasing crime rates. About 400 guns have been seized, and 217 people face federal charges for a variety of crimes.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We have every expectation that every country in the world will live up to its obligations."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said he will go to the United Nations soon to put pressure on the UN Security Council to restore sanctions on Iran after a failed effort by the US to extend an arms embargo on the country

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Spin the cake for a surprise

It's like a flip book, except it's cake. People are just too creative (and talented) sometimes. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66618

Reported Deaths: 1784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20853855
Ramsey8234279
Dakota4992108
Anoka4149116
Stearns299021
Washington243551
Olmsted186624
Nobles180311
Scott176125
Mower11343
Rice10788
Blue Earth10075
Wright10066
Carver9874
Clay80240
Sherburne79011
Kandiyohi7451
St. Louis69621
Todd4362
Lyon4343
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38613
Freeborn3751
Steele3752
Benton3403
Winona28417
Beltrami2811
McLeod2792
Crow Wing27514
Le Sueur2632
Chisago2331
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2239
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1831
Becker1681
Polk1684
Pipestone1659
Carlton1601
Isanti1510
Itasca15112
Douglas1471
Dodge1420
Pine1320
Murray1311
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12545
Morrison1031
Wabasha1030
Brown1012
Sibley972
Faribault960
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Cass843
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs823
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln610
Swift581
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Grant554
Pope520
Kanabec464
Aitkin441
Norman430
Redwood390
Wilkin393
Hubbard370
Mahnomen301
Marshall300
Wadena300
Big Stone280
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53368

Reported Deaths: 1004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11220212
Woodbury385854
Black Hawk339667
Linn262390
Johnson227922
Dallas201835
Scott190317
Dubuque184934
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152828
Pottawattamie146131
Story144016
Wapello96939
Muscatine90248
Crawford7653
Sioux7153
Webster6838
Cerro Gordo67320
Warren6123
Tama57229
Clinton5645
Plymouth54414
Jasper50729
Wright4881
Dickinson3925
Louisa37914
Des Moines3272
Washington31310
Boone2983
Franklin26716
Bremer2507
Carroll2462
Hamilton2391
Clay2231
Marion2220
Clarke2123
Emmet2066
Shelby1991
Hardin1971
Lee1895
Benton1791
Henry1784
Jackson1741
Floyd1723
Poweshiek1678
Allamakee1634
Buchanan1541
Guthrie1505
Mahaska15017
Delaware1472
Butler1462
Jones1412
Madison1412
Cedar1401
Clayton1323
Lyon1322
Hancock1262
Harrison1251
Winneshiek1241
Cherokee1221
Winnebago1201
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Kossuth1060
Mills1041
Page1040
Taylor1040
Iowa1011
Palo Alto1010
Grundy981
Cass972
Humboldt962
Jefferson950
Monona951
Sac940
Calhoun922
Osceola900
Union893
Mitchell850
Monroe828
Lucas784
Chickasaw760
Davis722
Howard710
Worth710
Montgomery664
Appanoose593
Fremont480
Keokuk461
Greene430
Adair421
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne272
Ringgold251
Adams180
Unassigned40
Staying dry until the weekend
