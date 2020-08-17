Clear

Nike, Under Armour and Adidas are among the biggest losers of canceled college football

Will postponement of swing state college football seasons affect fans' voting preferences in November? One pollster says it's a 'game changer' for Trump.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Two of the country's top college football conferences will postpone their fall seasons. That could mean billions of dollars in losses — for universities, college towns and companies built around the American college football spectacle.

Sportswear companies in particular stand to lose out on one of their biggest investments and most lucrative marketing opportunities.

Nike, Adidas and Under Armour sign sponsorship deals sometimes worth hundreds of millions of dollars with universities with strong athletics programs. For the universities, the deals are an important revenue stream; for the companies, they're a key source of brand exposure to both high performance athletes and the broader consumer base.

"If you look at what the overall spend (on college apparel deals) is, I bet it's the companies' biggest expenditure from an advertising standpoint," said Eric Smallwood, president of Apex Marketing Group.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday voted to postpone college football and all other fall sports seasons in light of the potential risks to student athletes during the pandemic. The other members of college football's "Power Five" conferences — the Big 12, SEC and ACC — have stated plans to play football in the fall. Many smaller conferences, which apparel companies also work with (though the deals are less valuable), have also announced plans to postpone fall football.

Some of the most lucrative collegiate apparel deals are with schools in the Big Ten and Pac-12, according to a September 2019 accounting of the biggest deals by Forbes. They include Under Armour's 2016 15-year, $280 million deal with UCLA (which Under Armour is now trying to exit); Nike's 2016 15-year, $173.8 million deal with the University of Michigan; and Adidas' 2018 10-year, $119 million deal with the University of Washington.

During the 2020-21 school year, Michigan is set to receive $5 million in product and more than $4.8 million in cash from Nike, according to its contract, which was obtained by the Portland Business Journal. The deal also includes added bonuses if Michigan, a Big Ten school, plays in championship games, which now won't be happening this fall.

"Nike is synonymous with college football," Smallwood said. "So, it's very crucial for them."

Even the schools that plan to move forward with fall football face serious challenges in carrying out the season safely.

On Saturday, the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma, a Big 12 school, said nine players had tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, a wide receiver at Florida State University (an ACC conference member) accused the school's athletics department of lying about players' health safety conditions related to Covid-19 during the first week of football camp, though the school's athletic director and other athletes pushed back on the claims.

The apparel companies will lose out on merchandise sales and brand exposure during televised games — the companies' logos appear on players' jerseys and shoes and are also often plastered around stadiums.

Smallwood estimates that, on average, a Big Five conference school's regular football season would provide $4.74 million in marketing value to its apparel company through TV brand exposure. A single conference championship game could provide the company with more than $2 million in marketing value.

For both the schools and the apparel companies, missing a season would involve other losses, too.

As part of some collegiate apparel deals, some companies will work with a universities' student athletes to test gear and gather data on its performance. In return, some universities receive guaranteed internships for students or on-campus talks from corporate leaders. Sponsoring college athletics helps the apparel companies build relationships with student athletes, so that if they go pro, they're more likely to endorse and wear that company's gear.

The partnerships can also help build brand loyalty among fans of a college football team.

Most collegiate apparel deals include clauses that allow the companies to penalize the university or pull out of the agreement if players cover up the company logos on their apparel or shoes or if a team is sanctioned by the NCAA and can't play.

In the Michigan contract, the school acknowledges that "a principal inducement for Nike's entrance into this agreement is the exposure that the Nike brand receives through the prominent visibility of the Nike Marks that appear on the side ... of the football shoes worn by members of the football team."

But it's unclear whether the agreements account for a global pandemic that cancels play, or if apparel companies would pull out of the agreements even if they did. Smallwood said if the pandemic continues to push off the football season, or if it begins to encroach on college basketball, the companies may try to renegotiate their deals.

"Under Armour remains committed to defining multiple ways to support athletes, coaches and staff as society navigates the months ahead of us," Under Armour said in a statement to CNN Business. "We are focused on performance solutions for all athletes, regardless of sport, as they work towards accomplishing their training, competition and recovery goals."

Adidas declined to comment for this story. Nike did not return requests for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65152

Reported Deaths: 1752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20469848
Ramsey8054274
Dakota4810106
Anoka4013115
Stearns295720
Washington235448
Olmsted183523
Nobles17929
Scott171723
Mower11262
Rice10658
Blue Earth9826
Wright9765
Carver9543
Clay79740
Sherburne78010
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67021
Todd4352
Lyon4303
Watonwan3912
Nicollet37513
Freeborn3671
Steele3672
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2710
Crow Wing26814
McLeod2600
Le Sueur2481
Otter Tail2174
Chisago2141
Goodhue2139
Martin2116
Cottonwood1820
Waseca1691
Becker1651
Pipestone1639
Polk1614
Carlton1561
Douglas1471
Isanti1470
Itasca14712
Unassigned14646
Dodge1370
Pine1320
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1031
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault950
Meeker902
Rock900
Sibley892
Koochiching843
Jackson830
Cass803
Mille Lacs783
Pennington751
Fillmore740
Renville695
Lincoln610
Swift581
Grant574
Houston570
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin421
Kanabec413
Norman400
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena290
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52298

Reported Deaths: 970
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10983211
Woodbury380754
Black Hawk329766
Linn254989
Johnson219121
Dallas199035
Scott185315
Buena Vista180412
Dubuque179731
Marshall150927
Pottawattamie142629
Story139815
Wapello95537
Muscatine89148
Webster8848
Crawford7543
Sioux6933
Cerro Gordo68619
Warren6032
Tama56229
Plymouth50912
Clinton5084
Jasper49828
Wright4961
Dickinson3904
Louisa37814
Washington30910
Boone2933
Franklin26513
Hamilton2621
Des Moines2502
Bremer2437
Carroll2232
Clay2151
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet1994
Hardin1940
Shelby1941
Floyd1783
Benton1711
Jackson1691
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Lee1545
Buchanan1501
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14617
Butler1402
Jones1392
Cedar1371
Delaware1361
Madison1342
Humboldt1331
Lyon1282
Hancock1272
Pocahontas1222
Clayton1203
Winnebago1190
Harrison1171
Cherokee1131
Winneshiek1091
Kossuth1060
Taylor1040
Fayette1020
Palo Alto1020
Page1010
Iowa991
Mills981
Calhoun952
Cass942
Monona931
Grundy911
Jefferson910
Sac900
Osceola890
Union882
Mitchell830
Monroe788
Lucas754
Worth710
Chickasaw680
Davis652
Howard650
Montgomery644
Appanoose563
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair380
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur290
Wayne251
Ringgold241
Adams170
Unassigned00
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/17

Image

Mayo Clinic Convalescent Plasma program shows reduced mortality rate

Image

Rochester Public Library receives anonymous donation

Image

Gearing up for the new school year

Image

Checking in on Minnesota's mask mandate

Image

Sunday Evening Weather

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Veteran completes marathon in the fight against veteran suicides

Image

Semi truck convoy for essential workers

Image

Saturday weather

Community Events