Clear

Walmart sales soared as shoppers spent their stimulus checks

Walmart sales got a big boost in the second quarter as shoppers spent their government stimulus checks on home goods, electronics and lawn care products CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Walmart sales got a big boost last quarter as shoppers spent their government stimulus checks on home goods, electronics and lawn care products, the company said Tuesday.

Walmart's sales at US stores open for at least one year increased 9.3% to $93.3 billion during the three months ending on July 31, compared with the same stretch last year. Walmart's online sales boomed, growing 97%. Walmart's profit increased 79.4% to $6.4 billion.

The company, the largest retailer in the world, was deemed an "essential" retailer and stayed open throughout the pandemic, even as other retail chains and restaurants shut their doors.

While consumers have cut back on some discretionary spending during the pandemic, they continue to buy food and household goods. Walmart's grocery business makes up more than half of its sales.

"With significant operating restrictions for restaurants across the country, families continue to prepare more meals at home, and our business has benefited from that trend," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on a call with analysts. A "focus by customers on entertaining themselves at home and investing in their homes and yards" during the pandemic also drove sales, McMillon said.

But the pandemic has led to some increases in costs for businesses like Walmart. The company, the largest private employer in the United States, said it hired more than 500,000 new workers since the beginning of the year. Walmart said it spent $1.5 billion on coronavirus-related costs, including three cash bonuses for employees, during the quarter.

Retail analysts say the government's stimulus package and enhanced unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week boosted Walmart's sales. The enhanced benefits expired at the end of July.

As the stimulus tapered off in July, sales growth slowed down slightly, Walmart said.

Walmart's investments in e-commerce paid off last quarter. To compete with Amazon, Walmart had built out its curbside pickup and home delivery network for groceries in recent years. Walmart has 3,450 store pickup locations, and 2,730 stores offered same-day grocery delivery.

"Pickup and delivery services continued to experience all-time high sales volumes," the company said.

Walmart's stock rallied around 5% in premarket trading after its earnings report. Heading into Tuesday, Walmart's stock had gained 14% this year.

Walmart will emerge as one of the "winners from the Covid-19 crisis and seems well positioned" to grow in the future because of its low prices at a time when the economy is weak and millions of Americans are out of work, Scot Ciccarelli, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a research note last week.

Home Depot also reported strong sales Tuesday. Sales at stores open for at least one year increased 23.4% during its latest quarter compared with the same stretch a year ago.

While Walmart and Home Depot have surged in recent months, the pandemic has slammed much of the retail industry and forced a growing list of brands into bankruptcy.

So far in 2020, more than 6,000 stores have said they will permanently close, according to Coresight Research, a retail research and advisory firm. It anticipates closures will snowball and set a new annual record this year of as many as 25,000, breaking last year's record 9,302 closures tracked by the firm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/18

Image

"Black is Beautiful" Intiative in breweries nationwide

Image

Rochester holding "Celebration of a City" event

Image

Minnesota high school sports begin with social distancing measures

Image

Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

Image

MN DFL Watch Party

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Community Events