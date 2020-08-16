Clear

Carl Bernstein: Challenges facing the USPS are a 'national emergency'

"This is a national emergency caused by a despotic president who's unique in our history," Carl Bernstein says, and the press should cover it accordingly. Bernstein says "we need history in our journalism" to put Trump's conduct, like undermining the postal service, in context.

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

There is growing concern among legislators, voters and postal workers over financial strain and policy changes at the United States Postal Service — and legendary journalist Carl Bernstein said the issue should also be top of mind for journalists, calling it "a national emergency."

If the Postal Service is unable to function properly, it could "undermine the very electoral system, the most important element of our democracy," Bernstein told CNN's Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

Postal union leaders and lawmakers from both parties have sounded alarms over controversial policy changes recently imposed under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including eliminating overtime and slowing some mail delivery. Democrats have claimed he is intentionally undermining postal service operations to sabotage mail-in voting in the November election — a charge he denies.

On Friday, the internal watchdog at the USPS said it will review those policy changes, at the request of Senator Elizabeth Warren. And on Sunday, House Democrats said they are "ramping up" an investigation of the Postal Service, and called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors Robert Duncan to testify in a hearing on August 24.

"The hearing will examine the sweeping operational and organizational changes at the Postal Service that experts warn could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections," House Democratic leaders said in a Sunday statement.

The stakes are high in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election — more people are expected to vote by mail versus in polling places because of the risk of coronavirus, and some states have adjusted voting laws to make it easier to do so. Although the USPS has repeatedly tried to reassure voters they can handle the influx of mail-in ballots, it has sent warnings to nearly every state that slowdowns in delivery could cause ballots to show up late and not be counted.

CNN and other news organizations reported that in the last week, the USPS has removed letter collection boxes in at least four states, though the Postal Service said Sunday it will stop removing boxes through late November.

Tensions over the issue flared after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he opposes much-needed USPS funding because he doesn't want to see it used for mail-in voting this November. Trump has tried to restrict voting-by-mail because he claims it is rife with fraud and abuse, claims that CNN has fact-checked multiple times and are largely without merit.

Bernstein on Sunday railed on Trump's comments as an effort, in his mind, to undermine Americans' ability to vote.

"We've never had a President of the United States who has tried to undermine our most basic institutions," Bernstein said. "We've never had a President of the United States who is, in public, even admittedly trying to hijack an election by excluding people from voting."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pushed back on such characterizations in a Sunday interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, saying, "the President doesn't have an issue with anybody voting by mail."

"What he opposes is universal mail-in ballots, where you send millions of ballots out to registered voters across the country, even those that don't request it," Meadows said.

For the press, Bernstein said the challenges facing the Postal Service should be a "story that we do not let go of for a moment, that we're on the air and online with it every moment."

In particular, Bernstein said he hopes reporters will remind readers of the history of the Post Office.

"Remember, the Postal Service was started by Benjamin Franklin, he was the first Postmaster General, to be an element of our democracy in 1775," Bernstein said. "Now we have a President committed, in essence, to shutting down the ability of the Post Office to help Americans vote ... This is an unprecedented crisis, we've never seen anything like this."

Bernstein continued, calling out Fox News specifically, and saying it has an obligation to continue dedicating coverage on the issue.

"And particularly over at Fox News, where there are real patriotic journalists, reporters," he said, "Fox News has an unusual obligation here to be patriotic and point out the history of the Postal Service, the history of our free elections and how this President is undermining them."

--CNN's Kevin Bohn, Marshall Cohen and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veteran completes marathon in the fight against veteran suicides

Image

Semi truck convoy for essential workers

Image

Saturday weather

Image

Rochester church distributes food

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Community Events