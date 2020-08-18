Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why it's time for Amazon and other quadruple-digit stocks to split

In June of 2010, Elon Musk was preparing to take Tesla public. Ten years later, Tesla has become the most valuable car company in the world. Here's what he told CNN about the future of the company on the day of Tesla's IPO.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Apple and Tesla are splitting their stocks to push the per-share price lower. Could Amazon, Chipotle or Netflix be next? Amazon and Chipotle both have quadruple digit stock prices while Netflix is trading near $500 a share.

The Apple and Tesla splits will soon make those stocks more affordable for average investors to purchase.

By completing a 4-for-1 split at the end of this month, Apple, which currently costs about $460 a share, will trade around $115. Tesla, now hovering around $1,875, will see its stock price fall to about $375 following its 5 for 1 split.

A stock split simply increases the number of shares outstanding, so neither company will actually lose value. An investor who held one Tesla share will soon own five, but the total value of their holdings stays the same.

Think of it like a pie. If you cut eight equally sized slices into sixteen and eat two, that's the same has having one bigger pre-cut piece.

Both Apple and Tesla stocks have surged since announcing the splits. That has investing experts wondering whether similarly high priced stocks — such as Amazon or Netflix — may soon split as well.

"If more super expensive companies follow with splits, the stocks could rocket even higher," said Daniel Betancourt, a moderator and writer with investing site OptionsSwing. "Logically, a stock split does nothing to change a company's value. But there's nothing logical about this market."

The case for more stock splits

Betancourt added that companies may want to lower their price to entice younger investors using apps like Robinhood. These mostly millennial and Gen Z traders may not be able to afford many shares of a company with a high stock price.

Amazon, for example, now trades for nearly $3,300 a share. The e-commerce and cloud giant hasn't split its stock price in 1999. One Netflix share costs almost $500. It last split in 2015.

Google owner Alphabet also has a high share price, trading at more than $1,500. The company announced a controversial stock split in 2012. Instead of simply cutting its price, Alphabet issued a new C class of shares with no voting rights. They trade with the ticker of GOOG.

But these are just a few of several well-known blue chip stocks in the S&P 500 that could be ripe for a split. Priceline owner Booking Holdings, Chipotle and AutoZone also have stock prices above $1,000.

Sherwin-Williams, BlackRock, Nvidia, Adobe, Domino's, Costco, Home Depot and Facebook all have triple-digit stock prices. All of them could be ripe for a split.

"Retail investors, after a long hiatus, are gradually coming back to stocks," said Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset with PineBridge. "A stock split is custom made for individual investors. Institutional firms don't really care about the share price."

That's because many big mutual funds, hedge funds and pension funds focus more on valuation metrics like how a company is trading based on its expected earnings and sales growth potential as opposed to the share price.

"Individual investors are paying more attention to the stock price and not the earnings. That's not long-term investing," Betancourt said.

No reason to split if investors keep buying?

Still, not everyone is convinced that other high-priced companies are going to rush to split their stocks.

While it's true that it may be hard to afford one share of Amazon, Robinhood and many other online brokers have launched so-called fractional trading plans that let people buy just a small portion of an individual share.

Many investors are also buying passive index ETFs, which provide exposure to the high-priced FAANG stocks without having to purchase individual shares of the companies themselves. That trend is likely to continue.

"The proliferation of zero-fee online trading and fractional share ownership have largely rendered irrelevant the dollar value of a company's share price," said Julian Emanuel, BTIG chief equity and derivatives strategist.

After all, it's not as if the high prices for one share have scared off that many investors lately. Amazon is up nearly 80% this year. Apple has surged more than 55%. Chipotle has skyrocketed 45%.

And then there's Tesla. The stock has soared more than 350% in 2020 — despite its hefty price tag of nearly $1,900 for one share.

"There are more choices an investor has besides buying a single stock these days," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist with Ally Invest, in a recent report about stock splits. She added that "high-priced stocks have also become somewhat of a badge of honor these days."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/18

Image

"Black is Beautiful" Intiative in breweries nationwide

Image

Rochester holding "Celebration of a City" event

Image

Minnesota high school sports begin with social distancing measures

Image

Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

Image

MN DFL Watch Party

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Community Events