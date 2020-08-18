Clear

Grieving daughter reminds America it didn't have to be this way

Article Image

Kristin Urquiza, daughter of Mark Urquiza who died of Covid-19, shared her father's story and slammed President Donald Trump's coronavirus responses in a speech during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

Nothing felt more real, more searing, on the first night of the surreal 2020 Democratic National Convention than the words of a grieving daughter, Kristin Urquiza, laying the blame for her father's death from coronavirus at the feet of President Donald Trump.

"My dad was a healthy 65-year-old," she said sharply, "his only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life."

What could matter more when choosing a president in the middle of a pandemic than a candidate's ability -- his determination -- to do everything in his power to keep people from dying? Listening to her tell the story of her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, made concrete the sorrow behind the Covid-19 death toll that keeps climbing, even as Trump relentlessly seeks to minimize the threat and undercut the measures that save lives.

The story of this pandemic is one of the themes of the convention, as it should be. In many ways, this convention could be called the "It Didn't Have to be This Way Democratic Convention."

Maybe Urquiza's words touched me because I lost my father early in my life. I understand the pain, the frustration, the anger after such a crushing tragedy; I have always felt a lingering emptiness in that spot, somewhere in the solar plexus, where a daughter's special connection to her father resides. I felt Urquiza's words emanate from that place, newly wounded, still smoldering and tender.

It's not time for my story, but hers -- one that too many Americans are now experiencing, and one that could drive millions to the polls to defeat the man Urquiza rightly blames for her father's death.

How many people did Urquiza touch on Monday night? At least 170,000 multiplied by children, spouses, siblings, friends and co-workers. In short, the millions of Americans who have lost loved ones. And why?

As she related what occurred over images of her dad smiling before he became ill, of the family gathered, undoubtedly expecting many more years together, gradually giving way to images of him ill, we heard what happened.

Her father voted for Trump, trusted him and took the President at his word. He "listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said coronavirus was under control and going to disappear; that it was OK to end social distancing rules..."

When restrictions were lifted in Arizona, he went to a karaoke bar with his friends. We saw a picture of her father, beaming, microphone in hand. Before long, he fell ill. We saw the wrenching image of him, hospitalized, the end approaching. He was put on a ventilator. "After five agonizing days," Urquiza said, "he died alone, in the ICU, with a nurse holding his hand." That was it. Another tragic statistic.

Urquiza was one of many everyday Americans featured prominently on the first night of the DNC. Her story, and others, sought to unite Democrats while touching a chord among Republicans. It became part of a convention that aimed to portray the party as a broad coalition, with room for people from all walks of life.

Tellingly, one of the first speakers on video, a farmer, said, "First of all, I'd like to offer condolences to the Trump family," for the loss of Trump's brother Robert. And the invocation at the very beginning asked God to bless all Americans, Republicans, Democrats and independents. It was an effort to show Democrats in the mold of their candidate, Joe Biden: conciliatory, healing, decent, aiming to restore the country to a sense of national unity.

Speeches by Republicans and Democrats, eloquent words such as those from Michelle Obama, went a long way to make that case. But Urquiza's message was visceral. This is a convention like no other. When else have we seen an in memoriam scroll of people lost only recently to such a terrible disease?

More than anything, Americans are united today in grief, in suffering, in the strangeness of daily lives that would have been inconceivable until the virus struck, and made deadlier, costlier, by the current President's twisted priorities. It didn't have to be this way. Like Urquiza's dad, millions of Americans voted for Trump, trusted him to make America great.

It turned to disaster. It didn't have to be this way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65152

Reported Deaths: 1752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20469848
Ramsey8054274
Dakota4810106
Anoka4013115
Stearns295720
Washington235448
Olmsted183523
Nobles17929
Scott171723
Mower11262
Rice10658
Blue Earth9826
Wright9765
Carver9543
Clay79740
Sherburne78010
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67021
Todd4352
Lyon4303
Watonwan3912
Nicollet37513
Freeborn3671
Steele3672
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2710
Crow Wing26814
McLeod2600
Le Sueur2481
Otter Tail2174
Chisago2141
Goodhue2139
Martin2116
Cottonwood1820
Waseca1691
Becker1651
Pipestone1639
Polk1614
Carlton1561
Douglas1471
Isanti1470
Itasca14712
Unassigned14646
Dodge1370
Pine1320
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1031
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault950
Meeker902
Rock900
Sibley892
Koochiching843
Jackson830
Cass803
Mille Lacs783
Pennington751
Fillmore740
Renville695
Lincoln610
Swift581
Grant574
Houston570
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin421
Kanabec413
Norman400
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena290
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52298

Reported Deaths: 970
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10983211
Woodbury380754
Black Hawk329766
Linn254989
Johnson219121
Dallas199035
Scott185315
Buena Vista180412
Dubuque179731
Marshall150927
Pottawattamie142629
Story139815
Wapello95537
Muscatine89148
Webster8848
Crawford7543
Sioux6933
Cerro Gordo68619
Warren6032
Tama56229
Plymouth50912
Clinton5084
Jasper49828
Wright4961
Dickinson3904
Louisa37814
Washington30910
Boone2933
Franklin26513
Hamilton2621
Des Moines2502
Bremer2437
Carroll2232
Clay2151
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet1994
Hardin1940
Shelby1941
Floyd1783
Benton1711
Jackson1691
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Lee1545
Buchanan1501
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14617
Butler1402
Jones1392
Cedar1371
Delaware1361
Madison1342
Humboldt1331
Lyon1282
Hancock1272
Pocahontas1222
Clayton1203
Winnebago1190
Harrison1171
Cherokee1131
Winneshiek1091
Kossuth1060
Taylor1040
Fayette1020
Palo Alto1020
Page1010
Iowa991
Mills981
Calhoun952
Cass942
Monona931
Grundy911
Jefferson910
Sac900
Osceola890
Union882
Mitchell830
Monroe788
Lucas754
Worth710
Chickasaw680
Davis652
Howard650
Montgomery644
Appanoose563
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair380
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur290
Wayne251
Ringgold241
Adams170
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota high school sports begin with social distancing measures

Image

Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

Image

MN DFL Watch Party

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Image

Mask Mandate Effectiveness

Image

Trump visits Mankato - progress since 2016

Image

Clear Lake Schools Awarded For Best STEM Programs

Community Events