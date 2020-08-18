Clear
Anderson Cooper just exposed the coronavirus quackery of one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies

CNN's Anderson Cooper has a fiery interview with Mike Lindell, the creator of MyPillow and an avowed Trump supporter, on his promotion of an unproven coronavirus therapeutic, of which Lindell has said President Trump is "enthusiastic" about.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Mike Lindell (aka the "MyPillow Guy") has long been one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies. He's called Trump the "greatest president" ever and suggested that Trump was chosen by God for the role.

And because Trump likes people who like him, the President has been similarly complimentary of Lindell. "Boy, do you sell those pillows," Trump told Lindell at an event at the White House in March. (Lindell's pillow, which is touted for its comfort, has made him a multimillionaire.) Lindell has also claimed that Trump has urged him to run for office.

But Trump has done more than just praise Lindell. He allowed Lindell to take part in a July White House meeting about the potential therapeutic properties of something called oleandrin, an extract from the oleander plant.

"He was enthusiastic, as he is on everything that's going to help people," Lindell told CNN of Trump's reaction to the extract and its possible uses, including as a potential therapeutic for coronavirus. (Important note: Neither Lindell nor Trump are medical doctors or infectious disease experts.)

And in an, uh, interesting coincidence, Lindell was added to the board of (and received a financial stake in) Phoenix Biotechnology, which produced oleadrin, earlier this month.

All of which brings me to Tuesday, when Lindell was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper. It was, by any objective measure, an absolute and total disaster for Lindell -- and oleandrin.

Lindell began the interview by recounting how, shortly after he asked the entire country to pray for a solution to the coronavirus pandemic, he was contacted -- on Easter Sunday! -- by the maker of oleandrin. He immediately took the notion to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who is an actual medical doctor, despite the fact that there had been no peer-reviewed studies of the efficacy (or not) of the extract. Lindell told Cooper he felt that the 1,000 people who had taken oleandrin in 2016 -- long before Covid-19 existed -- and not had any adverse reactions was proof enough.

That led to this epic exchange (it's long, but soooo worth your while):

Lindell: Well, the 1,000 people are out there. I don't know if you can't find it. But I'm not a medical doctor. I just know that Ben Carson, who's on the task force, he brought it to the President, going --

Cooper: OK. But, stop, sir. Ben Carson has in the past been paid to promote supplements and got in trouble for it in 2015. So he has a track record on that. You are telling people that this cures Covid. You have no studies to prove it. And you are saying 1,000 people were tested --

Lindell: You know what: I got my own study. When I took the -- When I've seen the test of 1,000 people that it was safe. That's all I needed.

Cooper: Sir, OK, if you've seen this test, where is this test?

Lindell: I've been taking it since April. I've been taking it since April. I have 100 friends and family -- this thing works. It's the miracle of all time.

Cooper: You said -- Sir, you said you've seen this test, where is it?

Lindell: The tests are out there. The thousand people -- phase one, phase two.

Cooper: Where is the test? Show it to us.

Lindell: I don't have the test.

Whoa boy. And it only got worse from there.

Lindell claimed that the "FDA has had it since April" and accused Cooper of misconstruing him "because the media's trying to take away this amazing cure that works for everybody."

(Note: The FDA has not approved oleandrin. The agency generally does not approve dietary supplements, but says it's the company's responsibility to make sure its products are safe and claims are true. FDA has gone after hundreds of products for making false claims about diagnosing, preventing or treating Covid-19.)

Cooper responded to Lindell with this:

"Sir, just for our viewers, you have no medical background. You're not a scientist. A guy called you in April, said he had this product. You are now on the board and going to make money from the sale of this product. ... And you stand to make money from it. How do you sleep at night?"

Lindell kept at it, noting, "this works and I'm standing by what I believe in. I have no monetary gain here." (That last part is demonstrably false.)

He suggested Cooper "probably" sleeps on a MyPillow. (Cooper said he doesn't.)

And he insisted that he had done "my due diligence and studies with the Covid and humans and not published yet." (Er, OK.)

These are the people who Trump has elevated to positions of power and influence as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. People who do what he does -- push unproven cures (hydroxychloroquine! bleach injections! -- without any sense of the damage they are doing to those who follow them most ardently.

Kudos to Anderson for exposing just how thin the "science" on claims like the ones Lindell are making really are. Swallowing Lindell's junk science isn't just embarrassing. It could be dangerous.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
