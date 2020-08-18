Clear

5 things to know for August 18: Coronavirus, DNC, USPS, economy, Taiwan

CNN's John King examines how the politics of the coronavirus pandemic may affect the presidential election as the nation averages over 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

If you think it's hot now, just wait a few years. A new study suggests humans could face 30 times the amount of extreme heat by 2100 compared with the early 2000s.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

First, the good news: A recent round of studies shows humans have a "robust" immune response to Covid-19 that may protect them from further infection. It's still not clear how long such a response could last, but scientists are hopeful this means people will not have to endure repeated coronavirus infections. Plus, it could point to a good vaccine response. Now, the bad news: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the long-term effects Covid-19 can have on survivors, especially younger people, are "really troublesome." In parts of Latin America and Asia, cases are rising at crucial rates, sparking protests in Argentina and concerns of a new national epidemic in South Korea. Meanwhile, everything seems laid back in Wuhan. Thousands of people gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival -- no masks or social distancing in sight.

2. Democratic National Convention

The first night of the DNC featured a diverse array of speakers all looking to make the case for presumptive nominee Joe Biden while denouncing Donald Trump's presidency on several fronts. The night's headliner was former first lady Michelle Obama, who made a moral case against President Trump and called him "the wrong president for our country." Sen. Bernie Sanders, plus former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich and a trio of other former top Republicans also spoke. Non-politicians made a big impact, too. A woman who lost her father, a Trump supporter, to Covid-19 gave a moving speech, and family members of George Floyd addressed the national audience, urging Americans not to give up the fight for racial justice.

3. Postal Service 

The House is set to return this weekend to vote on a bill that would provide $25 billion in funding for the US Postal Service, despite objections from the White House. The bill isn't done yet, but House leaders say it will also prohibit some of the controversial changes to the USPS that were recently enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. (By the way, DeJoy is a Trump campaign donor and owns a substantial stake in a company doing business with the Postal Service.) The bill and its massive funding promises make up the latest push by Trump critics to curtail what they say is an obvious attempt at voter suppression in the form of hamstrung postal operations during a year when mail-in voting is of utmost importance.

4. Economy 

Stimulus negotiations are sputtering, the pandemic is still spreading, US and China are at each other's throats and economic uncertainty is rampant, but Wall Street rages on. The Nasdaq Composite clinched a new closing record yesterday, and the S&P 500 came close to beating its February high -- a growth of 51% since its lowest points in March. These numbers could signal the end of 2020's excruciating bear market, but there are some indicators that the high times could sink yet again. CEOs, leading shareholders and other senior executives have dumped more than $50 billion worth of shares since the start of May, indicating that, for whatever reason, insiders aren't hopeful that the rally will last. (And of course, the unpredictable nature of the presidential election doesn't help.)

5. Taiwan

The US has finalized a sale of 66 new American-made F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, marking the largest arms sale to the self-governing island in years. As you can imagine, China was not happy about it. Chinese state-run media published a critique of the deal and implied the US was aiding Taiwan in trying to become more independent from Beijing. The US says the deal will help Taiwan keep pace with Beijing's military might. Tensions over the island have been building for a while. When US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visited Taiwan last week, China condemned the visit and launched military demonstrations in response.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A heat wave will continue to scorch the US this week

Can you socially distance from the weather? Is that even possible?

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son wins junior golf tournament 

And so, the next generation of golf dominance begins.

300 Pizza Huts are closing after a giant franchisee goes bankrupt

Everything you knew and loved as a younger person is slowly going extinct ...

... except for Payless 

The shoe store is bouncing back from bankruptcy and is planning to reopen hundreds of stores in the next few years.

A new Dolly Parton mural popped up in Nashville, honoring the singer and her thoughts on Black Lives Matter

There's a reason she's a queen.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$2.15 trillion

That's how much opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy, according to a claim filed against Purdue Pharma and other distributors and manufacturers by nearly every US state and many territories.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Jesus sat the 500 down in rows. But not this one."

One of the signs adorning empty pews at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New Orleans. The church's humorous enforcement of social distancing rules has gotten lots of love online.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

One by one 

It's amazing what kind of tasks can be utterly satisfying to watch, especially if they're done with a skilled hand and a little soothing music in the background. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65716

Reported Deaths: 1758
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20625851
Ramsey8132274
Dakota4881106
Anoka4064115
Stearns296221
Washington239248
Olmsted184323
Nobles17999
Scott173424
Mower11262
Rice10678
Blue Earth9945
Wright9855
Carver9643
Clay79940
Sherburne78210
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67721
Todd4352
Lyon4323
Watonwan3932
Nicollet37813
Freeborn3701
Steele3692
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2751
Crow Wing27114
McLeod2710
Le Sueur2552
Otter Tail2234
Chisago2211
Goodhue2159
Martin2126
Cottonwood1870
Waseca1721
Becker1661
Pipestone1649
Polk1614
Carlton1581
Isanti1480
Itasca14812
Unassigned14846
Douglas1471
Dodge1370
Pine1330
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1041
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault960
Sibley912
Meeker902
Rock900
Jackson840
Koochiching843
Cass813
Mille Lacs793
Fillmore760
Pennington751
Renville695
Lincoln610
Houston590
Swift581
Grant574
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin441
Kanabec433
Norman430
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena300
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52679

Reported Deaths: 982
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11036211
Woodbury382854
Black Hawk332267
Linn256889
Johnson220821
Dallas199635
Scott186316
Dubuque181631
Buena Vista180612
Marshall151527
Pottawattamie142730
Story141315
Wapello95938
Webster8998
Muscatine89248
Crawford7573
Sioux6983
Cerro Gordo68719
Warren6063
Tama56229
Clinton5374
Plymouth52313
Jasper50128
Wright4971
Dickinson3924
Louisa37814
Washington31010
Boone2953
Des Moines2712
Franklin27115
Hamilton2641
Bremer2457
Carroll2232
Clay2191
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet2005
Hardin1930
Shelby1931
Floyd1793
Benton1721
Jackson1711
Lee1675
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Buchanan1491
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14717
Butler1412
Delaware1391
Jones1382
Cedar1371
Madison1362
Humboldt1352
Lyon1302
Hancock1282
Clayton1223
Pocahontas1222
Harrison1181
Winnebago1170
Cherokee1141
Winneshiek1131
Kossuth1060
Fayette1050
Taylor1040
Palo Alto1030
Page1020
Iowa1001
Mills991
Calhoun972
Cass952
Jefferson940
Monona931
Grundy911
Sac900
Osceola890
Union883
Mitchell830
Monroe798
Lucas784
Worth710
Davis692
Chickasaw680
Howard670
Montgomery644
Appanoose583
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair400
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur300
Wayne262
Ringgold251
Adams170
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/18

Image

"Black is Beautiful" Intiative in breweries nationwide

Image

Rochester holding "Celebration of a City" event

Image

Minnesota high school sports begin with social distancing measures

Image

Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

Image

MN DFL Watch Party

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Community Events