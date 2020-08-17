Clear

New saliva-based Covid-19 test could be a fast and cheap 'game changer'

Good news for people who are leery about a nasal swab test for Covid-19.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris, CNN

After months of frustration over testing shortages and delays, a new saliva test could give Americans a fast and inexpensive option to learn if they have Covid-19.

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health created the SalivaDirect test, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

"The SalivaDirect test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 [the novel coronavirus] is yet another testing innovation game changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources," said Adm. Brett Giroir, the US official in charge of Covid-19 testing efforts.

Unlike some other tests that require specialized supplies, the SalivaDirect test doesn't require a specific swab or collection device. It can also be used with reagents from multiple vendors.

"We simplified the test so that it only costs a couple of dollars for reagents, and we expect that labs will only charge about $10 per sample," said Nathan Grubaugh, a Yale assistant professor of epidemiology.

"If cheap alternatives like SalivaDirect can be implemented across the country, we may finally get a handle on this pandemic, even before a vaccine."

Researchers said the new test can produce results in less than three hours, and the accuracy is on par with results from traditional nasal swabbing. They said SalivaDirect tests could become publicly available in the coming weeks.

Yale plans to publish its protocol as "open-source," meaning designated labs could follow the protocol to perform their own tests according to Yale's instructions, the FDA said.

The NBA was among the groups that funded research for the test and currently uses the method to test for nonsymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Testing declines in many states

The SalivaDirect news comes at a critical time, as 17 states are performing fewer tests this past week compared with the previous week, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Some Americans still have to wait days to receive their testing results. Now groups like the American Medical Association are asking the federal government for priority guidelines to help fast-track those who need their tests and results urgently.

While testing has gone down in 17 states, test positivity rates have increased in 34 states, according to the Covid Tracking Project. That means a higher percentage of tests being performed are turning out to be positive.

So while daily Covid-19 case counts are decreasing in parts of the US, some of those decreases are likely because of decreases in testing, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"Testing has also fallen by about 20% to 30%, and so the picture is a little bit muddy," he said.

What's clearer is America's disturbing trend of topping 1,000 Covid-19 deaths a day.

Through Saturday, the US has suffered more than 1,000 new deaths a day for 16 of the past 20 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

Jha said he's hopeful the rate of deaths will go down.

"But even if it comes down to 800 deaths a day, that's 24,000 Americans dying every month," he said.

Track the virus in your state and across the US

College students head back to campuses

Thousands of K-12 students have had to quarantine in recent days because of the coronavirus at their schools. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Covid-19 cases in children have been "steadily increasing" from March to July.

Now, college students are also facing new challenges as they return to classes during a pandemic.

Some universities that are resuming in-person learning are using temperature checks, testing, mandatory quarantines or plexiglass dividers to try to maximize safety.

Why temperature checks won't catch many people with Covid-19

Some experts worry it might not be enough to control the virus, which has infected more than 5.3 million Americans and killed more than 169,000.

"Are colleges safe in general to open up right now? I would say probably not," said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital.

Since college students have much more freedom in their daily lives than younger students, "there are so many other variables that go in that are going to make it incredibly difficult to keep the virus out of the classrooms and out of those living spaces," Phillips said.

Some campuses have already reported new cases.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Sunday that it had identified a fourth cluster of cases. In a statement posted to its verified Facebook account, the university said the latest cluster was at Hinton James Residence Hall.

On Saturday, it said a cluster of cases was identified in the Sigma Nu fraternity. And on Friday, the university announced clusters had been identified in the two student housing buildings: Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers.

Oklahoma State University said at least 23 sorority members had tested positive for the virus. "Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive Covid cases in an off-campus sorority house. The rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility," a statement from the university read.

The entire sorority house is in isolation or quarantine after the confirmed cases "and will be prohibited from leaving the facility," the university said.

At the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Chancellor Donde Plowman reported 28 active cases -- including 20 students and eight employees. More than 150 people were isolated or in quarantine last week, and most were nonresidential students and employees.

"Part of what we look at to make decisions about campus operations are our ability to isolate and quarantine residential students as well as keeping up with contact tracing," Plowman said.

In Pennsylvania, Villanova University's president sent a stern warning to students saying that those who don't follow health guidelines such as washing their hands and wearing a mask at all times will "BE SENT HOME."

"If you can't or won't commit to this new way of doing things, then you shouldn't be here," President Peter M. Donohue said. "It's as simple as that."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65152

Reported Deaths: 1752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20469848
Ramsey8054274
Dakota4810106
Anoka4013115
Stearns295720
Washington235448
Olmsted183523
Nobles17929
Scott171723
Mower11262
Rice10658
Blue Earth9826
Wright9765
Carver9543
Clay79740
Sherburne78010
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67021
Todd4352
Lyon4303
Watonwan3912
Nicollet37513
Freeborn3671
Steele3672
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2710
Crow Wing26814
McLeod2600
Le Sueur2481
Otter Tail2174
Chisago2141
Goodhue2139
Martin2116
Cottonwood1820
Waseca1691
Becker1651
Pipestone1639
Polk1614
Carlton1561
Douglas1471
Isanti1470
Itasca14712
Unassigned14646
Dodge1370
Pine1320
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1031
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault950
Meeker902
Rock900
Sibley892
Koochiching843
Jackson830
Cass803
Mille Lacs783
Pennington751
Fillmore740
Renville695
Lincoln610
Swift581
Grant574
Houston570
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin421
Kanabec413
Norman400
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena290
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52298

Reported Deaths: 970
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10983211
Woodbury380754
Black Hawk329766
Linn254989
Johnson219121
Dallas199035
Scott185315
Buena Vista180412
Dubuque179731
Marshall150927
Pottawattamie142629
Story139815
Wapello95537
Muscatine89148
Webster8848
Crawford7543
Sioux6933
Cerro Gordo68619
Warren6032
Tama56229
Plymouth50912
Clinton5084
Jasper49828
Wright4961
Dickinson3904
Louisa37814
Washington30910
Boone2933
Franklin26513
Hamilton2621
Des Moines2502
Bremer2437
Carroll2232
Clay2151
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet1994
Hardin1940
Shelby1941
Floyd1783
Benton1711
Jackson1691
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Lee1545
Buchanan1501
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14617
Butler1402
Jones1392
Cedar1371
Delaware1361
Madison1342
Humboldt1331
Lyon1282
Hancock1272
Pocahontas1222
Clayton1203
Winnebago1190
Harrison1171
Cherokee1131
Winneshiek1091
Kossuth1060
Taylor1040
Fayette1020
Palo Alto1020
Page1010
Iowa991
Mills981
Calhoun952
Cass942
Monona931
Grundy911
Jefferson910
Sac900
Osceola890
Union882
Mitchell830
Monroe788
Lucas754
Worth710
Chickasaw680
Davis652
Howard650
Montgomery644
Appanoose563
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair380
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur290
Wayne251
Ringgold241
Adams170
Unassigned00
