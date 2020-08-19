Clear

It's looking like another record day for the US stock market: August 19, 2020

Apple is the first company in the United States to reach $2 trillion in value. It took just over two years after passing the $1 trillion level to reach that milestone.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By CNN Business

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66092

Reported Deaths: 1767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20722851
Ramsey8170275
Dakota4921106
Anoka4096116
Stearns297321
Washington240448
Olmsted185123
Nobles180111
Scott175025
Mower11283
Rice10738
Blue Earth9985
Wright9905
Carver9734
Clay79940
Sherburne78711
Kandiyohi7421
St. Louis68121
Todd4362
Lyon4323
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38413
Freeborn3741
Steele3712
Benton3383
Beltrami2791
Winona27917
McLeod2780
Crow Wing27214
Le Sueur2592
Chisago2271
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2179
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1801
Becker1671
Pipestone1659
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Itasca15012
Isanti1480
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1410
Pine1320
Murray1301
Chippewa1261
Morrison1021
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley932
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Koochiching843
Cass833
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore770
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston600
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Pope490
Kanabec453
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen291
Big Stone260
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53050

Reported Deaths: 996
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11101212
Woodbury383854
Black Hawk334367
Linn259689
Johnson225522
Dallas200235
Scott187417
Dubuque182333
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152228
Pottawattamie143130
Story142016
Wapello96838
Muscatine90148
Webster8918
Crawford7563
Sioux7033
Cerro Gordo69520
Warren6083
Tama56329
Clinton5434
Plymouth53013
Jasper50329
Wright4961
Dickinson3935
Louisa37814
Washington31210
Boone2963
Des Moines2892
Franklin27116
Hamilton2631
Bremer2487
Carroll2242
Clay2181
Marion2170
Clarke2133
Emmet2005
Shelby1951
Hardin1941
Floyd1853
Benton1771
Henry1714
Jackson1711
Lee1695
Allamakee1644
Poweshiek1648
Buchanan1511
Mahaska15017
Guthrie1495
Delaware1451
Butler1422
Jones1402
Madison1402
Cedar1391
Humboldt1342
Lyon1302
Hancock1292
Clayton1253
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1191
Winnebago1191
Winneshiek1161
Cherokee1151
Kossuth1070
Fayette1060
Page1040
Palo Alto1040
Taylor1040
Mills1011
Iowa1001
Calhoun992
Cass962
Grundy951
Jefferson950
Monona931
Sac910
Osceola900
Union883
Mitchell850
Monroe818
Lucas784
Davis722
Worth710
Chickasaw700
Howard670
Montgomery654
Appanoose593
Fremont460
Keokuk441
Adair421
Greene420
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned30
