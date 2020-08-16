Clear

Trump's finger-pointing on USPS is latest attempt to rewrite history in real time

CNN's Brianna Keilar fact-checks the baseless and misleading claims President Trump has made to cast doubt on mail-in voting.

Posted: Aug 16, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump sought to reframe the fall election two days before the Democratic National Convention, arguing on Saturday that key economic and pandemic indicators were moving in his favor, while attempting to shift blame for US Postal Service funding problems to Democrats and refusing to acknowledge his administration's efforts to undermine the agency three months before Election Day.

The President's finger-pointing and misinformation about the upheaval within the USPS was his latest attempt to rewrite history in real time into a version that better suits his reelection narrative.

He's long done the same with the economy. Glossing over the fact that the US economy contracted at a 32.9% annual rate during the second quarter and tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, Trump claimed Saturday that the US is witnessing "the fastest economic recovery in American history" because of the "foundation" set by his administration. He touted an all-time high in retail sales and gains in the stock market as evidence of a rebound that would sway voters to support him in November.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

"If I win, which — I hope to win, how can you not when you see numbers like this both on the virus and on the economy?" Trump said during a Saturday news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. "I mean, we should win. We should all keep this incredible thing going. And I built it once and I'll build it again."

Blaming Democrats

At a time when his administration is engulfed in controversy over its efforts to curtail USPS operations when the demand for mail-in ballots has grown exponentially due to the pandemic, Trump tried to blame the agency's funding woes on Democrats. He said they are blocking negotiations on the next stimulus package due to an impasse over the Democrats' proposed aid package for states that drained their coffers while fighting the pandemic.

On Friday, the postal service, which is mired in longstanding funding problems, warned nearly all 50 states and Washington, DC, that mail-in ballots may not be received by election offices in time to be counted.

CNN and other news organizations reported Friday that the postal service has reduced operating hours in several states and was removing letter collection boxes off streets in some states, according to union officials.

(As of Saturday afternoon, representatives at the USPS' national headquarters in Washington were still unable to confirm whether they would stop removing letter collection boxes until after the election.)

Trump admitted last week during a Fox News interview that he opposes at least part of the proposed emergency funding infusion for the post office, because he believes the uptick in mail-in ballots during the pandemic will favor Democrats. In the NPR/PBS/Marist poll released last week, 62% of Joe Biden's supporters say they plan to cast their ballot by mail, while 72% of Trump supporters say they will vote in person.

During the Fox interview, Trump said Democrats want $25 billion for the USPS as part of the stimulus negotiations with $3.5 billion directed toward mail-in voting. He then repeated his baseless claim that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud, stating that the $3.5 billion will go toward "something that'll turn out to be fraudulent."

Revealing his own political calculations as they relate to post office funding, Trump went on to say in that Fox interview that if Democrats don't get that funding "that means you can't have universal mail-in voting." (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the bipartisan board of governors that runs the USPS — a board whose members are appointed by Trump — requested the proposal of $25 billion for USPS in the next stimulus bill).

On Saturday, Trump continued to sow doubts about the integrity of the November election, claiming without any evidence that "universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic" and would "make our country a laughingstock all over the world."

He claimed to not know the details of the scaling back of postal services under new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a GOP donor and Trump fundraiser, calling DeJoy a "fantastic man" who "wants to make the post office great again." On Friday, CNN reported that the USPS inspector general is reviewing controversial policy changes by DeJoy, including eliminating overtime for workers.

"I don't know what he's doing. I can only tell you he's a very smart man," Trump said Saturday.

Democrats are considering bringing the House of Representatives back into session as early as next week to discuss the issues facing the USPS, according to CNN reporting late Saturday.

Former President Bill Clinton criticized the changes made by the postmaster general on Saturday.

"We expect our elected officials to protect the right to vote and to ensure every vote is counted. This attack on the Postal Service —an institution as old as the Republic itself and depended upon, and trusted by, millions of Americans— is designed to ensure that neither is done," Clinton tweeted.

Trump claims progress on the pandemic

Trump tried to strike an upbeat tone on Saturday as he gave an update on coronavirus case positivity rates and hospitalization rates. He cited improvements in the test turnaround times by commercial labs and said the administration has intensified its focus on shielding the most at-risk individuals in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, by rushing protective gear and rapid testing equipment to those sites.

As of Saturday, there were at least 5.3 million coronavirus cases in the US and more than 169,000 US deaths. The seven-day average of new cases was trending down in 22 states as of Saturday, but last week, the US was continuing to average more than 1,000 deaths per day.

As the Trump administration continues its push for students to return to school for in-person instruction, new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Covid-19 rates in children are steadily increasing, creating new fears for parents. An analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association also found that there has been a 90% increase in Covid-19 cases among children over the four-week period from July 9 to August 6.

Trump also said Saturday he did not agree with the assessment of CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield that America could be primed for "the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we've ever had," if people don't follow the CDC guidelines on basic safety measures like wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

"You can't compare it to 1917, that was incredible. That was the worst ever by far," Trump said Saturday, referring to the flu pandemic that caused tens of millions of deaths worldwide in 1918 and 1919. "No, I don't agree with that."

"I do believe that Americans, many are wearing masks, which is a good thing," Trump added, with no hint of irony, after he held out so long on wearing a mask in public and many of his most loyal GOP governors have refused to impose mask mandates in their states. "When you look at the numbers, the way the numbers are coming out, I mean, it's very impressive when you see what's happening.... We've done it right. We closed it up."

He then immediately pivoted to the economy, which he is counting on to save his reelection prospects: "Our economy is going to set records -- if stupid people aren't elected next year, we're going to have one of the greatest years that we've ever had."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 63723

Reported Deaths: 1739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20063845
Ramsey7904270
Dakota4670106
Anoka3891115
Stearns293520
Washington225548
Olmsted180923
Nobles17819
Scott166922
Mower11172
Rice10488
Blue Earth9606
Wright9395
Carver9153
Clay79540
Sherburne75810
Kandiyohi7251
St. Louis63620
Todd4312
Lyon4273
Watonwan3842
Freeborn3651
Nicollet36313
Steele3632
Benton3273
Winona27216
Beltrami2670
Crow Wing26514
McLeod2400
Le Sueur2371
Martin2125
Chisago2111
Otter Tail2094
Goodhue2089
Cottonwood1800
Becker1641
Pipestone1619
Polk1614
Waseca1571
Carlton1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Unassigned14446
Isanti1410
Dodge1360
Pine1320
Murray1251
Chippewa1191
Morrison971
Wabasha970
Faribault930
Brown922
Rock890
Meeker882
Sibley862
Koochiching833
Jackson810
Cass793
Pennington751
Fillmore730
Mille Lacs733
Renville675
Lincoln610
Grant574
Swift571
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine530
Houston490
Pope480
Aitkin421
Norman400
Hubbard370
Kanabec372
Redwood370
Wilkin353
Marshall300
Wadena280
Mahnomen271
Big Stone250
Lake240
Red Lake240
Stevens220
Traverse150
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle90
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 51101

Reported Deaths: 965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10800210
Woodbury378354
Black Hawk324566
Linn250389
Johnson216521
Dallas195135
Scott180815
Buena Vista180112
Dubuque177031
Marshall147527
Pottawattamie140029
Story120315
Wapello94336
Muscatine88048
Webster8678
Crawford7433
Cerro Gordo67119
Sioux6713
Warren5972
Tama56129
Plymouth49312
Jasper49028
Wright4851
Clinton4504
Dickinson3874
Louisa37814
Washington30710
Boone2783
Franklin25912
Hamilton2561
Bremer2407
Des Moines2262
Clarke2103
Clay2101
Carroll2082
Emmet1974
Marion1930
Shelby1931
Hardin1890
Floyd1753
Jackson1671
Benton1641
Allamakee1624
Poweshiek1608
Henry1464
Mahaska14417
Guthrie1425
Lee1415
Buchanan1401
Cedar1361
Jones1362
Butler1332
Madison1302
Delaware1291
Humboldt1271
Hancock1252
Lyon1242
Pocahontas1202
Clayton1163
Harrison1161
Cherokee1101
Winnebago1080
Winneshiek1061
Kossuth1020
Page1010
Taylor1000
Iowa981
Palo Alto980
Fayette960
Mills951
Monona931
Calhoun922
Cass901
Jefferson890
Osceola880
Sac870
Grundy861
Mitchell830
Union831
Monroe758
Lucas744
Worth710
Chickasaw620
Davis622
Montgomery624
Howard550
Appanoose533
Fremont450
Greene420
Keokuk411
Van Buren391
Adair380
Ida330
Audubon301
Decatur280
Ringgold241
Wayne211
Adams170
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Beautiful Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veteran completes marathon in the fight against veteran suicides

Image

Semi truck convoy for essential workers

Image

Saturday weather

Image

Rochester church distributes food

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Marching Band makes adjustments for Covid-19

Image

Virtual Wing Ding for Democrats in Iowa

Image

Improving Relations Between Law Enforcement and Communities

Image

Gov. Walz Calls for Unity After Imam Attacked

Image

Fan challenges Rochester Honkers to a win

Community Events