Clear

GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger urges Republican leaders to denounce QAnon

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) says "it's important for leaders to come out and push back on" the QAnon conspiracy theory. He also offers advice for talking with friends and family that have been fooled by QAnon: "You're never going to offend somebody away from something they believe. In fact, it emboldens them." It is much effective to "engage through love and understanding."

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger has a message about the QAnon conspiracy theory: It is a fabrication that must be denounced by political leaders in his own party.

Kinzinger, who represents the 16th district of Illinois, is pairing that message with one that's equally important: "If you know someone who buys into these theories, don't hate them." Instead, he said, have respectful conversations that are rooted in reality.

The congressman released a YouTube video about QAnon on Sunday and elaborated on his views during Sunday's "Reliable Sources" telecast.

"You're never going to offend somebody onto your side," he said. "You're never going to offend somebody away from something they believe. In fact, it emboldens them. So, I think it's understanding that they're still human."

Kinzinger urged people who "believe in this conspiracy theory stuff" to "do some independent research."

QAnon is a virtual cult that celebrates President Trump and casts Democratic politicians and other elites as evil child abusers. Specific claims relating to QAnon have been debunked many times and many specific predictions "didn't come true."

"Now," Kinzinger said, "the new Q stuff reads like a tarot card reader who gives you something so vague that it will absolutely fit into something that happens in the next months."

That's all part of the con, according to experts who study the online information space.

In media and tech circles there is growing concern about the appeal of QAnon, aspects which are downright delusional. Yet it is cropping up in congressional races and national news coverage.

Last week NBC reported that Facebook contains thousands of QAnon-aligned groups with "millions of members and followers." The social media firm is weighing taking action against its QAnon community.

Some Trump aides have flirted with the conspiracy theory and the president himself has retweeted accounts with QAnon language. When asked about the cult on Friday, Trump refrained from disavowing it.

Kinzinger is virtually alone, among Republican elected leaders, in doing so.

He initially spoke out after Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has a history of embracing the theories, won a GOP congressional primary runoff in Georgia on Tuesday.

Following Greene's victory, Kinzinger tweeted that QAnon "could be Russian propaganda or a basement dweller. Regardless, no place in Congress for these conspiracies."

"I think up to maybe about a week ago, there wasn't a reason to denounce it because it didn't need the attention," he said on "Reliable Sources." "But now that it's made mainstream — we have a candidate that embraces it that won a primary."

Kinzinger noted that he supported Greene's opponent in the primary. Because the Georgia district is heavily Republican, Greene is expected to win her general election race.

Kinzinger, who has a history of criticizing Trump when other GOP lawmakers remain silent, said on Sunday that "the president hasn't fully denounced it or denounced it at all. Now, it's time for leaders to come out and denounce it."

He observed that, "Democrats and Republicans have to denounce extremism in their own party because that's where it's effective," adding, "It's not going to be effective from the other side denouncing it. Again, it just emboldens them."

In a YouTube video that was shared by the congressman's account on Sunday, Kinzinger walked through the creation of QAnon and explained how its ideas have been debunked in the past. He spoke respectfully about people that embrace, or get fooled by, conspiracy theories, even ones like QAnon that depict fellow Americans as satanists and pedophiles.

"I remember being astounded at the evidence that the moon landing was faked — for a whole day," he said in the video. "There's nothing wrong with people who believe them. They're not crazy. They're not bad intentioned."

On "Reliable Sources," he said people often embrace such theories "out of an interest of, if only the truth is known, life would be better for me and other people. So, everybody thinks they're the good guy. Everybody wants to do right."

Kinzinger also reacted to a tweet from Trump campaign official Matt Wolking, who called him out for denouncing QAnon and not "conspiracy theories pushed by Democrats." He called the whataboutism by Wolking "pretty surprising."

Kinzinger said he thought the decision to go after him on Twitter was made by Wolking and not the Trump campaign as a whole.

"It was a decision by that staffer. The campaign has to, you know, deal with that and I'm sure they are. It was probably not a really good political move on that staffer's part," Kinzinger said.

- CNN's Ali Main, Austen Bundy, and Betsy Klein contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Veteran completes marathon in the fight against veteran suicides

Image

Semi truck convoy for essential workers

Image

Saturday weather

Image

Rochester church distributes food

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Community Events